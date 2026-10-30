Key Matchups: Defenders face big challenge in keeping Jets' combo in check

Maxx Crosby vs. Geno Smith

A season removed from being teammates, Smith and the Raiders' Pro Bowl edge rusher now will be on opposing sides in this pivotal matchup.

As teammates in Las Vegas last year, they didn't share much success. The Raiders finished 3-14 as Smith led the league in interceptions (17) and tied Tennessee's Cam Ward for the most times being sacked with 55. With the Raiders having secured the No. 1 overall draft pick, Smith was traded to the Jets to pave the way for Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza to be selected.

Upon returning to the team that drafted him in the second round in 2013, Smith has shown vast improvement in his second stint with New York. He's completing 70 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His 105.2 passer rating ranks seventh in the NFL among quarterbacks with at least 100 attempts.

"He's been in the league for a long time," Crosby said of Smith. "He's 36 years old; he's seen it all. He's started a lot of games and obviously he's really talented. We know he's a good player. We've got to be at our best and make his job extremely hard."

While Crosby has just two sacks this season, he has still haunted offenses. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, he leads the Raiders in quarterback pressures (31) and quarterback hits (16) – all while being double-teamed or chipped on nearly 34 percent of his reps.

Sunday's game could be an ideal breakout scenario for Crosby, as Smith has lost the most yards of any QB on sacks this season (177), and the Jets' offensive line allows the second-highest quarterback pressure percentage (10.4) in the league.

Smith certainly reciprocated the respect that Crosby has for him.

"[Crosby is] a guy who's a game wrecker," Smith said. "He's a guy who's always going to be around the football. He plays about almost 100 percent of the snaps, and he gives maximum effort every single time.