Learning experiences usually don't hit both ends of the spectrum as robustly, or as painfully, as what Fernando Mendoza experienced Sunday.
From the highs of scoring a rushing touchdown to conclude his first series as an NFL starting quarterback and holding a halftime lead over the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks…to the lows of being at the helm for five straight three-and-outs with a total of -17 yards to start the second half and being sacked a total of six times.
Mendoza experienced it all, and it should only serve to help the franchise quarterback going forward, right?
So long as the necessary lessons are learned and imparted from the Raiders' 21-13 loss that dropped their record to 4-6.
"It's good to get punched in the face," Mendoza said, without a hint of irony, "because now it's a great opportunity to grow and learn and to really unveil all the deficiencies that I have in my game, as a future hopeful leader of this offense."
But to be clear, it's only, ahem, good to be punched in the face if you don't get knocked out.
Ding, ding, then, as the Raiders' future began at 1:08 PST Sunday.
That's when Mendoza set up under center – yes, under center for all those wondering if he could do it in the NFL – at the Seattle 46-yard line, took the snap from Tyler Linderbaum, faked a handoff to running back Ashton Jeanty, rolled to his right and hit tight end Michael Mayer for a 9-yard gain.
The Raiders' future hit a crescendo 10 snaps later.
That's when Mendoza, facing third-and-goal at the Seahawks' 10-yard line with an empty backfield, received the snap in the shotgun, took half a step backwards, then bolted for the end zone on a designed QB draw. Mendoza followed a key block from left guard Spencer Burford, gave a slick fist pump as he crossed the goal line and was met by Mayer to start the celebration.
Wondering what, exactly, went into the play?
Wonder no more as Linderbaum broke it down.
"One, it was a good scheme by the coaches," Linderbaum told me. "They ran a little stunt and Spence picked up the blitzing 'backer. [Guard] Trey [Zuhn] and I passed off a twist game and when we're spread out like that they've got really no one else, if we block the five guys in the box. So that was a good job by the offensive line blocking together and then 'Nando finding a hole, getting in the end zone and using his athleticism.
"I wish we saw more of it. It was a good start to the game and I wish we could find ways to finish in the second half."
Ah yes, the 30 minutes after Kenny Loggins' halftime show at Allegiant Stadium.
Despite the Raiders' 10-7 lead – "First half, they felt us," said fullback Connor Heyward – it was the Seahawks who could claim "I'm Alright" while playing "Footloose" and fancy free with the Raiders, who entered the "Danger Zone" by going three-and-out to start the third quarter.
The Raiders also lost tight end Brock Bowers with an ankle injury after he was rolled up on during their opening drive and then tweaked it during their third series.
With no Bowers, and no running game, the Raiders offense went stagnant and, worse for Mendoza facing such a ferocious defense, predictable.
In the third quarter, the Raiders were outgained by Seattle in total yardage, 223 to -2.
Yes, -2 yards.
"Because of how we were playing offensively, at the forefront myself, we got behind there, and so it's a little bit more of a passing situation," Mendoza said. "And then [Seahawks] coach [Mike] Macdonald dialed it up…he was playing chess and he fooled me, and he got me a couple times.
"It's important to learn and grow from this, to throw my hot routes more often, to throw accurate balls when getting hit, and to practice that rather than everything just being sunshine and rainbows…move forward and give our team a better chance each and every week."
Sounds like a plan.
Especially with a locker room perhaps wondering how the No. 1 draft pick will respond this week, heading into a matchup against another tough defense at Denver.
On this day, though, after rushing for 22 yards on six carries and completing 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards and taking the blame for each of those six crunching sacks, Mendoza had believers.
"He's a guy that works hard, prepares, and I knew he was going to be ready for his opportunity," said Jeanty, who had a 38-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter. "He made a lot of great plays out there and he's going to continue to grow and only get better."
Heyward said Mendoza's skill set will open up the playbook.
"Quarterback mobility is super important in this league," Heyward said. "When you have a guy like that, who can keep his eyes downfield and make the right reads, and still keep defenses on their toes, it helps the offense extremely.
"Fernandos's the real deal and, obviously, in his debut, we wanted to get this one. But we have Denver now on the clock and we're going to learn from this one. But that's our quarterback and we're behind him."
Sensing the theme yet?
"He's been doing everything to be prepared for the moment," added edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who had eight tackles, four for a loss, with his fifth sack of the season.
"As a rookie, every time you step out there it's a learning experience and he's only going to get better and better. Proud of him and we're excited to have him leading the way."
But remember, they're only learning experiences if you actually, you know, learn from them.
View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 10 match up against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.