What the Patriots are saying about the Raiders before the Week 5 matchup

Take a look at what New England Patriots players and coaches had to say about the Raiders ahead of the Week 5 contest.
On the Raiders defense:
"The defense is very opportunistic. They hunt the football and they forced 10 fumbles, which is very impressive as a team. They're disruptive and do a lot defensively, which says a lot to not only their scheme and the coaches, but the players for being able to handle as much as they do. The multiplicity on first and second down, the looks that they give you on third down – it's a great challenge." – Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel
"Their defense is playing lights out, getting a lot of turnovers, playing fast." – Patriots S Kevin Byard III
"Very experience defense. Tough defense." – Patriots WR Romeo Doubs
"They're forcing takeaways, making plays on the football and really doing a good job of doing that – creating opportunities for them to force fumbles and make plays in the passing game." – Patriots QB Drake Maye
"They're very disruptive upfront. The linebackers are really good. They're veteran guys. They're obviously new to their team, but they make a lot of plays. They disrupt a lot of things on third down with pressures. They're both good blitzers. And I think what you've seen from the secondary is a lot of eyeballs on the quarterback. So when the front creates problems in the pocket, the secondary is very opportunistic." – Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels
On DE Maxx Crosby:
"I have a lot of respect for Maxx Crosby as a person and also as a player. So, we'll have to know where he is on every single play." – Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel
"He's a leader. He's a guy that plays with a lot of effort and willpower. A lot of guys feed off of that." – Patriots T Morgan Moses
"He's a great player. We've got to try our best to stop him. We know it's not going to be easy." – Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson
On the Raiders offense:
"The offense really stays committed to what they want to do, which is run the football and find their playmakers. They have a great group of big skill players, and I think Kirk [Cousins] has done a great job of understanding when to throw the ball, when to keep the ball down the field and when to get it to guys that are uncovered underneath. That's just his ability to say, 'It's not there,' and right now, their checkdowns are guys that are moving and on the run. They turn what would be a 5-yard gain into 15-yard gains because of his ability to see that quickly." – Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel
"This offensive line is playing really well together. They're committed to the run. They're doing a great job on all cylinders and it's showing. They're a top 10 scoring offense. They're a couple plays away from being undefeated." – Patriots defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr
On TE Brock Bowers:
"He's a big guy. He's really like a receiver. He has speed, good hands, good route craft." – Patriots S Craig Woodson
"He's the number one receiver. I wouldn't even call him a tight end, he's the number one receiver. One of the best tight ends in the league." – Patriots S Kevin Byard III
"Brock is a receiver; that's impressive. What he does at his size, the speed, the route craft, and being able to catch at the catch point. He's like a big slot receiver. He has downfield speed, he runs outward breaking routes, he runs routes like a receiver, but then also he's got the ability to double guys up inside." – Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel
On QB Kirk Cousins:
"He's done a great job of protecting the football. Again, being able to put the ball where it needs to go quickly is something that I think he's really done a nice job of, and he has a really good grasp of the offense, based on coverage where he wants to go with football." – Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel
"I got to know Kirk a little bit and know how well he's playing right now. He's playing at a really high level, and it's fun to see a guy like Kirk who has been through the battles on different teams. To see him play great football, and it's been cool to see that." – Patriots QB Drake Maye
"He does a good job at managing the game." – Patriots LB Dre'Mont Jones
"He's an amazing veteran quarterback. He knows how to run an offense well. Kubiak knows how to use his brain well. Obviously he's extremely smart and he diagnoses defenses well." – Patriots LB Christian Elliss
On RB Ashton Jeanty:
"Dynamic still, like he was in college when I watched him. Cut back ability, has a big play ability." – Patriots LB Dre'Mont Jones
"Very explosive, dynamic player. Very good contact balance." – Patriots LB Gabe Jacas
"Strong, great contact balance. You can see he's done a little bit of the Kenneth Walker style this year. You can tell he's been watching some of that film. Now he still has his own style, but you can see he's doing some good in and out of the hole, trying to manipulate some defenders to get out of gaps. Strong runner. I think it was the Saints game, somebody tried to light him up and he just bounced right off of it and kept running." – Patriots defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr
On the Raiders special teams:
"Joe D's done a great job there so far. [He's] the guy that I worked under in LA and hired me in the NFL for my first job. A lot of respect for what he's done, 35 years in the NFL. He's got those guys playing really hard, really fast." – Patriots special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer
On P AJ Cole:
"Every time I face him, man, he's a challenge. He's a threat. He's arguably their best player on punt because of what he does with the ball. When you have that type of guy, he can take out a lot of your return game stuff." – Patriots special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer
On RB/kick returner Dylan Laube:
"He's confident in his ability. He's a lot faster than he looks. He runs through the smoke, he's fearless, he's got good contact balance, he makes really good decisions and he's doing everything the ask from him." – Patriots special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer
As the Raiders prepare for their Week 5 away game against the New England Patriots, take a look back at photos from their past matchups.