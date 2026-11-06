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Gutierrez: Jim Plunkett's Canton-worthy credentials more than a bridge for Battle of the Bay

Nov 06, 2026 at 01:19 PM
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Paul Gutierrez

Raiders Columnist

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Jim Plunkett played two seasons for the 49ers, in 1976 and 1977.

He never faced the Raiders in a regular-season game.

Plunkett spent eight seasons with the Raiders, from 1979 through 1986.

He faced the 49ers twice, beating them in the 1982 opener at Candlestick Park and falling to them in Week 3 of the 1985 season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

So, yeah, Plunkett, as Bay Area a football guy as there has ever been, having also grown up in San Jose before winning a Rose Bowl and a Heisman Trophy at Stanford, has a feeling, or 20, every time the Raiders and Niners get together.

No matter where each franchise hangs its hat, be it Oakland, Los Angeles or Las Vegas, or San Francisco or Santa Clara.

As such, the geographic rivalry formerly and seemingly forever known as the Battle of the Bay, which technically began with an AFL-NFL preseason game on Sept. 3, 1967, renews Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Los Angeles Raiders running back Frank Hawkins (27) and quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 22, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif. The Los Angeles Raiders lost 34-10.
Los Angeles Raiders

It will be the first time the LAS VEGAS Raiders play in the Bay Area in a regular-season game and, yes, Plunkett will be in attendance.

"It's been a long time since I played in it," Plunkett told me of the rivalry. "But I do know that each team does not want to lose this particular game."

Why is that, exactly? It's not like the Raiders and 49ers were ever in the same division. Nor have they ever met in a Super Bowl, though there were close calls in the Januarys of 1971, 1984 and 1991, when both teams played in their respective conference's title game.

Like any rivalry, real or imagined, bragging rights were and remain on the line. And if you're keeping score at home, the Niners have won five of the last six regular-season meetings to take an 8-7 lead in the series.

"The rivalry goes so far back," Plunkett said. "It meant a great deal to friends and family."

And if you're wondering, Plunkett claims the Raiders.

After all, that's the team he won two Super Bowls with, in Oakland and L.A., and was Super Bowl XV MVP. And for whom he was the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 1980.

"It's where I had most of my success," he said. "Where I had a lot of friends. Mr. [Al] Davis brought me in and was a great friend. My loyalty is to the Raiders."

Got it? Good.

Still…

"It's good to have rivalries," he added. "But the kids playing today probably know nothing about it. They probably weren't even alive back then."

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Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) and guard Charley Hannah (73) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 22, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif. The Los Angeles Raiders lost 34-10.
Los Angeles Raiders

There was a laugh but also a certain melancholy to Plunkett's words. He was speaking of a Battle for the Bay series that went from 1970 through 1981, picked up again when the Raiders moved back to Oakland in 1995 and ran through 2019.

But Plunkett may as well have been talking about his Lazurus-like career, one that both inspires and disheartens.

As a former Pro Football Hall of Fame selector — I voted in 2025 and 2026, before the Hall shrunk its voting body from 50 to 25, plus three alternates — it's no secret I have long advocated for Plunkett to enter Canton.

For him to get a gold jacket and join the likes of Raiders teammates Marcus Allen, Howie Long, Ted Hendricks, Mike Haynes, Ray Guy and Cliff Branch in the Hall.

For him to have a bust like Tom Flores, with whom he is intrinsically linked, metaphorically and ideally.

Here's the thing, though: When the Hall essentially cut the voting body in half — it ostensibly wanted to eliminate any perception of bias despite having operated for years with each NFL team represented in the voting process so team employees, such as yours truly, were among the first to be let go — it also eliminated the seniors category. That meant that Plunkett and other Hall-worthy Raiders, if I do say so myself, such as Lester Hayes, Todd Christensen and Steve Wisniewski were thrown into the pool with so-called "modern-era" candidates.

Not only with guys such as Shane Lechler, who has a strong case to join Guy in Canton, but also upcoming first-year candidates such as Rob Gronkowski, Adrian Peterson, Ben Roethlisberger, Richard Sherman, Andrew Whitworth and Alex Mack.

Recency bias, much?

And that's not counting recent candidates such as Torry Holt, Terrell Suggs and Eli Manning.

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How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at 49ers

Raiders at 49ers | Sunday, November 8 at 1:25 PM PDT

TV BROADCAST: FOX

RADIO: Raider Nation Radio 920AM, KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station, and SiriusXM

Radio Pre-Game Show: 8:00 AM PDT

How to Watch

So that's where it gets intriguing for Plunkett, whose career stats echo those of Hall of Famers Ken Stabler, Bob Griese and Joe Namath.

