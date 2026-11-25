The stage is set for a primetime affair between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football.
Kickoff is set for Sunday, Nov. 29 at 5:20 p.m. PT.
Opponent profile
Coach: Todd Monken
Quarterback: Deshaun Watson
2026 record: 6-4
Key additions: T Tytus Howard, G Zion Johnson, WR Denzel Boston, WR KC Concepcion, DE Jared Verse
Key losses: DE Myles Garrett, TE David Njoku, DL Shelby Harris, LB Devin Bush
What to know
The Raiders are heading into their third road game in four weeks against a team coming off its bye.
Everything points to another physical, gritty battle for the Silver and Black, who are preparing to face a surging Cleveland Browns team on a chilly and possibly rainy Sunday night. After finishing 5-12 last season and hiring longtime NFL offensive coordinator Todd Monken as head coach, the Browns have shown vast improvement at 6-4, including 4-0 at home.
With a renovated defense highlighted by linebacker Carson Schwesinger, cornerback Denzel Ward and defensive tackle Mason Graham, the Browns rank in the top 10 in both fewest passing yards allowed (201.1 per game) and tackles for loss (64), while also racking up 27 sacks.
On offense, Cleveland is getting top production from its two rookie wide receivers, Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. Boston leads all rookies in receiving yards (523) and is tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns (3), while Concepcion has the most catches (40).
Quarterback Deshaun Watson is having his best season with Cleveland after battling injuries and inconsistent play since being traded from Houston in 2022. He is tied with Denver's Bo Nix for the league lead in game-winning drives with six, and has four fourth-quarter comebacks this season.
The Raiders offense is still getting acclimated to rookie Fernando Mendoza under center, with the No. 1 overall pick throwing for 267 yards and three touchdowns against a stingy Denver defense in Week 11. The offense could take a leap forward against the Browns with the anticipated return of Brock Bowers, who was out against the Broncos. Bowers ranks in the top three among NFL tight ends in receptions (50), receiving yards (676) and touchdowns (six) despite missing three games this season.
Las Vegas is coming off its best showing on the ground in 2026, with a season-high 143 rushing yards against the Broncos. Ashton Jeanty has been even more productive in the passing game than carrying the ball, as he's leading all running backs in receiving yards (507) and tied for the lead in receiving touchdowns (four).
|2026 Regular Season Stats
|Raiders
|Browns
|Total Offense & Rank in League
|319.3 ypg; 19th
|314.9 ypg; 21st
|Passing Offense
|242 ypg; 11th
|217.4 ypg; 18th
|Rushing Offense
|77.3 ypg; 31st
|97.5 ypg; 24th
|Points Per Game
|25 ppg; 11th
|18.8 ppg; 27th
|Total Defense
|382 ypg; 30th
|327.4 ypg; 16th
|Pass Defense
|232.5 ypg; 26th
|201.1 ypg; 6th
|Rush Defense
|149.5 ypg; 31st
|126.3 ypg; 23rd
|Points Allowed Per Game
|29.7 ppg; 32nd
|22 ppg; 14th
Matchup history
- Raiders leads the all-time series versus Browns, 15-10 (.600) with a 2-0 record in the postseason.
- Last time: The Browns defeated the Raiders 24-10 on Nov. 23, 2025.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Analyst
|TV: NBC
|Mike Tirico
|Jason Garrett
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Kirk Morrison
|National Radio: Westwood One Sports
|Ryan Radtke
|Ryan Harris
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Joel Romo
Milestones to watch
- With 0.5 sacks, Maxx Crosby would total 75.0 sacks in his career, becoming the only player in the NFL since 2000 to reach 75.0+ sacks, 185+ QB hits and 450+ tackles in their first 125 career games after being drafted in the fourth round or later/undrafted.
- If AJ Cole downs one punt inside the 10-yard line, he would down his 79th punt inside the 10-yard line of his career, tying for the second most in the NFL since 2019.
- With one receiving touchdown, Ashton Jeanty would tie for the sixth-most receiving TD (10) by a running back through their first 29 career games in the NFL since 1960.
- With 33 receiving yards, Brock Bowers would own the most receiving yards (2, 583) by a non-receiver through his first 38 career NFL games in league history.
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Team connections
- Raiders general manager John Spytek spent three seasons (2010-12) as the Browns director of college scouting.
- Raiders senior vice president of football ops & strategy Mark Thewes worked for Cleveland from 1999-2004.
- Raiders tight ends coach Luke Steckel spent four seasons (2009-12) with the Browns as the assistant to the head coach.
- Raiders pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach Joe Woods served as defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns from 2020-22.
- Raiders running backs coach Omar Young spent the 2015 season with the Browns as an offensive intern.
- Raiders senior defensive assistant Al Holcomb spent one season as the defensive run game coordinator/linebackers coach for the Browns in 2019.
- Raiders assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson served in the same role for the Browns in 2025.
- Browns special teams coordinator Byron Storer was a special teams assistant from 2018-21 with the Raiders organization.
- Browns assistant offensive line coach Bobby Johnson was the tight ends coach for the Raiders from 2015-17.
- Browns run game coordinator/inside linebackers coach Jason Tarver was the Raiders defensive coordinator from 2012-14.
- Browns DT Maliek Collins played for the Raiders during the 2020 season and saw action in 12 games.
View senior director of photography Michael Clemens' take on cinematic photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 11 match up against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.