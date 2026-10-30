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What the Jets are saying about the Raiders ahead of the Week 8 matchup

Oct 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Author Image
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Take a look at what New York Jets players and coaches had to say about the Raiders before the Week 8 contest.

On the Raiders offense:

"The number one thing is [Brock Bowers] is an elite player, and the thing is, they have other players within that offense that makes plays. I think you've seen Tucker on a number of occasions beat teams deep, so it really opens up the middle of the field for Brock, for Bowers. You can't lose sight of the two running backs. We talked about those guys at length today, and they use both of those guys at great length to make sure that they can throw you off balance." – Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn

"I think they're a really complete offense. I think Kirk does a good job leading the offense. He has a lot of experience. There's not a lot of football that he hasn't seen. I think they have a really talented receiving corps led by 89 [Brock Bowers]. They find different ways to get him the ball, super talented young guy." – Jets S Minkah Fitzpatrick

"They've got a really good backfield. They've got a good mixture of power and speed." – Jets LB Demario Davis

On QB Kirk Cousins:

"Once he gets streaking, he gets going, now he's tough to stop. You can tell the way he processes, like he's really elite when it comes to that, and he has been that way. I've played against him a number of times when he was in Minnesota and I was in New Orleans, it seemed like they were in our division so many times we played them. He's a guy that we have to watch out for. We know at his age, he has seen it all, so we have to do a good job of changing coverages and making sure he doesn't get a beat on what we're doing." – Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn

"I've got a ton of respect for Kirk. We got drafted in the same year so I've watched his career. Everywhere he's been, he's been able to play at a high level. Great arm talent, smart, puts the time in, resilient. One of the best things that he does is stay in the pocket and deliver the ball, even under pressure. He's taken a ton of shots throughout his career but you see he still stands in there and throws the ball. Can make all the throws, make all the right reads. Phenomenal leader." – Jets LB Demario Davis

"Very savvy quarterback. Very good with his pre-snap information. Does a great job. Very good pre-snap identifying, but then post-snap recognition and getting the ball to the right spot. Very accurate. Very good thrower." – Jets defensive coordinator Brian Duker

On RB Ashton Jeanty:

"You can see his athleticism. You can see the speed. He does a great job in space. Can make guys miss. Good receiver." – Jets defensive coordinator Brian Duker

On TE Brock Bowers:

"Very good player. Highly targeted. Very good catching, very good run after the catch; dangerous player for them." – Jets defensive coordinator Brian Duker

"He's remarkable. Remarkable. When you have a tight end that can run the entire route tree and can line up at one, two and three, that level of a receiving threat with that type of size and frame, it creates a lot of matchup problems. But then when you look at his catch radius and his ability to locate and reel the ball in, that's a differentiator. He's one of the top tight ends in our game, hands down." – Jets LB Demario Davis

On the Raiders defense:

"They're lining up with multiple fronts. They're using guys in a lot of different ways. They have some hybrid players like Jeremy Chinn and just the way that they're using Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean's having a special year. All of those guys, I think they're very capable players. I think their defense is doing a great job of being multiple on the front end and the back end which, obviously, you have to read the defense and they're going to give you a ton of looks and a ton of different coverages and see if you can dissect it and make plays." – Jets QB Geno Smith

On DE Maxx Crosby:

"He's a guy who's a game-wrecker. He's a guy who's always going to be around the football. He plays almost 100 percent of the snaps and he gives maximum effort every single time. Gained a ton of respect for him from being a teammate and seeing the way that he works. We used to compete on who could get to the weight room first and who stayed the longest. A ton of respect for Maxx, a really good friend of mine." – Jets QB Geno Smith

On the Raiders special teams:

"They're a dangerous return unit, dangerous return unit. Guys who have all the physical skillsets and tools in the world to be able to be impactful. You talk about what No. 23 [Dylan Laube] and No. 81 [Dareke Young], those guys do a great job of catching the ball and being downhill and being very, very confident when they have the ball in their hands. And not just those guys, but the guys who are also competing and blocking for them; they do a great job, you can tell they're well coached." – Jets special teams coordinator Chris Banjo

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Jets

As the Raiders prepare for their Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets, take a look back at their past matchups through the years.

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Russ Reed
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Ron Riesterer
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
69 / 80

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Joe Na/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Tony Avelar/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Lucas Peltier/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
77 / 80

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
79 / 80

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.
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A look back at the matchups through the years between the Raiders and New York Jets.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
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