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How to watch, listen to and livestream Raiders at Patriots

Oct 08, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Raiders.com Staff

The Raiders are back on the road in Week 5 to take on the Patriots.

Here's how to watch, listen to and livestream the game.

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium

Sunday, Oct. 11

10 a.m. PT

Television Broadcast
Network:CBS
Play-by-play:Kevin Harlan
Analyst:Trent Green
Sideline Reporter:Melanie Collins
Week5Map

Raiders at Patriots will be locally televised on CBS in the areas in green. View all broadcast maps here.

National Radio Broadcast
Flagship:ESPN Radio
Play-by-play:Steve Levy
Analyst:Harry Douglas
Sideline Reporter:Dan Graziano
Local Radio Broadcast
Flagship:KOMP 92.3FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio 920AM”
Play-by-play:Jason Horowitz
Analyst:Kirk Morrison
Spanish Radio Broadcast
Flagship:Deportes Vegas 1460AM
Play-by-play:Harry Ruiz
Analyst:Joel Romo

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Listen to live broadcasts, including the Raiders' pregame show beginning two hours prior to each game, on Raider Nation Radio 920AM and KOMP 92.3 The Rock Station. The online radio stream is available on raiders.com desktop everywhere and in-market on mobile devices via raiders.com or the Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app.

If you are located outside the local market, you can sign up for NFL+ to listen to LIVE audio of every game.

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How to Stream

NFL+ Watch live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today.

Paramount+ Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus. Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

Postgame Press Conferences

Raiders postgame press conferences are livestreamed on Raiders YouTube following the game. Download the Raiders app and turn on notifications to be alerted when press conferences begin.

Follow Along on Social

Keep up with in-game highlights and more on our Facebook, Instagram and X accounts.

Practice Photos: Wednesday 10.07.26

The Raiders prep for their Week 5 matchup against the Patriots during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (16) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (16) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (16) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (16) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders jersey before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A Las Vegas Raiders jersey before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Joe Woods before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Joe Woods before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyler Scott (13) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyler Scott (13) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
32 / 94

Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyler Scott (13) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyler Scott (13) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) and running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) and guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) and guard Bryce Cabeldue (77) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) and defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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