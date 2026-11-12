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Cody White ready to leap into action whenever called upon by Raiders

Nov 12, 2026 at 03:30 PM

As has been written in this space before, Cody White is into superheroes.

Like, really into superheroes.

"I just love the aspect of [them being] regular people throughout the day and then when it's time to go to battle, they switch and they turn into superheroes," White told me on the Raiders Podcast Network.

"I feel like that's what we do in football. We're regular people throughout the day and then we put our helmet on and we just flip into the mindset that we have to go out there and play. I just love the aspect of superheroes. That's just my favorite thing."

Clark Kent, Bruce Wayne, Peter Parker, Tony Stark, meet Cody White, the Raiders' Super Johnny on the Spot.

How else would you describe what White has brought the Raiders offense in…a Flash? (Yes, bad pun intended)

Consider: White, who did not join the Raiders until Aug. 31, initially signed with the practice squad. But his first two catches as a member of the Raiders both went for touchdowns, at the Chargers in Week 2.

A week later, White caught his third pass, a four-yard TD reception in New Orleans.

Three catches, three touchdowns.

"You just keep waiting for your opportunity," Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said earlier this season. He would know. Kubiak worked with White last season in Seattle, so he had an advanced scouting report on him, so to speak.

"All you can do is work hard and do your best, and when your opportunity comes, you've got to make the most of it," Kubiak said. "Same thing happened last year when [Seattle] played Washington…we put him in there for a play and threw him a corner route for a big touchdown. So, he's just been a guy that's made plays when called upon."

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White's TD production has slowed since the Raiders' 3-0 start — they have lost five of their last six games — but his playmaking ability has maintained.

All eight of his catches this season have gone for either a TD or a first down.

"I mean, whenever I'm given an opportunity, I try to just go out there and give my best effort," said White, who has 112 yards on those eight catches. "I know my opportunities are a little limited, but when I go out there I've been very productive. So [I'm] just trying to keep that up, keep going out there and making plays for the team, and just doing anything I can for us to go out there and get a 'W.'"

So how does he stay focused and prepared with few opportunities?

"[I'm] in the film room, making sure I'm studying the opponent, making sure I'm in my playbook and doing all the things," he said. "And then at practice, just being the first one out, the last one to leave. Doing extra work after practice and just making sure I'm honing in on my details."

Given White's football life, it's easy to see where his focus comes from.

His father, Sheldon, played defensive back for six seasons in the NFL with the Giants, Lions and Bengals.

So, of course, the son, a receiver, and the dad, a DB, had one-on-one battles in the backyard countless times when Cody was in high school. Even as Cody played receiver, quarterback, running back, safety, cornerback, punter, placekicker and return specialist at Western High in Walled Lake, Mich.

"My first rep, he almost threw me into the deck because he wanted to show me that I couldn't release," the younger White laughed. "I got back up, I said, 'Nah, nah, run it back, run it back.'

"And then I shook him up the next time. So it's 1-1 between me and him. He doesn't really play anymore, but he says he'll lock me up. I say I'll go for 300 yards. It's kind of like that yin and yang, but I'll leave that up for chance."

There is no such luxury for White and the Raiders receivers corps entering Sunday against his old squad, the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks and their No. 1-ranked defense.

Not with Kirk Cousins traded to the Vikings and rookie No. 1 draft pick Fernando Mendoza making his debut as an NFL starting quarterback.

"With the great defense in which they have, it's gonna be a great task for us, especially going with Fernando, who's gonna make his first start," White said. "But going into every week with that mindset, just making sure that we're doing everything we can to be ready and prepared for every opportunity that we get, we're excited for this week."

Then go ahead, light that Silver and Black bat signal over Raider Nation.

Photos: Raiders and UNLV partner for RUSH event

The Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV School of Public Health host their RUSH program to spark interest in flag football, mental health and nutrition in girls age 11-14 at Molasky Junior High School.

A student takes part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.
1 / 15

A student takes part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Students take part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.
2 / 15

Students take part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A student takes part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.
3 / 15

A student takes part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Students take part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.
4 / 15

Students take part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Students take part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.
5 / 15

Students take part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A student takes part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.
6 / 15

A student takes part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A student takes part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.
7 / 15

A student takes part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A student takes part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.
8 / 15

A student takes part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A student takes part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.
9 / 15

A student takes part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A student takes part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.
10 / 15

A student takes part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A student takes part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.
11 / 15

A student takes part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Students take part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.
12 / 15

Students take part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Students take part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.
13 / 15

Students take part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Students take part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.
14 / 15

Students take part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Students take part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.
15 / 15

Students take part in an activity while learning about flag football, nutrition and mental health during the RUSH program at Molasky Junior High School.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
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