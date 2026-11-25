What to know

The Raiders are heading into their third road game in four weeks against a team coming off its bye.

Everything points to another physical, gritty battle for the Silver and Black, who are preparing to face a surging Cleveland Browns team on a chilly and possibly rainy Sunday night. After finishing 5-12 last season and hiring longtime NFL offensive coordinator Todd Monken as head coach, the Browns have shown vast improvement at 6-4, including 4-0 at home.

With a renovated defense highlighted by linebacker Carson Schwesinger, cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive tackle Mason Graham, the Browns rank in the top 10 in both fewest passing yards allowed (201.1 per game) and tackles for loss (64), while also racking up 27 sacks.

On offense, Cleveland is getting top production from its two rookie wide receivers, Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. Boston leads all rookies in receiving yards (523) and is tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns (3), while Concepcion has the most catches (40).

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is having his best season with Cleveland after battling injuries and inconsistent play since being traded from Houston in 2022. He is tied with Denver's Bo Nix for the league lead in game-winning drives with six, and has four fourth-quarter comebacks this season.

The Raiders offense is still getting acclimated to rookie Fernando Mendoza under center, with the No. 1 overall pick throwing for 267 yards and three touchdowns against a stingy Denver defense in Week 11. The offense could take a leap forward against the Browns with the anticipated return of Brock Bowers, who was out against the Broncos. Bowers ranks in the top three among NFL tight ends in receptions (50), receiving yards (676) and touchdowns (six) despite missing three games this season.