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Allegiant Stadium to once again serve as Clark County Vote Center on Election Day

Oct 07, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Raiders Communications
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HENDERSON, Nev. – Today, the Las Vegas Raiders announced Allegiant Stadium will once again serve as an official Clark County Vote Center on Election Day, November 3rd, providing voters with a fun location to cast their ballots.

The Raiders' continued commitment to civic engagement was demonstrated during the 2024 General Election, when Allegiant Stadium became the first-ever voting "super site" in Clark County history. The venue welcomed more than 4,200 voters and became the most-utilized polling location in Nevada, while also engaging new and younger voters. In fact, 35% of Allegiant Stadium voters were casting a ballot for the first time, compared to just 20% elsewhere in Clark County, and voters at Allegiant Stadium were, on average, ten years younger than those at other locations. Furthermore, the initiative demonstrated how major gathering spaces can help remove barriers to voter participation while encouraging greater civic engagement.

"Allegiant Stadium was the most popular Vote Center in Clark County in the last General Election, and we are thrilled to open up the iconic venue again to all voters," said Clark County Registrar of Voters Lorena Portillo. "The goal of the Clark County Election Department is to ensure every voter has access to the polls. Remember, voters can cast their vote or drop off a mail ballot at any Vote Center in Clark County, and we hope folks take advantage of this unique location."

"Creating opportunities for civic participation is an important part of our commitment to the people of Nevada," said Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan. "We are proud to welcome voters back to Allegiant Stadium and provide a place where our community can come together, make their voices heard and take part in the democratic process."

"Making voting a fun and unique experience will bring new voters into the process and get people excited about voting – and that's exactly what the Raiders are doing by bringing fans and the community into Allegiant Stadium for Election Day," said Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar. "I encourage Nevadans to follow the Raiders' lead – get in the game, make your voices heard and just vote, baby!"

Voters who cast their ballots at Allegiant Stadium will receive a limited-edition "I Voted at Allegiant Stadium" sticker.

Community members can learn more about Election Day at Allegiant Stadium and access voting resources by visiting Raiders.com/vote.

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