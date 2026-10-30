Key Matchups: Defenders face big challenge in keeping Jets' combo in check

The Las Vegas Raiders are in pursuit of their first win since Week 3.
It won't be an easy task, though, packing up for an East Coast trip to face the New York Jets. The Jets, while a relatively young team, have been competitive this season. While just 2-5, four of their losses were determined by one score or less.
The Raiders' defense must come ready to play, and New York has a couple of offensive weapons with the ability to wreck the game if given an opportunity.
Maxx Crosby vs. Geno Smith
A season removed from being teammates, Smith and the Raiders' Pro Bowl edge rusher now will be on opposing sides in this pivotal matchup.
As teammates in Las Vegas last year, they didn't share much success. The Raiders finished 3-14 as Smith led the league in interceptions (17) and tied Tennessee's Cam Ward for the most times being sacked with 55. With the Raiders having secured the No. 1 overall draft pick, Smith was traded to the Jets to pave the way for Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza to be selected.
Upon returning to the team that drafted him in the second round in 2013, Smith has shown vast improvement in his second stint with New York. He's completing 70 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His 105.2 passer rating ranks seventh in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts.
"He's been in the league for a long time," Crosby said of Smith. "He's 36 years old; he's seen it all. He's started a lot of games and obviously he's really talented. We know he's a good player. We've got to be at our best and make his job extremely hard."
While Crosby has just two sacks this season, he has still haunted offenses. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, he leads the Raiders in quarterback pressures (31) and quarterback hits (16) – all while being double-teamed or chipped on nearly 34 percent of his reps.
Sunday's game could be an ideal breakout scenario for Crosby, as Smith has lost the most yards of any QB on sacks this season (177), and the Jets' offensive line allows the second-highest quarterback pressure percentage (10.4) in the league.
Smith certainly reciprocated the respect that Crosby has for him.
"[Crosby is] a guy who's a game wrecker," Smith said. "He's a guy who's always going to be around the football. He plays about almost 100 percent of the snaps, and he gives maximum effort every single time.
"I gained a ton of respect for him from being a teammate and just seeing the way that he works," Smith continued. "We used to compete on who could get to the weight room first and who stayed the longest. So tons of respect for Maxx. Really good friend of mine and looking forward to it."
Eric Stokes vs. Garrett Wilson
If Smith has time in the pocket, he'll be looking for Wilson early and often in his progression reads.
Wilson has been the Jets' top receiving option since being drafted with the 10th overall pick and being named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2002, and he gained at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons. After a knee injury shut him down for the final 10 games last year, he's on pace to have his best season to date, leading New York in receiving yards (444), receptions (37) and receiving touchdowns (three).
Wilson's combination of speed and route-running ability makes Stokes, a cornerback in his second season with Las Vegas after four in Green Bay, the most plausible option to cover him. Through seven games, Stokes is allowing a 54.5 completion percentage in coverage with two pass deflections, per Next Gen Stats.
"Leadership, consistency, confidence," Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard said of Stokes' attributes. "And when he gets some energy, he gets the guys going around him. He's been awesome."
The Raiders have also entrusted Stokes to be in man coverage on nearly 33 percent of his snaps. However, Wilson has hit 20 of 24 targets when covered in press man.
The Raiders put in work at Intermountain Health Performance Center, for their Week 8 match up against the Jets.