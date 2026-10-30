What the Jets are saying about the Raiders ahead of the Week 8 matchup

On the Raiders offense:

"The number one thing is [Brock Bowers] is an elite player, and the thing is, they have other players within that offense that makes plays. I think you've seen Tucker on a number of occasions beat teams deep, so it really opens up the middle of the field for Brock, for Bowers. You can't lose sight of the two running backs. We talked about those guys at length today, and they use both of those guys at great length to make sure that they can throw you off balance." – Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn

"I think they're a really complete offense. I think Kirk does a good job leading the offense. He has a lot of experience. There's not a lot of football that he hasn't seen. I think they have a really talented receiving corps led by 89 [Brock Bowers]. They find different ways to get him the ball, super talented young guy." – Jets S Minkah Fitzpatrick

"They've got a really good backfield. They've got a good mixture of power and speed." – Jets LB Demario Davis

On QB Kirk Cousins:

"Once he gets streaking, he gets going, now he's tough to stop. You can tell the way he processes, like he's really elite when it comes to that, and he has been that way. I've played against him a number of times when he was in Minnesota and I was in New Orleans, it seemed like they were in our division so many times we played them. He's a guy that we have to watch out for. We know at his age, he has seen it all, so we have to do a good job of changing coverages and making sure he doesn't get a beat on what we're doing." – Jets Head Coach Aaron Glenn

"I've got a ton of respect for Kirk. We got drafted in the same year so I've watched his career. Everywhere he's been, he's been able to play at a high level. Great arm talent, smart, puts the time in, resilient. One of the best things that he does is stay in the pocket and deliver the ball, even under pressure. He's taken a ton of shots throughout his career but you see he still stands in there and throws the ball. Can make all the throws, make all the right reads. Phenomenal leader." – Jets LB Demario Davis