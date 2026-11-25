The Las Vegas Raiders released their updated unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
This will be the Raiders' first primetime matchup this season, kicking off at 5:20 p.m. PT for Sunday Night Football on NBC.
Depth charts are required to be released ahead of preseason matchups, and it's important to remember this is unofficial and changes are fluid. That said, take a look at the full chart below (as of Nov. 24).
Offense
|Position
|WR
|Jalen Nailor
|Malik Benson
|Dont'e Thornton Jr.
|LT
|Kolton Miller
|Charles Grant
|LG
|Spencer Burford
|Bryce Cabeldue
|C
|Tyler Linderbaum
|Jackson Powers-Johnson
|RG
|Trey Zuhn III
|Caleb Rogers
|RT
|DJ Glaze
|TE
|Brock Bowers
|Michael Mayer
|Ian Thomas
|WR
|Tre Tucker
|Jack Bech
|Cody White
|Dareke Young
|QB
|Fernando Mendoza
|Aidan O'Connell
|RB
|Ashton Jeanty
|Mike Washington Jr.
|Dylan Laube
|FB
|Connor Heyward
Defense
|Position
|DE
|Maxx Crosby
|Malcolm Koonce
|DT
|Tonka Hemingway
|Tim Keenan III
|JJ Pegues
|DT
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|Adam Butler
|Thomas Booker IV
|EDGE
|Kwity Paye
|LB
|Nakobe Dean
|Tommy Eichenberg
|Segun Olubi
|LB
|Quay Walker
|Cody Lindenberg
|CB
|Eric Stokes
|Jermod McCoy
|Darrell Luter Jr.
|CB
|Darien Porter
|Hezekiah Masses
|CB
|Taron Johnson
|FS
|Treydan Stukes
|Isaiah Pola-Mao
|Tristin McCollum
|SS
|Jeremy Chinn
|Dalton Johnson
Special Teams
|Position
|P
|AJ Cole
|K
|Matt Gay
|H
|AJ Cole
|LS
|Alex Ward
|KR
|Dylan Laube
|Dareke Young
|PR
|Dylan Laube
|Malik Benson