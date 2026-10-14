Raiders Mailbag: Who can provide a spark for the Raiders offense against the Bills?

Stephen Ness asks:

"What kind of changes do you think Rob Leonard will make concerning scheme with Allen?"

The Silver and Black are going to have to be careful against a versatile Josh Allen.

Alongside Lamar Jackson, you can argue that Allen is the best dual-threat quarterback in the league today. He ranks second in the league in rushing touchdowns (eight) and his 43 carries for 239 rushing yards is the most of any quarterback. Preparing for Allen's arm is one thing, but the threat on the ground makes him such a challenge.

While Allen has thrown for 1,249 yards and seven touchdowns on the season, he's also been sacked 10 times. And three of his four interceptions thrown this year have come while under pressure. The Raiders' 33.7% quarterback pressure percentage is the second highest in the league despite only blitzing 23.4% of the time.

So schematically, it would make most sense to keep Allen in the pocket, right?