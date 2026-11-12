Cody White ready to leap into action whenever called upon by Raiders

White's TD production has slowed since the Raiders' 3-0 start — they have lost five of their last six games — but his playmaking ability has maintained.

All eight of his catches this season have gone for either a TD or a first down.

"I mean, whenever I'm given an opportunity, I try to just go out there and give my best effort," said White, who has 112 yards on those eight catches. "I know my opportunities are a little limited, but when I go out there I've been very productive. So [I'm] just trying to keep that up, keep going out there and making plays for the team, and just doing anything I can for us to go out there and get a 'W.'"

So how does he stay focused and prepared with few opportunities?

"[I'm] in the film room, making sure I'm studying the opponent, making sure I'm in my playbook and doing all the things," he said. "And then at practice, just being the first one out, the last one to leave. Doing extra work after practice and just making sure I'm honing in on my details."

Given White's football life, it's easy to see where his focus comes from.

His father, Sheldon, played defensive back for six seasons in the NFL with the Giants, Lions and Bengals.

So, of course, the son, a receiver, and the dad, a DB, had one-on-one battles in the backyard countless times when Cody was in high school. Even as Cody played receiver, quarterback, running back, safety, cornerback, punter, placekicker and return specialist at Western High in Walled Lake, Mich.

"My first rep, he almost threw me into the deck because he wanted to show me that I couldn't release," the younger White laughed. "I got back up, I said, 'Nah, nah, run it back, run it back.'