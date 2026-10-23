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Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Rams?

Oct 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

NFL.com

ExpertProjected Winner
Colleen Wolfe
Brooke Cersosimo
Brandon Perna
Grant Gordon
Tom Grossi
Nick Shook
Dan Parr
Kevin Patra
Lance Zierlein
Bucky Brooks

ESPN

ExpertProjected Winner
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Dan Graziano
Kalyn Kahler
Pamela Maldonado
Eric Moody
Jason Reid
Benjamin Solak
Lindsey Thiry
Seth Wickersham

CBS Sports

ExpertProjected Winner
Pete Prisco
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Tyler Sullivan
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

Pro Football Talk

ExpertProjected Winner
Mike Florio

Sports Illustrated

ExpertProjected Winner
Albert Breer
Eva Geitheim
Mitch Goldich
Mike Kadlick
Gilberto Manzano
Conor Orr
John Pluym
Matt Verderame

Practice Photos: Thursday 10.22.26

At Intermountain Health Performance Center, the Raiders prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Rams.

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Will Putnam (67) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza's (15) pads before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza's (15) pads before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (16) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (16) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76), guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76), guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Cian Slone (48) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Amari Kight (78) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Amari Kight (78) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A football during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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A football during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV (99) and defensive tackle JJ Pegues (92) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) and defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Joe Woods during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) and pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Joe Woods during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Footballs during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Footballs during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7), running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7), running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55), fullback Connor Heyward (34) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55), fullback Connor Heyward (34) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50), running back Dylan Laube (23) and linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50), running back Dylan Laube (23) and linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45), tight end Brock Bowers (89) and running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45), tight end Brock Bowers (89) and running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45), tight end Brock Bowers (89) and running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45), tight end Brock Bowers (89) and running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93), tight end Ian Thomas (80) and tight end Carter Runyon (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93), tight end Ian Thomas (80) and tight end Carter Runyon (84) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II (16) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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