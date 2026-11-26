Take it away

The Raiders defense has struggled throughout the season, having allowed the third-most yards per game.

Yet they've been able to do one thing quite well: take the ball away.

The Raiders have racked up 17 takeaways this season, tied with three other teams for third-most in the NFL. Their 13 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries both rank in the top five in the league. With six games remaining this season, they already have one more takeaway than they did in all of 2025.

"I think it's the No. 1 statistic in winning and losing," defensive coordinator Rob Leonard said. "Even though we haven't played as well as we'd all like, it's kept us in ballgames. We're all the way up to the end in really all of them. We've had some issues with long drives, but those turnovers as a team have helped us."

Forcing turnovers will be especially important against a Browns offense that has 12 giveaways this season. And Cleveland's 14 fumbles are tied for 10th most in the league.

"The ball has to be on your mind for you to go after it," said linebacker Nakobe Dean, who has three forced fumbles and an interception this season.