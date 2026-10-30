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Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Jets?

Oct 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

NFL.com

ExpertProjected Winner
Colleen Wolfe
Brooke Cersosimo
Brandon Perna
Grant Gordon
Scooter Magruder
Nick Shook
Dan Parr
Kevin Patra
Lance Zierlein
Bucky Brooks

ESPN

ExpertProjected Winner
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Dan Graziano
Kalyn Kahler
Pamela Maldonado
Eric Moody
Jason Reid
Benjamin Solak
Lindsey Thiry
Seth Wickersham

CBS Sports

ExpertProjected Winner
Pete Prisco
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Tyler Sullivan
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

Pro Football Talk

ExpertProjected Winner
Mike Florio

Sports Illustrated

ExpertProjected Winner
Albert Breer
Eva Geitheim
Mitch Goldich
Mike Kadlick
Gilberto Manzano
Conor Orr
John Pluym
Matt Verderame

Cinema in Silver and Black: Week 7 vs. Rams

View senior director of photography Michael Clemens' take on cinematic photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders arrival before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak's office before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak's office before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams.
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Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders fan before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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A Las Vegas Raiders fan before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams.
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Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) is introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrates with teammates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) celebrates with teammates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) attempts a 30-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) attempts a 30-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) on the bench during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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