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Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Patriots?

Oct 09, 2026 at 09:30 AM
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Raiders.com Staff

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

NFL.com

ExpertProjected Winner
Colleen Wolfe
Brooke Cersosimo
Brandon Perna
Grant Gordon
Tom Grossi
Nick Shook
Dan Parr
Kevin Patra
Lance Zierlein
Bucky Brooks

ESPN

ExpertProjected Winner
Matt Bowen
Mike Clay
Jeremy Fowler
Dan Graziano
Kalyn Kahler
Pamela Maldonado
Eric Moody
Jason Reid
Benjamin Solak
Lindsey Thiry
Seth Wickersham

CBS Sports

ExpertProjected Winner
Pete Prisco
Jared Dubin
Ryan Wilson
John Breech
Tyler Sullivan
Dave Richard
Jamey Eisenberg

Pro Football Talk

ExpertProjected Winner
Mike Florio

Sports Illustrated

ExpertProjected Winner
Albert Breer
Eva Geitheim
Mitch Goldich
Mike Kadlick
Gilberto Manzano
Conor Orr
John Pluym
Matt Verderame

Practice Photos: Thursday 10.08.26

Take a look inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the Patriots.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Kansei Matsuzawa (38) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Alex Ward (47) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Chris Myarick (41) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (22) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Azeez Ojulari (52) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Azeez Ojulari (52) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Roman Hemby (37) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Niklas Henning (73) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders fullback Connor Heyward (34) before practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard and cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (90) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cameron McGrone (57) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Dalton Johnson (43) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and assistant head coach Mike McCoy during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) and assistant head coach Mike McCoy during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) and wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Deven Thompkins (83) and wide receiver Malik Benson (19) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) and tight end Ian Thomas (80) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Patrick Johnson (93) and defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Patrick Gurd (45) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Owen Wright (30) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Evan Neal (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Evan Neal (72) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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