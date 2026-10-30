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Key Matchups: Defenders face big challenge in keeping Jets' combo in check

Oct 29, 2026 at 05:28 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Las Vegas Raiders are in pursuit of their first win since Week 3.

It won't be an easy task, though, packing up for an East Coast trip to face the New York Jets. The Jets, while a relatively young team, have been competitive this season. While just 2-5, four of their losses were determined by one score or less.

The Raiders' defense must come ready to play, and New York has a couple of offensive weapons with the ability to wreck the game if given an opportunity.

Maxx Crosby vs. Geno Smith

A season removed from being teammates, Smith and the Raiders' Pro Bowl edge rusher now will be on opposing sides in this pivotal matchup.

As teammates in Las Vegas last year, they didn't share much success. The Raiders finished 3-14 as Smith led the league in interceptions (17) and tied Tennessee's Cam Ward for the most times being sacked with 55. With the Raiders having secured the No. 1 overall draft pick, Smith was traded to the Jets to pave the way for Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza to be selected.

Upon returning to the team that drafted him in the second round in 2013, Smith has shown vast improvement in his second stint with New York. He's completing 70 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His 105.2 passer rating ranks seventh in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts.

"He's been in the league for a long time," Crosby said of Smith. "He's 36 years old; he's seen it all. He's started a lot of games and obviously he's really talented. We know he's a good player. We've got to be at our best and make his job extremely hard."

While Crosby has just two sacks this season, he has still haunted offenses. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, he leads the Raiders in quarterback pressures (31) and quarterback hits (16) – all while being double-teamed or chipped on nearly 34 percent of his reps.

Sunday's game could be an ideal breakout scenario for Crosby, as Smith has lost the most yards of any QB on sacks this season (177), and the Jets' offensive line allows the second-highest quarterback pressure percentage (10.4) in the league.

Smith certainly reciprocated the respect that Crosby has for him.

"[Crosby is] a guy who's a game wrecker," Smith said. "He's a guy who's always going to be around the football. He plays about almost 100 percent of the snaps, and he gives maximum effort every single time.

"I gained a ton of respect for him from being a teammate and just seeing the way that he works," Smith continued. "We used to compete on who could get to the weight room first and who stayed the longest. So tons of respect for Maxx. Really good friend of mine and looking forward to it."

Eric Stokes vs. Garrett Wilson

If Smith has time in the pocket, he'll be looking for Wilson early and often in his progression reads.

Wilson has been the Jets' top receiving option since being drafted with the 10th overall pick and being named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2002, and he gained at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons. After a knee injury shut him down for the final 10 games last year, he's on pace to have his best season to date, leading New York in receiving yards (444), receptions (37) and receiving touchdowns (three).

Wilson's combination of speed and route-running ability makes Stokes, a cornerback in his second season with Las Vegas after four in Green Bay, the most plausible option to cover him. Through seven games, Stokes is allowing a 54.5 completion percentage in coverage with two pass deflections, per Next Gen Stats.

"Leadership, consistency, confidence," Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard said of Stokes' attributes. "And when he gets some energy, he gets the guys going around him. He's been awesome."

The Raiders have also entrusted Stokes to be in man coverage on nearly 33 percent of his snaps. However, Wilson has hit 20 of 24 targets when covered in press man.

Practice Photos: Thursday 10.29.26

The Raiders put in work at Intermountain Health Performance Center, for their Week 8 match up against the Jets.

A helmet before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A helmet before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Bralen Trice (49) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Bralen Trice (49) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Ronell Williams during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Azeez Ojulari (52) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Azeez Ojulari (52) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders General Manager John Spytek during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Carter Runyon (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (13) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Amari Kight (78) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Amari Kight (78) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Darian Kinnard (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Darian Kinnard (75) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

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