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What the Patriots are saying about the Raiders before the Week 5 matchup

Oct 09, 2026 at 01:30 PM
Author Image
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Take a look at what New England Patriots players and coaches had to say about the Raiders ahead of the Week 5 contest.

On the Raiders defense:

"The defense is very opportunistic. They hunt the football and they forced 10 fumbles, which is very impressive as a team. They're disruptive and do a lot defensively, which says a lot to not only their scheme and the coaches, but the players for being able to handle as much as they do. The multiplicity on first and second down, the looks that they give you on third down – it's a great challenge." – Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel

"Their defense is playing lights out, getting a lot of turnovers, playing fast." – Patriots S Kevin Byard III

"Very experience defense. Tough defense." – Patriots WR Romeo Doubs

"They're forcing takeaways, making plays on the football and really doing a good job of doing that – creating opportunities for them to force fumbles and make plays in the passing game." – Patriots QB Drake Maye

"They're very disruptive upfront. The linebackers are really good. They're veteran guys. They're obviously new to their team, but they make a lot of plays. They disrupt a lot of things on third down with pressures. They're both good blitzers. And I think what you've seen from the secondary is a lot of eyeballs on the quarterback. So when the front creates problems in the pocket, the secondary is very opportunistic." – Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"I have a lot of respect for Maxx Crosby as a person and also as a player. So, we'll have to know where he is on every single play." – Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel

"He's a leader. He's a guy that plays with a lot of effort and willpower. A lot of guys feed off of that." – Patriots T Morgan Moses

"He's a great player. We've got to try our best to stop him. We know it's not going to be easy." – Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson

On the Raiders offense:

"The offense really stays committed to what they want to do, which is run the football and find their playmakers. They have a great group of big skill players, and I think Kirk [Cousins] has done a great job of understanding when to throw the ball, when to keep the ball down the field and when to get it to guys that are uncovered underneath. That's just his ability to say, 'It's not there,' and right now, their checkdowns are guys that are moving and on the run. They turn what would be a 5-yard gain into 15-yard gains because of his ability to see that quickly." – Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel

"This offensive line is playing really well together. They're committed to the run. They're doing a great job on all cylinders and it's showing. They're a top 10 scoring offense. They're a couple plays away from being undefeated." – Patriots defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr

On TE Brock Bowers:

"He's a big guy. He's really like a receiver. He has speed, good hands, good route craft." – Patriots S Craig Woodson

"He's the number one receiver. I wouldn't even call him a tight end, he's the number one receiver. One of the best tight ends in the league." – Patriots S Kevin Byard III

"Brock is a receiver; that's impressive. What he does at his size, the speed, the route craft, and being able to catch at the catch point. He's like a big slot receiver. He has downfield speed, he runs outward breaking routes, he runs routes like a receiver, but then also he's got the ability to double guys up inside." – Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel

On QB Kirk Cousins:

"He's done a great job of protecting the football. Again, being able to put the ball where it needs to go quickly is something that I think he's really done a nice job of, and he has a really good grasp of the offense, based on coverage where he wants to go with football." – Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel

"I got to know Kirk a little bit and know how well he's playing right now. He's playing at a really high level, and it's fun to see a guy like Kirk who has been through the battles on different teams. To see him play great football, and it's been cool to see that." – Patriots QB Drake Maye

"He does a good job at managing the game." – Patriots LB Dre'Mont Jones

"He's an amazing veteran quarterback. He knows how to run an offense well. Kubiak knows how to use his brain well. Obviously he's extremely smart and he diagnoses defenses well." – Patriots LB Christian Elliss

On RB Ashton Jeanty:

"Dynamic still, like he was in college when I watched him. Cut back ability, has a big play ability." – Patriots LB Dre'Mont Jones

"Very explosive, dynamic player. Very good contact balance." – Patriots LB Gabe Jacas

"Strong, great contact balance. You can see he's done a little bit of the Kenneth Walker style this year. You can tell he's been watching some of that film. Now he still has his own style, but you can see he's doing some good in and out of the hole, trying to manipulate some defenders to get out of gaps. Strong runner. I think it was the Saints game, somebody tried to light him up and he just bounced right off of it and kept running." – Patriots defensive coordinator Zak Kuhr

On the Raiders special teams:

"Joe D's done a great job there so far. [He's] the guy that I worked under in LA and hired me in the NFL for my first job. A lot of respect for what he's done, 35 years in the NFL. He's got those guys playing really hard, really fast." – Patriots special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer

On P AJ Cole:

"Every time I face him, man, he's a challenge. He's a threat. He's arguably their best player on punt because of what he does with the ball. When you have that type of guy, he can take out a lot of your return game stuff." – Patriots special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer

On RB/kick returner Dylan Laube:

"He's confident in his ability. He's a lot faster than he looks. He runs through the smoke, he's fearless, he's got good contact balance, he makes really good decisions and he's doing everything the ask from him." – Patriots special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Patriots

As the Raiders prepare for their Week 5 away game against the New England Patriots, take a look back at photos from their past matchups.

