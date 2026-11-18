The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Denver Broncos' home turf for their first of two annual matchups with their divisional foes.
Kickoff is set for Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1:25 p.m. PT.
Opponent profile
Coach: Sean Payton
Quarterback: Bo Nix
2026 record: 7-2
Key additions: RB Jonah Coleman, WR Jaylen Waddle, DT Tyler Onyedim
Key losses: DE John Franklin-Myers, LB Dre Greenlaw, FB Michael Burton
What to know
The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off their second straight loss, looking to rebound against a tough Denver Broncos team that's tied for first place in the AFC West.
Coming off their bye week, the reigning division champions are 7-2 and on a five-game winning streak. They're propelled by an imposing defense that's allowing 20.7 points per game, ranking ninth in the NFL in that category.
Denver's pass rush, led by linebacker Nik Bonitto with 4.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss, ranks in the top 10 in the league in sacks (26), quarterback pressures (104), quarterback hits (84) and quarterback pressure percentage (26.8). All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain is limiting opposing receivers to under nine yards a catch this season despite missing three games due to injury.
This is the second straight week Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza gets a tough draw against a top defense, with his first NFL start coming last Sunday against the defending champion Seattle Seahawks. He looked impressive to start his debut, going 11 of 13 passing for 90 yards with a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the first half. Yet he cooled off after halftime as the offense couldn't churn positive yardage in the third quarter, and Mendoza was sacked six times in the game.
Things could be even tougher for Mendoza and the Raiders (4-6) if tight end Brock Bowers is unavailable after suffering an ankle injury against the Seahawks. He's leading the team in receptions (50), receiving yards (676) and receiving touchdowns (six). Raiders coach Klint Kubiak ruled Bowers as day to day heading into Sunday's game.
|2026 Regular Season Stats
|Raiders
|Broncos
|Total Offense & Rank in League
|314.2 ypg; 23rd
|277.3 ypg; 30th
|Passing Offense
|243.5 ypg; 10th
|185.9 ypg; 25th
|Rushing Offense
|70.7 ypg; 31st
|91.4 ypg; 26th
|Points Per Game
|25.1 ppg; 10th
|22 ppg; 20th
|Total Defense
|385.1 ypg; 30th
|355.0 ypg; 27th
|Pass Defense
|234 ypg; 23rd
|230.7 ypg; 20th
|Rush Defense
|151.1 ypg; 31st
|124.3 ypg; 24th
|Points Allowed Per Game
|28.9 ppg; 31st
|20.7 ppg; 9th
Matchup history
- Raiders leads the all-time series 72-57-2 over the Broncos
- Last time: The Broncos defeated the Raiders 24-17 on Dec. 7, 2025.
Broadcast information
|Network/Flagship
|Play-by-play
|Analyst
|TV: CBS
|Andrew Catalon
|Logan Ryan
|Local Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Jason Horowitz
|Kirk Morrison
|National Radio: Compass Media Networks
|Chris Carrino
|Brian Baldinger
|Spanish Radio: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM
|Harry Ruiz
|Joel Romo
Milestones to watch
- With 0.5 sacks, Maxx Crosby would total 75.0 sacks in his career, becoming the only player in the NFL since 2000 to reach 75.0+ sacks, 185+ QB hits and 450+ tackles in their first 125 career games after being drafted in the fourth round or later/undrafted.
- If AJ Cole downs one punt inside the 10-yard line, he would down his 79th punt inside the 10-yard line of his career, tying for the second most in the NFL since 2019.
- With one receiving touchdown, Ashton Jeanty would tie for the fourth-most receiving TD (nine) by a running back through their first 27 career games in the NFL since 1960. Jeanty would also become the first Raiders running back since the NFL/AFL merger in 1970 to record nine or more receiving touchdowns within a 27-game span.
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Team connections
- Raiders general manager John Spytek spent three seasons with the Denver Broncos, where he worked as a southwest area scout in 2013 and as a national scout from 2014-15.
- Raiders assistant general manager Brian Stark spent 13 seasons with the Broncos (2012-24).
- Mark Thewes, Raiders senior vice president of football operations & strategy, was with the Broncos from 2009-2024.
- Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak served as offensive pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the Broncos in 2022, and as offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach in his first coaching stint with the club from 2016-18.
- Raiders assistant head coach Mike McCoy had two stints with the Broncos as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks (2009-12), and as offensive coordinator (2017).
- Raiders wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni held the same title in Denver for four seasons (2018-22).
- Raiders quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan served in the same role for Denver in 2018.
- Raiders pass game coordinator/defensive coordinator Joe Woods spent four seasons in Denver from 2015-18, where he served as defensive backs coach his first two seasons and as defensive coordinator his final two.
- Raiders offensive line Rick Dennison played nine seasons at linebacker for the Broncos, appearing in 128 games (52 starts) from 1982-90, and coached for the team in two stints, the first from 1995 to 2009 and second from 2015-16.
- Raiders special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis was defensive quality control for the Denver Broncos from 1991-92 and special teams coordinator from 2015-16.
- Broncos assistant to the head coach Paul Kelly spent six years with the Raiders, starting as a coaches assistant (1998-2001) before transitioning to assistant to the head coach for two seasons (2002-03).
- Broncos offensive pass game coordinator John Morton (1997-04, 2019-21) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 1993, where he spent time with the Raiders (1993-94), before spending eight seasons with the organization (1997-2004) and was part of the coaching staff for seven of those years.
- Broncos offensive line coach Chris Morgan served as the Raiders assistant offensive line coach from 2009-10
- Broncos tight ends coach Austin King originally joined the NFL as an offensive quality control coach for the Raiders (2020) before being promoted to tight ends coach (2021).
- Broncos offensive quality control coach Willie Snead IV played for the Raiders in 2021 as a wide receiver.
- Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham played for the Raiders for one season (2022) and played in five games with two starts.
View senior director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 10 match up against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.