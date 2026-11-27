"He got to Georgia and we were in the stadium and winter conditioning, right? And you're doing the old school run the long, walk the short around a football field, right? And the linemen were in the middle doing, like, speed training. So, it was really conditioning. You had to run as a group in a certain time. Run the long, walk the short, run the long, walk the short. So, they were groups together. And I'll never forget this. The running backs would have to go in a certain time. Quarterbacks, wide outs. And then the tight ends came up, in his first day there, they had to meet a certain time, they start running, he's, like 10-yards in front of all of them. Now, I could have never done that. Here you are, first day, you're going to run with the pack. Everybody's going to say you're showboating, you know, you're trying to impress the coaches. That's all he knows. All he knows is one speed and work, and he gets that from mom and dad that were Division 1 athletes. And he's wired the right way. Like, you know, he's just unique. And it was a joy to work with him for three years. And I would tell anybody that listened to him, I said it. And this guy's just different." - Browns head coach Todd Monken