A copy of the program for the Raiders regular season away game against the Boston Patriots at Boston University Field, Friday, November 17, 1961.
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A copy of the program for the Raiders regular season away game against the Boston Patriots at Boston University Field, Friday, November 17, 1961.

Las Vegas Raiders
A copy of the program for the Raiders regular season home game against the Boston Patriots at Candlestick Park, Saturday, December 9, 1961.
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A copy of the program for the Raiders regular season home game against the Boston Patriots at Candlestick Park, Saturday, December 9, 1961.

Las Vegas Raiders
A copy of the program for the Raiders regular season home game against the Boston Patriots at Frank Youell Field, Sunday, September 22, 1963.
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A copy of the program for the Raiders regular season home game against the Boston Patriots at Frank Youell Field, Sunday, September 22, 1963.

Las Vegas Raiders
A copy of the program for the Raiders regular season home game against the Boston Patriots at Frank Youell Field, Sunday, September 13, 1964.
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A copy of the program for the Raiders regular season home game against the Boston Patriots at Frank Youell Field, Sunday, September 13, 1964.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Dave Casper (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Schaefer Stadium, Sunday, October 3, 1976.
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Oakland Raiders tight end Dave Casper (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Schaefer Stadium, Sunday, October 3, 1976.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Clarence Davis (28) rushes during the Divisional Round home game against the New England Patriots at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 18, 1976.
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Oakland Raiders running back Clarence Davis (28) rushes during the Divisional Round home game against the New England Patriots at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 18, 1976.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) looks for a receiver during the Divisional Round home game against the New England Patriots at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 18, 1976.
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) looks for a receiver during the Divisional Round home game against the New England Patriots at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 18, 1976.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the Divisional Round home game against the New England Patriots at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 18, 1976.
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the Divisional Round home game against the New England Patriots at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 18, 1976.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the AFC Divisional Round home playoff game against the New England Patriots at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 18, 1976.
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the AFC Divisional Round home playoff game against the New England Patriots at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday, December 18, 1976.

Associated Press
Los Angeles Raider defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (32) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Sullivan Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 1985.
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Los Angeles Raider defensive end/defensive tackle Howie Long (32) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Sullivan Stadium, Sunday, September 29, 1985.

