Key Matchups: Balanced Seahawks team poses challenge to Raiders on both sides of ball

Heading into a Week 10 showdown against the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, here's a matchup on the offensive and defensive side of the ball for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Klint Kubiak vs. Mike Macdonald

It will be a game of chess Sunday between two head coaches that have reached the pinnacle of success with each other.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald hired Klint Kubiak to be his offensive coordinator in 2025, taking their operation to new heights. With Kubiak scheming Seattle's offense, it improved from 14th in total yardage to eighth and 18th in points scored to third. He helped unlock All-Pro receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year and set a franchise single-season record with 1,793 receiving yards.

The Seahawks averaged 33.6 points a game throughout the playoffs, capping off the season with a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

"I think it's just organizationally, just an all-football building," Kubiak said of Seattle, "and from [general manager] John Schneider to Coach Macdonald, just extremely intelligent people that treat people the right way and get the most out of their people because they're genuinely good people."

In similar vain to what he accomplished in Seattle, Kubiak has transformed the Raiders offense in his first season as head coach. A unit that finished last in points scored and total yardage in 2025 now ranks in the top 10 in those categories heading into this Week 10 matchup.