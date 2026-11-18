What to know

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off their second straight loss, looking to rebound against a tough Denver Broncos team that's tied for first place in the AFC West.

Coming off their bye week, the reigning division champions are 7-2 and on a five-game winning streak. They're propelled by an imposing defense that's allowing 20.7 points per game, ranking ninth in the NFL in that category.

Denver's pass rush, led by linebacker Nik Bonitto with 4.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss, ranks in the top 10 in the league in sacks (26), quarterback pressures (104), quarterback hits (84) and quarterback pressure percentage (26.8). All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain is limiting opposing receivers to under nine yards a catch this season despite missing three games due to injury.

This is the second straight week Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza gets a tough draw against a top defense, with his first NFL start coming last Sunday against the defending champion Seattle Seahawks. He looked impressive to start his debut, going 11 of 13 passing for 90 yards with a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the first half. Yet he cooled off after halftime as the offense couldn't churn positive yardage in the third quarter, and Mendoza was sacked six times in the game.