16

The Raiders recovered two fumbles in the game, forcing the ball away from Lock in the opening series and again in the fourth quarter with the Seahawks in the red zone. It improved their season takeaway total to 16 , tying Jacksonville for fourth most in the league. Through 10 games, it already matches their total from all of last season.

"We did some good things," said Maxx Crosby, who had a sack and four tackles for loss against the Seahawks. "It wasn't perfect. I know we can be better, but I think as a group and a collective, we're playing with a relentless style of play. We've been getting, I feel like, at least two turnovers a week, and we just have to keep tightening up little things. And we'll keep going where we need to go."