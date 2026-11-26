Scott Boe asks:

"What is happening with the cornerbacks?"

Competition remains at the forefront of a young secondary still trying to find its way.

While rookie safety Treydan Stukes has seemingly locked up a starting job, there's much less certainty at cornerback. Rookies Jermod McCoy and Hezekiah Masses and second-year player Darien Porter have been rotating for the starting job opposite Eric Stokes.

All three have had opportunities to claim the position, though not enough to lock it down. Masses stood out early with two interceptions in Week 2 against the Chargers and won AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his showing. However, he's been tested mightily throughout his rookie campaign and has allowed four touchdowns in coverage. With the high volume of targets his way, the fifth-round pick is leading the team in pass deflections.