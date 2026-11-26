Scott Boe asks:
"What is happening with the cornerbacks?"
Competition remains at the forefront of a young secondary still trying to find its way.
While rookie safety Treydan Stukes has seemingly locked up a starting job, there's much less certainty at cornerback. Rookies Jermod McCoy and Hezekiah Masses and second-year player Darien Porter have been rotating for the starting job opposite Eric Stokes.
All three have had opportunities to claim the position, though not enough to lock it down. Masses stood out early with two interceptions in Week 2 against the Chargers and won AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his showing. However, he's been tested mightily throughout his rookie campaign and has allowed four touchdowns in coverage. With the high volume of targets his way, the fifth-round pick is leading the team in pass deflections.
Porter has been in and out of the starting lineup due to injuries but has recorded five pass deflections and a 56% completion rate allowed. McCoy made his first career start Sunday against the Broncos and was impressive with a pass deflection and five total tackles. Regarded as arguably the best cornerback in this year's draft, he dropped to the fourth round due to injury concerns.
"I thought Jermod did some good things [against Denver]," Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said Monday. "Obviously, he had a high snap count. There's plenty of things he's got to continue to improve on, but I like where he's headed, his trajectory.
"It doesn't mean that we're down on Zeke [Masses]. Doesn't mean we're down on DP [Porter]," he continued. "We've got a room full of really solid players. But yesterday, we wanted to get a bigger look at Jermod."
When asked Wednesday if McCoy will remain the starter against Cleveland, Kubiak declined to name anyone. The competition should bring out the best in this trio, putting the defense in an advantageous spot going forward.
"We have a lot of belief in the guys that we have," Kubiak said, "Darien Porter and Zeke and Jermod, that whole room. So we have talented young players, but as far as who's going to get the most reps Sunday night, I'll keep that to myself."
Lenny Bryan asks:
"Is Brock Bowers playing Sunday?"
This was brought up in last week’s Mailbag and remained the top question this week.
And rightfully so, because Bowers has been the man for the Raiders offense.
Despite having missed three games, the tight end is leading the team in receiving yards (676) and touchdowns (six), ranking among the top three in the NFL at his position in those categories.
Per NFL Next Gen Stats, the Raiders have deployed multiple tight ends at the highest rate in the league this season (63.9%), second-highest by any team since 2016. This has clearly benefited Bowers, as he also leads all tight ends with 22 downfield receptions (10+ air yards) for 432 yards.
Although Bowers missed Sunday's game against the Broncos, Kubiak is optimistic that the tight end will be back on the field for this primetime affair with the Browns.
"I hate missing games, I hate missing time," Bowers said Wednesday. "It's really hard mentally on me missing time, so I'd rather just be out there with the guys."
Added Bowers: "I just kind of focus on the day to day and just focus on what I can do now in the present."
The Raiders start their their preparation at Intermountain Health Performance Center before their Week 12 match up against the Browns.