Raiders Mailbag: Who can provide a spark for the Raiders offense against the Bills?

Julian Genio asks:
"What are the plans at WR?"
Brock Bowers is the team's top offensive weapon in the passing game, despite being a tight end. But considering he's lined up in the slot or as a wideout on 83.2% of his snaps this season, he is WR1.
And yes, he's producing at a high level with a team-high 24 receptions and 312 receiving yards, but the attention he'll demand from opposing defenses will only increase.
There's certainly pressure on the rest of the receiving corps to help Bowers in the passing game. Tre Tucker is beneficial for his explosive playmaking ability, with a team-high three catches for over 20 air yards this season. Jalen Nailor is set to return from concussion protocol after missing Week 5.
Cody White has also been a huge addition, already setting career highs in receptions (seven), receiving yards (108) and receiving touchdowns (three) in just five games.
"We need everybody to move the ball. We need everybody," Klint Kubiak said. "Brock is doing a good job, his teammates are doing a good job, and they're more deserving of opportunities. So, that's on myself and the coaching staff of getting them in position."
Stephen Ness asks:
"What kind of changes do you think Rob Leonard will make concerning scheme with Allen?"
The Silver and Black are going to have to be careful against a versatile Josh Allen.
Alongside Lamar Jackson, you can argue that Allen is the best dual-threat quarterback in the league today. He ranks second in the league in rushing touchdowns (eight) and his 43 carries for 239 rushing yards is the most of any quarterback. Preparing for Allen's arm is one thing, but the threat on the ground makes him such a challenge.
While Allen has thrown for 1,249 yards and seven touchdowns on the season, he's also been sacked 10 times. And three of his four interceptions thrown this year have come while under pressure. The Raiders' 33.7% quarterback pressure percentage is the second highest in the league despite only blitzing 23.4% of the time.
So schematically, it would make most sense to keep Allen in the pocket, right?
"You can't rush scared, but you also have to be very conscious," Maxx Crosby said Wednesday. "[Allen] is a great quarterback. He's creative. He's going to take off, he's going to make plays, he's going to scramble to throw it downfield. So, you got to be at your best ... you can't stop rushing. ... As a D-line, four equals one. We all got to be on the same page and rush as one."
Jonathan Briseno asks:
"Why didn't Mike Washington get any reps in the Week 5 game?"
This has been this week's big question after Mike Washington Jr. got one carry for five yards against the New England Patriots.
Ashton Jeanty has been playing a bit banged up over the last few weeks with ankle and foot injuries. Nevertheless, he's OK enough to play through it and Kubiak stated Jeanty is set to play again this Sunday.
But considering Jeanty's status, Washington hasn't seen an uptick in snaps. The rookie running back leads the team in yards per carry (5.0). His 36-yard touchdown run against the Saints is also the team's largest gain on the ground this season, with NFL Next Gen Stats clocking him at a 19.76 top speed on the run.
However behind Jeanty, Washington saw five snaps in Week 5, while Dylan Laube received 23. According to Kubiak, this was by design with the team trying to claw their way back into the game with an early deficit and Laube on the field for passing downs. But the game plan could look different for Washington this week.
"I think he just needs more opportunities," Kubiak said, "and that starts with me too."
View director of photography Michael Clemens' take on cinematic photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.