Bucky's Breakdown: 3 things needed from Fernando Mendoza to be successful in his starting debut

Focus on the next play

The emotional swings in an NFL game can overwhelm young players as they adjust. Mendoza can avoid the emotional roller coaster in his debut by focusing on making the next play the best play for the Raiders.

While coaches often talk about a "next play" mentality, the rookie will need to heed that advice to avoid being overwhelmed in the moment. Mendoza must create and stick to a checklist that keeps him process-oriented instead of results-driven.

By keeping his focus on doing the little things needed to make each play successful, from making the proper check or adjustment at the line to getting the ball to the first or second option in the route progression based on coverage reads, the rookie will stack enough winning plays to keep the Raiders in position to win the game in the fourth quarter.