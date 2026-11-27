Take a look at what Cleveland Browns players and coaches had to say about the Raiders before the Week 12 primetime contest.
On Fernando Mendoza:
"It's our job to make it speed up for him ... he did a real nice job, and they did a good job around him. Klint (Kubiak) does a great job offensively, always has. And they'll be ready to go, and so will we." - Browns head coach Todd Monken
"He did what he did in college and now he's impacting the league at a very good level. If you let him sit back there and dot you up, you're in for a very long game. He can also use his feet very well. You give him open gaps to the left side, to the right side, he'll take those gaps, run for a first down, run for as much as he has to." - Browns DE Jared Verse
"He's a good player. Obviously when you get drafted that high it's for a reason, right? So obviously he's was able to make plays, you can see even the difference between the first game and last week's game. He wants to be able to step in throws and things like that, so just going in and being prepared." - Browns LB Carson Schwesinger
"Pretty impressive. I mean, really impressive. Obviously, highly touted coming out and then being my first exposure to him, making plays with his legs, making plays with his arms, full command of the offense, which is super impressive for a young player who's obviously only made two starts. But you can see why they're having the success they are." - Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg
On Brock Bowers:
"He got to Georgia and we were in the stadium and winter conditioning, right? And you're doing the old school run the long, walk the short around a football field, right? And the linemen were in the middle doing, like, speed training. So, it was really conditioning. You had to run as a group in a certain time. Run the long, walk the short, run the long, walk the short. So, they were groups together. And I'll never forget this. The running backs would have to go in a certain time. Quarterbacks, wide outs. And then the tight ends came up, in his first day there, they had to meet a certain time, they start running, he's, like 10-yards in front of all of them. Now, I could have never done that. Here you are, first day, you're going to run with the pack. Everybody's going to say you're showboating, you know, you're trying to impress the coaches. That's all he knows. All he knows is one speed and work, and he gets that from mom and dad that were Division 1 athletes. And he's wired the right way. Like, you know, he's just unique. And it was a joy to work with him for three years. And I would tell anybody that listened to him, I said it. And this guy's just different." - Browns head coach Todd Monken
"It's rare where a guy can literally line up at every position and be successful. He lines up at the number one spot, the number two spot, the number three spot. He lines up in the backfield. He lines up in line. And to be able to line up in all those positions and do it all at the high level like he's doing it is really, really impressive. It says a lot about him." - Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg
"We're expecting him to play and he's their go-to guy. So when he's on the field, we know that he's going to get a lot of the targets and a lot of the touches. So just knowing where he's at on the field, that's going to be crucial for us in trying to win this football game. He's a really good player." - Browns CB Denzel Ward
On Ashton Jeanty:
"He's lining up outside and coming out the backfield and running routes as well. Just a dynamic player for those guys and a guy we got to keep an eye on." - Browns CB Denzel Ward
"He leads the team in receiving. He's a real threat out of the backfield, lined up out of the backfield or coming out of the backfield, hits the hole extremely well, drives his legs on contact as good as anybody I've seen and is a real threat in space to jump, cut, spin and make people miss. So, I'm excited for our challenge. We've been working hard this week on it." - Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg
On Raiders defense:
"Very active group. They do a lot of different things, very multiple. Everybody knows Maxx (Crosby) is a game wrecker, so you got to always honor him. But you got all the other guys that play super, super hard, super fast, Quay (Walker), (Nakobe) Dean, the secondary. All the other guys feed off 98 (Maxx Crosby). So, it's definitely a group that you got to respect and take honor in that. And we know that they're going to come out flying around and we got to be on our A game because if not, they can make the game very, very hard for us." - Browns QB Deshaun Watson
On Maxx Crosby:
"I think Crosby is probably as disruptive of a player as there is on defense in this league. And really, this is not a knock, this is a credit to him, it starts with his relentless effort. It really does. Not that he's not talented, he's very talented and he's long, but I've always respected him. I think he plays the game the right way. He only knows one speed and he's going full speed at all times. So, yeah, he falls in the same category as a lot of the guys that we've played, and he's probably at the top in most of those lists." - Browns offensive coordinator Travis Switzer
On Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard:
"Robbie's a good dude. Brings a lot of juice, high energy guy, definitely loves football. Schematically, they do a lot. And you can kind of see where he's been influenced and who he's been influenced by based on the other guys he's been around. You'll see flashes of different things show up. And like I said, they are multiple, so you can kind of see maybe it's a certain area, a certain pressure, certain coverage. You're like, 'Oh, you know, he got that from so and so,' or whoever he was around who might have influenced him." - Browns offensive coordinator Travis Switzer
On Dylan Laube:
"I think Dylan Laube, the returner, he's done a really good job. He's got – he's deceivingly fast, he's a strong runner, he's got good contact balance, you know, yards-after-contact ability, and he's got great vision and tempo. He is a really good kick returner and he's a challenge this week. That's one of the strengths of their special teams unit. And so, we're all eyes on 23 this week and making sure that we try to prevent him from any of those explosive returns that he's had." - Browns special teams coordinator Byron Storer
The Las Vegas Raiders head out to practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center as they prepare for their Week 12 match up against the Cleveland Browns.