What the Patriots are saying about the Raiders before the Week 5 matchup

On QB Kirk Cousins:

"He's done a great job of protecting the football. Again, being able to put the ball where it needs to go quickly is something that I think he's really done a nice job of, and he has a really good grasp of the offense, based on coverage where he wants to go with football." – Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel

"I got to know Kirk a little bit and know how well he's playing right now. He's playing at a really high level, and it's fun to see a guy like Kirk who has been through the battles on different teams. To see him play great football, and it's been cool to see that." – Patriots QB Drake Maye

"He does a good job at managing the game." – Patriots LB Dre'Mont Jones

"He's an amazing veteran quarterback. He knows how to run an offense well. Kubiak knows how to use his brain well. Obviously he's extremely smart and he diagnoses defenses well." – Patriots LB Christian Elliss

On RB Ashton Jeanty:

"Dynamic still, like he was in college when I watched him. Cut back ability, has a big play ability." – Patriots LB Dre'Mont Jones

"Very explosive, dynamic player. Very good contact balance." – Patriots LB Gabe Jacas