Many observers believe that Plunkett, who had a career record of 72-72 and threw more INTs (198) than TDs (164) but won two rings, has the same career arc of Manning, who was also .500 as a starter (117-117) but also won a pair of Super Bowls.

The logic, it went, was that once Manning got in, that would open the door for Plunkett…even if Plunkett last played in 1986 and has been waiting significantly longer, right?

Plus, and this is a big point, you cannot truly tell the story of the NFL without mentioning the rags-to-riches-to-rags-to-riches story of Plunkett, the No. 1 overall pick of the 1971 draft by the Patriots.

Plunkett's situation so infuriated Al Davis that he harangued reporters at the 2009 NFL owners meetings in Dana Point, Calif., for not electing Plunkett to the Hall (Plunkett was enshrined in the Hispanic Football Hall of Fame's inaugural class last spring, alongside Flores and Hendricks).

I was there in the hotel lobby that day. It was epic.

Davis harkened Plunkett's resume of two championship rings, Super Bowl MVP, Comeback Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year. Plunkett was, at the time, the only two-time Super Bowl-winning QB not elected to Canton.

"I said it then and I believe it now, that Jim Plunkett was one of the truly great players of our time, " Davis said a year prior to those meetings. "He won two Super Bowls and never got the acclaim he desires or deserves. He was a Heisman Trophy winner, he was a Super Bowl winner, he did as much in pro football as John Elway did, who took 15 years to win a Super Bowl."

Plunkett, meanwhile, is taking it day by day. Not only when it comes to his potential Hall candidacy, but with a rivalry renewed that has his DNA infused in it.

"It is what it is," said Plunkett, who turns 79 in December. "We can't control it. If I get in, I hope I'm still alive when it happens.

"I'm not going to lose any sleep over it."

With another Battle of the Bay loading and Plunkett's history so intertwined, here's hoping the new body of selectors doesn't sleep on Plunkett much longer.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. 49ers

As the Raiders prepare for Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, view past matchups between the two teams.

Oakland Raiders defensive back Rodger Bird (21) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Kezar Stadium, Sunday, September 1, 1968, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders defensive back Rodger Bird (21) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Kezar Stadium, Sunday, September 1, 1968, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders placeholder Ken Stabler (12) and kicker George Blanda (16) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, October 27, 1974, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders placeholder Ken Stabler (12) and kicker George Blanda (16) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, October 27, 1974, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 4, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch (21) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 4, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Los Angeles defensive end/ defensive tackle Dave Browning (73) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 14, 1982, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Los Angeles defensive end/ defensive tackle Dave Browning (73) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 14, 1982, in San Francisco, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Dokie Williams (85) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 22, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Dokie Williams (85) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 22, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back running back Frank Hawkins (27) during the regular season home game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 22, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders running back running back Frank Hawkins (27) during the regular season home game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 22, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, August 10, 1986, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, August 10, 1986, in San Francisco, Calif.

Greg Cava/Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders cornerback Stefon Adams (44) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 15, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders cornerback Stefon Adams (44) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 15, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Mickey Elliot/Los Angeles Raiders
The Los Angeles Raiders line up before the snap during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 6, 1988, in San Francisco, Calif.
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The Los Angeles Raiders line up before the snap during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 6, 1988, in San Francisco, Calif.

The Los Angeles Raiders line up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 11, 1990, in Los Angles, Calif.
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The Los Angeles Raiders line up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Saturday, August 11, 1990, in Los Angles, Calif.

The Los Angeles Raiders special teams during the regular season home game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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The Los Angeles Raiders special teams during the regular season home game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Nick Bell (38) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders running back Nick Bell (38) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Nick Bell (38) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders running back Nick Bell (38) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive tackle Chester McGlockton (91) and defensive end Scott Davis (70) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Monday, September 5, 1994, in San Fransisco, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders defensive tackle Chester McGlockton (91) and defensive end Scott Davis (70) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Monday, September 5, 1994, in San Fransisco, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Monday, September 5, 1994, in San Fransisco, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Monday, September 5, 1994, in San Fransisco, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Napoleon McCallum (41) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Monday, September 5, 1994, in San Fransisco 49ers, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders running back Napoleon McCallum (41) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Monday, September 5, 1994, in San Fransisco 49ers, Calif.

