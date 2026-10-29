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How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Jets

Oct 29, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders head east to face the New York Jets in a Week 8 showdown at MetLife Stadium.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets

MetLife Stadium

Sunday, Nov. 1

10 a.m. PT

Television Broadcast
Network:FOX
Play-by-play:Chris Myers
Analyst:Jonathan Vilma
Sideline Reporter:Megan Olivi
Week 8 Map vs. Jets

Raiders vs. Jets will be locally televised on FOX in the areas in yellow. View all broadcast maps here.

Local Radio Broadcast
Flagship:KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM”
Play-by-play:Jason Horowitz
Analyst:Kirk Morrison
Spanish Radio Broadcast
Flagship:Deportes Vegas 1460AM
Play-by-play:Harry Ruiz
Analyst:Joel Romo

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.

If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.

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How to Stream

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Postgame Press Conferences

Raiders postgame press conferences are livestreamed on Raiders YouTube following the game. Download the Raiders app and turn on notifications to be alerted when press conferences begin.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and X accounts.

Practice Photos: Wednesday 10.28.26

At Intermountain Health Performance Center, the Raiders prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the Jets.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The weight room before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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The weight room before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A kettle bell before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A kettle bell before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Travis Smith before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Darian Kinnard (75) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Darian Kinnard (75) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders player before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A Las Vegas Raiders player before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The goal post before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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The goal post before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Intermountain Health Performance Center before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Intermountain Health Performance Center before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A football before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A football before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Bralen Trice (49) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Bralen Trice (49) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Amari Kight (78) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Amari Kight (78) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Bralen Trice (49) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Bralen Trice (49) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Bralen Trice (49) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Bralen Trice (49) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders get their first taste of preseason action this Thursday when they face the Arizona Cardinals.

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How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders vs. Chiefs

The Silver and Black close out the season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

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Cinema in Silver and Black: Week 7 vs. Rams

Oct 29, 2026

View senior director of photography Michael Clemens' take on cinematic photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Allegiant Stadium.

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AJ Cole continues the lineage of All-Pro Raiders punters

Oct 29, 2026

Punter AJ Cole currently holds the all-time career gross punting average of 48.6 yards per punt. The Pro Bowler joins Paul Gutierrez to discuss his successful fake punt against the Rams and his philosophy on kicking outdoors ahead of the Raiders' Week 8 visit to New York.

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Why AJ Cole remains one of the Raiders' most valuable weapons

Oct 29, 2026

Cole has only solidified his status at the position among the likes of Hall of Famer Ray Guy, another All-Pro in Jeff Gossett and ascending Hall of Fame candidate Shane Lechler.

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Raider Nation se hace sentir en México

Oct 29, 2026

Cerca de 250 aficionados se reunieron en Rockotitlán para disfrutar del Raiders-Rams en una Watch Party llena de música, actividades y orgullo Silver and Black.

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How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Jets

Oct 29, 2026

The Raiders head east to face the New York Jets in a Week 8 showdown at MetLife Stadium.

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How the Silver and Black can capitalize on the Jets' struggles in Week 8

Oct 28, 2026

JT The Brick and Q Myers are joined by Hall of Famer Eric Allen to preview what the Raiders need to do in Week 8 to capitalize on the Jets' struggles and leave New York with a victory.

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Raiders Mailbag: Defensive line ready for big opportunity to ground Jets

Oct 28, 2026

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers questions surrounding team's pass rushing attack and ground game.

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Photos: Raiders hype up high school football teams

Oct 28, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders visited Mater East Academy and Bishop Gorman High School to hype them up for their matchup.

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Run game will be key on both sides of the ball against the Jets

Oct 28, 2026

JT The Brick and Q Myers are joined by Eric Allen and Cynthia Frelund to preview Week 8 against the New York Jets on Raiders Weekly.

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Practice Photos: Wednesday 10.28.26

Oct 28, 2026

At Intermountain Health Performance Center, the Raiders prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the Jets.

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Kirk Cousins on the Jets defense: 'A good challenge for us'

Oct 28, 2026

Quarterback Kirk Cousins on rookie guard Trey Zuhn III's adaptability, opening up the run game and preparing for the Jets defense.

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Klint Kubiak details position battles ahead of Week 8 vs. Jets

Oct 28, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak on wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr., rookie guard Trey Zuhn III moving around on the offensive line and Jack Bech's potential return for Week 8.

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