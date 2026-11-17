The top storyline from the Raiders' Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks revolves around No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza in his first career start.
There were some ups and downs throughout the game for the rookie quarterback, as the team fell short to the defending Super Bowl champions, 21-13.
Here's a look at a few metrics from the Raiders' Week 10 showing, detailing Mendoza steering the ship and how his team supported him.
8
Fernando Mendoza could do no wrong in his first half of action against the Seahawks.
In his first career start, he completed 11 of 13 passes for 90 yards in the first two quarters, and also ran for 21 yards and a touchdown.
What's equally impressive is that he completed a pass to eight different players in that stretch. That tied for the most receivers a rookie has completed a pass to in the first half of his first start over the last 35 years, joining Gus Frerotte and Mendoza's old mentor, Kirk Cousins.
"I think it's always about doing your job," Mendoza said. "That's what Coach [Klint] Kubiak always preaches is doing your job. And in the first half, I thought we got off to a good start."
10
Mendoza's first drive as an NFL starter was capped off with a 10-yard touchdown run on a QB draw. The play itself was similar to his January touchdown run against the Miami Hurricanes, which served as the dagger for Indiana's first-ever national championship.
Mendoza became the fourth quarterback selected first overall in the NFL Draft since 2000 to score his first career touchdown rushing, joining Michael Vick (2001), reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford (2009) and Joe Burrow (2020).
"It was great," Mendoza said of the touchdown run, which followed a Seattle turnover. "Defense played fantastic tonight. … We were able to get a turnover and get the short side of the field. The run game was fantastic, and it set up a third down in the red zone and the offensive linemen blocked fantastically.
"Great communication by [center] Tyler Linderbaum there, pointing out where the protection would go. We were able to score a touchdown, and it was a great moment to celebrate that with all the guys, especially just because of how the quarterback draw worked, because it had a lot of people in the touchdown."
6
The rookie quarterback's success came to an abrupt halt in the second half, with the Seahawks' No. 1-ranked defense turning up the pressure.
Following just two incompletions in the first half, Mendoza went 6 of 16 passing in the last two quarters. He also was sacked six times in the game, with the NFL Next Gen Stats totaling 11 different Seahawks defenders with a QB pressure on Mendoza.
"It wasn't up to our standard for quarterback hits and sacks," Kubiak said Monday. "That's an entire offensive stat. It's getting open fast, that's protecting better and that's him getting rid of the ball. There's three things there."
105
The Raiders defense surrendered two explosive plays that essentially determined the outcome of the game.
The Seahawks scored their first touchdown as a coverage breakdown allowed quarterback Drew Lock to find Cooper Kupp wide open in the back of the end zone for 34 yards. In the third quarter, Seattle's star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njiba split past Quay Walker and Eric Stokes for a 71-yard touchdown grab to take a 21-10 lead.
Those two plays alone accounted for 14 points and 105 yards, more than a quarter of the Seahawks' offensive yardage in the game.
"We got outplayed on those two plays," Kubiak said Monday. "We got out-efforted for two plays that went for 105 yards total. So you play 60-plus plays in a game, and you give up 14 points on two plays. That's not good enough."
Lock threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns with a nearly perfect passer rating of 158.0 against the Raiders.
16
Despite the big plays allowed by the defense, there were some encouraging moments.
The Raiders recovered two fumbles in the game, forcing the ball away from Lock in the opening series and again in the fourth quarter with the Seahawks in the red zone. It improved their season takeaway total to 16, tying Jacksonville for fourth most in the league. Through 10 games, it already matches their total from all of last season.
"We did some good things," said Maxx Crosby, who had a sack and four tackles for loss against the Seahawks. "It wasn't perfect. I know we can be better, but I think as a group and a collective, we're playing with a relentless style of play. We've been getting, I feel like, at least two turnovers a week, and we just have to keep tightening up little things. And we'll keep going where we need to go."
View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 10 match up against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium.