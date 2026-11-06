Gutierrez: Jim Plunkett's Canton-worthy credentials more than a bridge for Battle of the Bay

It will be the first time the LAS VEGAS Raiders play in the Bay Area in a regular-season game and, yes, Plunkett will be in attendance.

"It's been a long time since I played in it," Plunkett told me of the rivalry. "But I do know that each team does not want to lose this particular game."

Why is that, exactly? It's not like the Raiders and 49ers were ever in the same division. Nor have they ever met in a Super Bowl, though there were close calls in the Januarys of 1971, 1984 and 1991, when both teams played in their respective conference's title game.

Like any rivalry, real or imagined, bragging rights were and remain on the line. And if you're keeping score at home, the Niners have won five of the last six regular-season meetings to take an 8-7 lead in the series.

"The rivalry goes so far back," Plunkett said. "It meant a great deal to friends and family."

And if you're wondering, Plunkett claims the Raiders.

After all, that's the team he won two Super Bowls with, in Oakland and L.A., and was Super Bowl XV MVP. And for whom he was the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 1980.

"It's where I had most of my success," he said. "Where I had a lot of friends. Mr. [Al] Davis brought me in and was a great friend. My loyalty is to the Raiders."

Got it? Good.

Still…