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Raiders announce Week 8 captains vs. New York Jets

Oct 30, 2026 at 08:59 AM
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Raiders.com Staff
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For the 2026 season, the Raiders will name captains ahead of each matchup.

Here are the three captains for the Raiders' Week 8 game against the Jets:

  • Ashton Jeanty
  • Maxx Crosby
  • Dylan Laube

Below is a list of the 2026 weekly captains so far:

Week 1

  • QB Kirk Cousins
  • LB Quay Walker
  • LB Segun Olubi

Week 2

  • RB Ashton Jeanty
  • DE Kwity Paye
  • RB Dylan Laube

Week 3

  • Tre Tucker
  • Maxx Crosby
  • AJ Cole

Week 4

  • Brock Bowers
  • Nakobe Dean
  • Tommy Eichenberg

Week 5

  • Tyler Linderbaum
  • Taron Johnson
  • Matt Gay

Week 6

  • Michael Mayer
  • Adam Butler
  • Cody Lindenberg

Week 7

  • DJ Glaze
  • Treydan Stukes
  • Isaiah Pola-Mao
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