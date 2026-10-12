By the Numbers: Raiders outmatched at the point of attack

You don't need to look too deep into the boxscore to understand what went wrong for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
The New England Patriots beat the Raiders by 28 points, a dismantling at the line of scrimmage. Kirk Cousins was pressured on 48.4% of his dropbacks while also being sacked three times. Meanwhile, the Raiders defense allowed over 500 yards to the Patriots offense.
"Very disappointing performance today from everyone, players and coaches," Klint Kubiak said after the loss. "Obviously give a lot of credit to the Patriots. They did a great job."
110
Brock Bowers was one of the only bright spots for the Raiders in New England.
The tight end had a game-high eight receptions for 110 yards, including a touchdown grab in the first quarter. He's now had at least 80 yards and a receiving touchdown in each of his first three games played in 2026, joining Rob Gronkowski (2011) as the only tight ends in NFL history to accomplish that feat in each of their first three games of a season.
Despite missing the first two games, Bowers' 312 receiving yards are the second-most by any tight end in the league, trailing Detroit Lions' Sam LaPorta by only four yards.
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Fernando Mendoza saw his first NFL reps late in the fourth quarter, gaining some invaluable experience.
It was his first game action since the Raiders' preseason finale against the San Francisco 49ers. While he entered the game under the unfortunate circumstance of Las Vegas trailing by multiple scores, it was still an impressive showing. He went 6-of-8 for 48 passing yards, showing improvement in his game and processing speed from his last appearance nearly two months ago.
"To be called upon in an unexpected moment is always a great trial," Mendoza said, "and I believe that the support of my teammates helped me lead the drive but, unfortunately, we didn't come away with points. It was, overall, a quote-unquote failure. But I really appreciate how my teammates rallied and how they put effort in, especially late in the fourth quarter."
536
Since Week 1, the Raiders have allowed more yards week by week to opposing offenses. The Chiefs gained 399 yards in Week 4, and the Silver and Black surrendered 536 yards of offense to the New England, shining light on a downward trend for the Raiders defense. This is even more surprising considering the Patriots were without two of their top receivers in A.J. Brown and Mack Hollins.
Drake Maye picked apart the Raiders defense, completing 26 of his 34 pass attempts for 374 yards and four touchdowns. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Maye went 8-of-11 for 206 yards and three touchdowns on throws over 10 air yards — the third time in his career he's completed over 70% of his downfield pass attempts (minimum 10 attempts).
"They did a good job," Maxx Crosby said of the Patriots offense. "They chipped, and they chipped a lot. Long passes, got the ball out of [Drake Maye's] hand quick and did a good job. Doing well on early downs so that we can't just gear up and rush. They cut us out."
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The Raiders ground game reached a new low this season.
The Patriots held the Silver and Black to 38 rushing yards, their lowest total since Week 13 last season. Ashton Jeanty, coming into the game banged up with ankle and foot injuries, rushed for 27 yards and averaged 2.7 yards a carry. It was his lowest amount of rushing yards in a game in his career (min. 10 rushing attempts).
"That's a testament to how tough he is," Kubiak said, "that he's out there today playing for his teammates."
Behind Jeanty, Dylan Laube and Mike Washington Jr. combined for 14 yards on five carries. Laube's first career touchdown in the fourth quarter was unfortunately too little, too late for the Raiders offense.
"I think just overall today, we were playing from behind all day," Kubiak said. "So it became a passing game, and it didn't need to be that way. I abandoned the run game too early and didn't give it a chance to get going."
On the other side of the ball, the Raiders defense allowed 165 rushing yards to the Patriots. This was the unit's fourth consecutive week allowing over 120 rushing yards to an opposing offense.
View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.