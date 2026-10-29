Why AJ Cole remains one of the Raiders' most valuable weapons

Indeed, raring back and simply booming the air out of the ball, while it might be satisfying, is not necessarily the point for a punter, right? There's strategy involved, and that's why Cole has a gaggle of different punts.

And he pulls each one out of his bag for a very specific situation.

"There's punts that are good in certain parts of the field, there's punts that are bad in certain parts of the field," he said. "Basically, every punt you have, you could go either right or left with it, but really there's probably about three or four different punts you're using.

"So, I guess if you multiply that out by eight, it's not a full 14-club golf bag, but it's pretty significant."

Throw in some wind and/or cold, inclement weather for a guy who punts in a controlled environment such as Allegiant Stadium and things can get dicey on the road.

Cue Cole putting on his meteorologist cap and cardigan, and checking the East Rutherford, New Jersey, forecast for Sunday, when the Raiders are playing at the Jets.