Bucky's Breakdown: 3 things needed from Fernando Mendoza to be successful in his starting debut

After letting the No. 1 overall draft pick take half the regular season to acclimate to the NFL, the Raiders are finally handing Fernando Mendoza the ball as the franchise quarterback. With Kirk Cousins traded to the Minnesota Vikings for a third-round pick, it is time for the football world to see the Heisman Trophy winner step into his role as the long-term QB1.
Given some time to reassess Mendoza's play throughout the preseason and regular season, here are three things the rookie must do to put up a winning performance in his debut:
Run the show
The rookie spent his apprenticeship watching Cousins run the entire operation, from weekly preparation to game-day execution, especially the pre-snap phase where he makes audibles and checks that put the offense in the optimal call against various defensive fronts and blitz looks. Additionally, the veteran kept the Raiders on schedule with his sound decisions and clock management.
Mendoza won't be expected to run the show like his predecessor, but he must keep the offense on track with his leadership and situational awareness. The rookie must handle everything from snap to whistle like a pro, keeping the offense in a flow that leads to first downs and touchdowns. With the chance to take all the practice and walk-through reps, Mendoza should better understand the game plan in Week 10, and his performance should reflect his growth as a QB1 in his debut.
Take care of the ball
Turnovers are often the deciding factor in a league in which most games are one-score contests. Mendoza must understand the importance of valuing the ball, while also taking enough calculated risks to sustain drives and score points. Mendoza must quickly learn to shift from game manager to playmaker mid-game to give the Raiders their best chance to win each week.
Moreover, the rookie must stay composed and avoid playing "hero" ball when a simple approach and sound management plan are enough to win. Although Mendoza will make mistakes and learn through trial and error, the Raiders can stay in the playoff hunt if their young franchise quarterback commits to the same brand of winning football that helped him earn a national title at Indiana as the leader of an unheralded squad that defied the odds.
Focus on the next play
The emotional swings in an NFL game can overwhelm young players as they adjust. Mendoza can avoid the emotional roller coaster in his debut by focusing on making the next play the best play for the Raiders.
While coaches often talk about a "next play" mentality, the rookie will need to heed that advice to avoid being overwhelmed in the moment. Mendoza must create and stick to a checklist that keeps him process-oriented instead of results-driven.
By keeping his focus on doing the little things needed to make each play successful, from making the proper check or adjustment at the line to getting the ball to the first or second option in the route progression based on coverage reads, the rookie will stack enough winning plays to keep the Raiders in position to win the game in the fourth quarter.
Given his track record of closing out games in the fourth quarter or in overtime, Mendoza's "next play" approach could lead to late-game heroics from the franchise quarterback.
The Las Vegas Raiders and UNLV School of Public Health host their RUSH program to spark interest in flag football, mental health and nutrition in girls age 11-14 at Molasky Junior High School.