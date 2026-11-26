The Raiders will be under the bright lights Sunday night, when a national audience will tune in to see them face off against the Cleveland Browns.
But with the spotlight comes added pressure. The Raiders will be on the road facing their fourth consecutive opponent with a winning record. As the Browns (6-4) continue their push toward playoff contention, the Raiders (4-7) face no easy road ahead in their effort to end a three-game skid.
Here's a look at matchups on the offensive and defensive side of the ball to keep in mind for Sunday Night Football.
Brock "Buddy" Bowers vs. Denzel Ward
Browns coach Todd Monken has an immense amount of respect for Brock Bowers dating back to coaching the Raiders tight end in college at Georgia. As Bulldogs, they won back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022, and Bowers won his first of two John Mackey Awards in the latter season.
Monken revealed this week that Bowers was affectionately given the nickname "Buddy the Yellow Lab" in college because he "could play ball all day and his tongue would be hanging out, and he never wanted to come out."
"All he knows is one speed and work," Monken said of Bowers. "He gets that from mom and dad, who were Division I athletes, and he's wired the right way. He's just unique and it was a joy to work with him for three years, and I would tell anybody that would listen … this guy's just different."
Considering Bowers' impact within the offense as the Raiders' top receiver, he's been matched up against every team's best cornerback this season. Against the Browns, it will be five-time Pro Bowler Denzel Ward.
Ward has been one of the best press-man coverage defenders since being drafted in 2018 and is playing at an All-Pro level in his ninth season. He leads Cleveland in pass deflections (12) and interceptions (3) while allowing a mere 41.8% completion rate when targeted. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, his 3.8 yards allowed per target ranks third-best among 137 defenders who have faced at least 30 targets.
"[W]hen he's on the field, we know that he's going to get a lot of the targets and a lot of the touches," said Ward on Bowers. "So just knowing where he's at on the field, that's going to be crucial for us in trying to win this football game. He's a really good player."
While this is certainly the top matchup to follow going into the primetime contest, there are still questions as to whether Bowers will be able to suit up. He missed Week 11 with an ankle injury and has been limited in practice this week.
"I hate missing games, I hate missing time," Bowers said. "It's really hard mentally on me missing time, so I'd rather just be out there with the guys."
Raiders coach Klint Kubiak is optimistic about his star tight end being ready to go, though the Browns wouldn't mind if Bowers sits out again.
"Hopefully he's still hurt," Monken joked.
Take it away
The Raiders defense has struggled throughout the season, having allowed the third-most yards per game.
Yet they've been able to do one thing quite well: take the ball away.
The Raiders have racked up 17 takeaways this season, tied with three other teams for third-most in the NFL. Their 13 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries both rank in the top five in the league. With six games remaining this season, they already have one more takeaway than they did in all of 2025.
"I think it's the No. 1 statistic in winning and losing," defensive coordinator Rob Leonard said. "Even though we haven't played as well as we'd all like, it's kept us in ballgames. We're all the way up to the end in really all of them. We've had some issues with long drives, but those turnovers as a team have helped us."
Forcing turnovers will be especially important against a Browns offense that has 12 giveaways this season. And Cleveland's 14 fumbles are tied for 10th most in the league.
"The ball has to be on your mind for you to go after it," said linebacker Nakobe Dean, who has three forced fumbles and an interception this season.
"For me, I feel like at the beginning of the year I was seeking it, and then we might get down in a game. It's like, you don't want to miss a tackle so you're not punching at the ball as much, you're just trying to secure the tackle. You've got to tell yourself, 'Nah, you have to continue to hunt.' … So, it's a mentality. You always have to have it at the forefront of your mind."
The Las Vegas Raiders head out to practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center as they prepare for their Week 12 match up against the Cleveland Browns.