The Raiders also lost tight end Brock Bowers with an ankle injury after he was rolled up on during their opening drive and then tweaked it during their third series.

With no Bowers, and no running game, the Raiders offense went stagnant and, worse for Mendoza facing such a ferocious defense, predictable.

In the third quarter, the Raiders were outgained by Seattle in total yardage, 223 to -2.

Yes, -2 yards.

"Because of how we were playing offensively, at the forefront myself, we got behind there, and so it's a little bit more of a passing situation," Mendoza said. "And then [Seahawks] coach [Mike] Macdonald dialed it up…he was playing chess and he fooled me, and he got me a couple times.

"It's important to learn and grow from this, to throw my hot routes more often, to throw accurate balls when getting hit, and to practice that rather than everything just being sunshine and rainbows…move forward and give our team a better chance each and every week."

Sounds like a plan.

Especially with a locker room perhaps wondering how the No. 1 draft pick will respond this week, heading into a matchup against another tough defense at Denver.

On this day, though, after rushing for 22 yards on six carries and completing 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards and taking the blame for each of those six crunching sacks, Mendoza had believers.