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Expert Game Picks: Raiders or 49ers?

Nov 06, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

NFL.com

ExpertProjected Winner
Colleen Wolfe
Brooke Cersosimo
Brandon Perna
Grant Gordon
Tom Grossi
Nick Shook
Dan Parr
Kevin Patra
Lance Zierlein
Bucky Brooks

ESPN

ExpertProjected Winner
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Dan Graziano
Kalyn Kahler
Pamela Maldonado
Eric Moody
Jason Reid
Benjamin Solak
Lindsey Thiry
Seth Wickersham

CBS Sports

ExpertProjected Winner
Pete Prisco
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Tyler Sullivan
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

Pro Football Talk

ExpertProjected Winner
Mike Florio

Sports Illustrated

ExpertProjected Winner
Albert Breer
Eva Geitheim
Mitch Goldich
Mike Kadlick
Gilberto Manzano
Conor Orr
John Pluym
Matt Verderame

Practice Photos: Thursday 11.05.26

The Raiders prep for their Week 9 match up against the 49ers at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
4 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and cornerback Dairen Porter (26) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) and cornerback Dairen Porter (26) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Matt Robinson before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Matt Robinson before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
9 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
15 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
30 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Anthony Goodlow (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Anthony Goodlow (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel and offensive line coach Rick Dennison during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel and offensive line coach Rick Dennison during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
37 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
39 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni and wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Torrey Gill during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Torrey Gill during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
55 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
57 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) and wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
71 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
74 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
75 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
76 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
77 / 77

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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