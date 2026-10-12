By the Numbers: Raiders outmatched at the point of attack

38

The Raiders ground game reached a new low this season.

The Patriots held the Silver and Black to 38 rushing yards, their lowest total since Week 13 last season. Ashton Jeanty, coming into the game banged up with ankle and foot injuries, rushed for 27 yards and averaged 2.7 yards a carry. It was his lowest amount of rushing yards in a game in his career (min. 10 rushing attempts).

"That's a testament to how tough he is," Kubiak said, "that he's out there today playing for his teammates."

Behind Jeanty, Dylan Laube and Mike Washington Jr. combined for 14 yards on five carries. Laube's first career touchdown in the fourth quarter was unfortunately too little, too late for the Raiders offense.

"I think just overall today, we were playing from behind all day," Kubiak said. "So it became a passing game, and it didn't need to be that way. I abandoned the run game too early and didn't give it a chance to get going."