Los Angeles Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Andre Rison (80) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at 3Com Park at Candlestick Point, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco , Calif.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver Andre Rison (80) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at 3Com Park at Candlestick Point, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco , Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver James Jett (82), running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) and fullback Zack Crockett (32) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at 3Com Park at Candlestick Point, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver James Jett (82), running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) and fullback Zack Crockett (32) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at 3Com Park at Candlestick Point, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver James Jett (82), running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) and fullback Zack Crockett (32) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at 3Com Park at Candlestick Point, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver James Jett (82), running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) and fullback Zack Crockett (32) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at 3Com Park at Candlestick Point, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.
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The Oakland Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the San Fransisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Sunday, October 8, 2000, in San Fransisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Jon Ritchie (40) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at 3Com Park, Saturday, August 24, 2002, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders running back Jon Ritchie (40) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at 3Com Park, Saturday, August 24, 2002, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point, Thursday, August 14, 2003, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Rich Gannon (12) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point, Thursday, August 14, 2003, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders defensive linemen Daniel Nwangwu (61) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point, Thursday, August 14, 2003, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders defensive linemen Daniel Nwangwu (61) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point, Thursday, August 14, 2003, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders linebacker David Moretti (59) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point, Thursday, August 14, 2003, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders linebacker David Moretti (59) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at San Francisco Stadium at Candlestick Point, Thursday, August 14, 2003, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders quarterback Aaron Brooks (2) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, August 20, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Aaron Brooks (2) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, August 20, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, August 20, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
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The Oakland Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Sunday, August 20, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders center Chris Morris (61) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at McAfee, Sunday, August 20, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders center Chris Morris (61) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at McAfee, Sunday, August 20, 2006, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders safety Michael Huff (24) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders safety Michael Huff (24) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Dominic Rhodes (33) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders running back Dominic Rhodes (33) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a PAT during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a PAT during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Oren O'Neal (46) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders running back Oren O'Neal (46) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Ricky Brown (57) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders linebacker Ricky Brown (57) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Monster Park, Saturday, August 18, 2007, in San Francisco, Calif.

Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52), defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) and cornerback DeAngelo Hall (23) during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52), defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) and cornerback DeAngelo Hall (23) during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnnie Lee Higgins (15) during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnnie Lee Higgins (15) during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Josh Shaw (95) during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Josh Shaw (95) during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnnie Lee Higgins (15) returns a punt for a 53-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnnie Lee Higgins (15) returns a punt for a 53-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.
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The Oakland Raiders offense lines up before the snap during the preseason home game against the San Francsico 49ers at McAfee Coliseum, Friday, August 8, 2008, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) hands the ball off to running back Darren McFadden (20) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, August 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) hands the ball off to running back Darren McFadden (20) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, August 28, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Rolando McClain (55) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders linebacker Rolando McClain (55) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders line up before the snap during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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The Oakland Raiders line up before the snap during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Brandon Myers (83) and linebacker Quentin Groves (52) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders tight end Brandon Myers (83) and linebacker Quentin Groves (52) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Matt Shaughnessy (77) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders defensive end Matt Shaughnessy (77) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders safety Tyvon Branch (33) and cornerback DeMarcus Van Dyke (38) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders safety Tyvon Branch (33) and cornerback DeMarcus Van Dyke (38) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders safety Jerome Boyd (40) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders safety Jerome Boyd (40) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) hands the ball off to running back Michael Bush (29) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) hands the ball off to running back Michael Bush (29) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Jamie Cumbie (73) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Jamie Cumbie (73) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle/end Desmond Bryant (90) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders defensive tackle/end Desmond Bryant (90) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders special teams during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.
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The Oakland Raiders special teams during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park, Saturday, August 20, 2011, in San Francisco, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tackle Donald Penn (72) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders tackle Donald Penn (72) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders special teams during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
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The Oakland Raiders special teams during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes a 5-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) during the regular season home game against the San Francisco 49ers at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, December 7, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (54) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (54) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback AJ McCarron (2) throws a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders quarterback AJ McCarron (2) throws a pass during the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Thursday, November 1, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) stiff arms the defender during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dillon Stoner (16) stiff arms the defender during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Jimmy Morrissey (65) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Trey Ragas (36) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (61) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (61) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the preseason away game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (89) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) blocks during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jordan Meredith (61) blocks during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (47) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, August 13, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, August 23, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) goes to kick a PAT during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, August 23, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Gainer (53) pressures the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, August 23, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders tied 24-24.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Amari Gainer (53) pressures the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, August 23, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Las Vegas Raiders tied 24-24.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Qadir Ismail (84) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Qadir Ismail (84) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (35) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Chris Collier (35) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (86) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (86) during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) make a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) and defensive tackle Treven Ma'ae (68) make a tackle during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Michael Barrett (43) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Michael Barrett (43) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the preseason home game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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