Mike Kullen/Associated Press
Los Angeles Raiders running back/tight end Todd Christensen (46) makes a t-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 1985.
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Los Angeles Raiders running back/tight end Todd Christensen (46) makes a t-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 29, 1985.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Marc Wilson (6) pitches the ball to running back Marcus Allen (32) during the AFC Divisional Round postseason home game against the New England Patriots at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 5, 1986.
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Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Marc Wilson (6) pitches the ball to running back Marcus Allen (32) during the AFC Divisional Round postseason home game against the New England Patriots at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 5, 1986.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the AFC Divisional Round postseason home game against the New England Patriots at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 5, 1986.
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Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the AFC Divisional Round postseason home game against the New England Patriots at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 5, 1986.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Brad Van Pelt (91) makes a tackle during the AFC Divisional Round postseason home game against the New England Patriots at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 5, 1986.
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Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Brad Van Pelt (91) makes a tackle during the AFC Divisional Round postseason home game against the New England Patriots at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 5, 1986.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive back Fulton Walker (41) returns a kick during the AFC Divisional Round postseason home game against the New England Patriots at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 5, 1986.
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Los Angeles Raiders defensive back Fulton Walker (41) returns a kick during the AFC Divisional Round postseason home game against the New England Patriots at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 5, 1986.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) makes a catch during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Stanford Stadium, Friday, August 25, 1995.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) makes a catch during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Stanford Stadium, Friday, August 25, 1995.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) looks over the defense before the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 14, 2008.
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Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) looks over the defense before the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 14, 2008.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) passes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 26, 1989.
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Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Steve Beuerlein (7) passes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 26, 1989.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Aundray Bruce (99) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Stanford Stadium, Friday, August 25, 1995.
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Oakland Raiders defensive end Aundray Bruce (99) makes a tackle during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Stanford Stadium, Friday, August 25, 1995.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Roderick Coleman (57) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 17, 2002.
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Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Roderick Coleman (57) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, November 17, 2002.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, September 8, 2005.
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Oakland Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, September 8, 2005.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, September 8, 2005.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, September 8, 2005.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Chris Carr (23) returns a kick during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, September 8, 2005.
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Oakland Raiders defensive back Chris Carr (23) returns a kick during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, September 8, 2005.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 14, 2008.
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Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 14, 2008.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 14, 2008.
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Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 14, 2008.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back Gibril Wilson (28) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 14, 2008.
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Oakland Raiders defensive back Gibril Wilson (28) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 14, 2008.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Trevor Scott (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 14, 2008.
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Oakland Raiders defensive end Trevor Scott (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 14, 2008.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 14, 2008.
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Oakland Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 14, 2008.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Kevin Boss (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 7, 2011.
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Oakland Raiders tight end Kevin Boss (87) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 7, 2011.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 7, 2011.
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Oakland Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 7, 2011.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) passes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 7, 2011.
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Jason Campbell (8) passes during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 7, 2011.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 7, 2011.
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Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at O.co Coliseum, Sunday, October 7, 2011.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Marcel Reece (45) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, September 21, 2014.
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Oakland Raiders running back Marcel Reece (45) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, September 21, 2014.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Justin Ellis (78) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, September 21, 2014.
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Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Justin Ellis (78) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, September 21, 2014.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) goes up for a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, September 21, 2014.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) goes up for a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, September 21, 2014.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive back T.J. Carrie (38) returns a punt during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, September 21, 2014.
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Oakland Raiders defensive back T.J. Carrie (38) returns a punt during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, September 21, 2014.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) makes a tackle during the game against the New England Patriots at Estadio Azteca, Sunday, November 19, 2017, in Mexico City, Mexico.
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Oakland Raiders linebacker NaVorro Bowman (53) makes a tackle during the game against the New England Patriots at Estadio Azteca, Sunday, November 19, 2017, in Mexico City, Mexico.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders strong safety Karl Joseph (42) makes a tackle during the game against the New England Patriots at Estadio Azteca, Sunday, November 19, 2017, in Mexico City, Mexico.
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Oakland Raiders strong safety Karl Joseph (42) makes a tackle during the game against the New England Patriots at Estadio Azteca, Sunday, November 19, 2017, in Mexico City, Mexico.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes during the game against the New England Patriots at Estadio Azteca, Sunday, November 19, 2017, in Mexico City, Mexico.
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Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes during the game against the New England Patriots at Estadio Azteca, Sunday, November 19, 2017, in Mexico City, Mexico.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) returns an intercepts during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) returns an intercepts during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) goes up for a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) goes up for a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) blocks during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) blocks during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks the quarterback during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, August 26, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks the quarterback during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, August 26, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, August 26, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) runs after making a catch during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, August 26, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) receives the snap during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, August 26, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) receives the snap during the preseason home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, August 26, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), safety Roderic Teamer (33), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98), linebacker Denzel Perryman (52), safety Roderic Teamer (33), cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) and cornerback Tyler Hall (37) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Omer Khan/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 15, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 15, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 15, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Adam Butler (69) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 15, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 15, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 15, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 15, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Austin Hooper (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, October 15, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) goes for a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) goes for a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium,
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium,

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks the quarterback and forces a fumble during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) sacks the quarterback and forces a fumble during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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Raiders-Patriots Week 5 Injury Report: 3 Raiders ruled out, Ashton Jeanty questionable to play

Oct 09, 2026

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the New England Patriots.

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Klint Kubiak lists Ashton Jeanty as questionable for Patriots matchup

Oct 09, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak provides a final injury update for Week 5 against the New England Patriots.

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Joe DeCamillis on special teams: 'Always a chess game every time'

Oct 09, 2026

Special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis on preparing for Week 5 matchup with the Patriots.

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E's Keys to Victory - Week 5 vs. New England Patriots

Oct 09, 2026

Raiders analyst Eric Allen takes a closer look at the Raiders' upcoming Week 5 matchup with the New England Patriots.

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Expert Game Picks: Raiders or Patriots?

Oct 09, 2026

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

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Raiders announce Week 5 captains vs. New England Patriots

Oct 09, 2026

For the 2026 season, the Raiders will name captains ahead of each matchup.

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Practice Photos: Thursday 10.08.26

Oct 08, 2026

Take a look inside Intermountain Health Performance Center as the Raiders prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the Patriots.

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Key Matchups: Raiders tasked with getting the run game going in New England

Oct 08, 2026

Syncing the run game and the passing attack is a must as the Raiders prepare for the Patriots.

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The Silver & Black Show - Week 5 vs. Patriots - Tyler Linderbaum, Jason McCourty and Omar Ruiz

Oct 08, 2026

The Silver and Black Show's Amber Theoharis is joined by Tyler Linderbaum, Jason McCourty and Omar Ruiz to preview the Raiders' Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots.

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Photos: Silver and Black Saturday at All American Park

Oct 08, 2026

As a part of Silver and Black Saturdays, the Raiders attended flag football league games at All American Park to support teams and spend time with community members.

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