Gutierrez: Jim Plunkett's Canton-worthy credentials more than a bridge for Battle of the Bay

Jim Plunkett played two seasons for the 49ers, in 1976 and 1977.
He never faced the Raiders in a regular-season game.
Plunkett spent eight seasons with the Raiders, from 1979 through 1986.
He faced the 49ers twice, beating them in the 1982 opener at Candlestick Park and falling to them in Week 3 of the 1985 season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
So, yeah, Plunkett, as Bay Area a football guy as there has ever been, having also grown up in San Jose before winning a Rose Bowl and a Heisman Trophy at Stanford, has a feeling, or 20, every time the Raiders and Niners get together.
No matter where each franchise hangs its hat, be it Oakland, Los Angeles or Las Vegas, or San Francisco or Santa Clara.
As such, the geographic rivalry formerly and seemingly forever known as the Battle of the Bay, which technically began with an AFL-NFL preseason game on Sept. 3, 1967, renews Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
It will be the first time the LAS VEGAS Raiders play in the Bay Area in a regular-season game and, yes, Plunkett will be in attendance.
"It's been a long time since I played in it," Plunkett told me of the rivalry. "But I do know that each team does not want to lose this particular game."
Why is that, exactly? It's not like the Raiders and 49ers were ever in the same division. Nor have they ever met in a Super Bowl, though there were close calls in the Januarys of 1971, 1984 and 1991, when both teams played in their respective conference's title game.
Like any rivalry, real or imagined, bragging rights were and remain on the line. And if you're keeping score at home, the Niners have won five of the last six regular-season meetings to take an 8-7 lead in the series.
"The rivalry goes so far back," Plunkett said. "It meant a great deal to friends and family."
And if you're wondering, Plunkett claims the Raiders.
After all, that's the team he won two Super Bowls with, in Oakland and L.A., and was Super Bowl XV MVP. And for whom he was the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 1980.
"It's where I had most of my success," he said. "Where I had a lot of friends. Mr. [Al] Davis brought me in and was a great friend. My loyalty is to the Raiders."
Got it? Good.
Still…
"It's good to have rivalries," he added. "But the kids playing today probably know nothing about it. They probably weren't even alive back then."
There was a laugh but also a certain melancholy to Plunkett's words. He was speaking of a Battle for the Bay series that went from 1970 through 1981, picked up again when the Raiders moved back to Oakland in 1995 and ran through 2019.
But Plunkett may as well have been talking about his Lazurus-like career, one that both inspires and disheartens.
As a former Pro Football Hall of Fame selector — I voted in 2025 and 2026, before the Hall shrunk its voting body from 50 to 25, plus three alternates — it's no secret I have long advocated for Plunkett to enter Canton.
For him to get a gold jacket and join the likes of Raiders teammates Marcus Allen, Howie Long, Ted Hendricks, Mike Haynes, Ray Guy and Cliff Branch in the Hall.
For him to have a bust like Tom Flores, with whom he is intrinsically linked, metaphorically and ideally.
Here's the thing, though: When the Hall essentially cut the voting body in half — it ostensibly wanted to eliminate any perception of bias despite having operated for years with each NFL team represented in the voting process so team employees, such as yours truly, were among the first to be let go — it also eliminated the seniors category. That meant that Plunkett and other Hall-worthy Raiders, if I do say so myself, such as Lester Hayes, Todd Christensen and Steve Wisniewski were thrown into the pool with so-called "modern-era" candidates.
Not only with guys such as Shane Lechler, who has a strong case to join Guy in Canton, but also upcoming first-year candidates such as Rob Gronkowski, Adrian Peterson, Ben Roethlisberger, Richard Sherman, Andrew Whitworth and Alex Mack.
Recency bias, much?
And that's not counting recent candidates such as Torry Holt, Terrell Suggs and Eli Manning.
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So that's where it gets intriguing for Plunkett, whose career stats echo those of Hall of Famers Ken Stabler, Bob Griese and Joe Namath.
Many observers believe that Plunkett, who had a career record of 72-72 and threw more INTs (198) than TDs (164) but won two rings, has the same career arc of Manning, who was also .500 as a starter (117-117) but also won a pair of Super Bowls.
The logic, it went, was that once Manning got in, that would open the door for Plunkett…even if Plunkett last played in 1986 and has been waiting significantly longer, right?
Plus, and this is a big point, you cannot truly tell the story of the NFL without mentioning the rags-to-riches-to-rags-to-riches story of Plunkett, the No. 1 overall pick of the 1971 draft by the Patriots.
Plunkett's situation so infuriated Al Davis that he harangued reporters at the 2009 NFL owners meetings in Dana Point, Calif., for not electing Plunkett to the Hall (Plunkett was enshrined in the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame's inaugural class last spring, alongside Flores and Hendricks).
I was there in the hotel lobby that day. It was epic.
Davis harkened Plunkett's resume of two championship rings, Super Bowl MVP, Comeback Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Plunkett was, at the time, the only two-time Super Bowl-winning QB not elected to Canton.
"I said it then and I believe it now, that Jim Plunkett was one of the truly great players of our time, " Davis said a year prior to those meetings. "He won two Super Bowls and never got the acclaim he desires or deserves. He was a Heisman Trophy winner, he was a Super Bowl winner, he did as much in pro football as John Elway did, who took 15 years to win a Super Bowl."
Plunkett, meanwhile, is taking it day by day. Not only when it comes to his potential Hall candidacy, but with a rivalry renewed that has his DNA infused in it.
"It is what it is," said Plunkett, who turns 79 in December. "We can't control it. If I get in, I hope I'm still alive when it happens.
"I'm not going to lose any sleep over it."
With another Battle of the Bay loading and Plunkett's history so intertwined, here's hoping the new body of selectors doesn't sleep on Plunkett much longer.
As the Raiders prepare for Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, view past matchups between the two teams.