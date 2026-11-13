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Key Matchups: Balanced Seahawks team poses challenge to Raiders on both sides of ball

Nov 13, 2026 at 10:30 AM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Heading into a Week 10 showdown against the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, here's a matchup on the offensive and defensive side of the ball for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Klint Kubiak vs. Mike Macdonald

It will be a game of chess Sunday between two head coaches that have reached the pinnacle of success with each other.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald hired Klint Kubiak to be his offensive coordinator in 2025, taking their operation to new heights. With Kubiak scheming Seattle's offense, it improved from 14th in total yardage to eighth and 18th in points scored to third. He helped unlock All-Pro receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year and set a franchise single-season record with 1,793 receiving yards.

The Seahawks averaged 33.6 points a game throughout the playoffs, capping off the season with a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

"I think it's just organizationally, just an all-football building," Kubiak said of Seattle, "and from [general manager] John Schneider to Coach Macdonald, just extremely intelligent people that treat people the right way and get the most out of their people because they're genuinely good people."

In similar vain to what he accomplished in Seattle, Kubiak has transformed the Raiders offense in his first season as head coach. A unit that finished last in points scored and total yardage in 2025 now ranks in the top 10 in those categories heading into this Week 10 matchup.

"I really loved working with Klint," Macdonald said this week. "He was a great team player. I think that mentality is an underrated part of being a head coach like being able to see everything in a 360-degree viewpoint. Unselfishly, he was able to remove himself from a lot of situations and do things for the benefit of the team consistently, which coming from my perspective, you definitely appreciate. He has a way about him where he can tell you the truth … without sugarcoating it but also keeping the personal emotions out of it as well, which gathered respect from the rest of our coaches and our team. He's got a lot of great characteristics."

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Even with the strides Kubiak has been able to make with the Raiders, he has a tall task ahead against his former team. The Seahawks defense is currently first in the league in fewest yards allowed (2,198) while also ranking in the top five in fewest yards allowed per play (4.1), points allowed per game (18), takeaways (13), passing yards (1,396) and quarterback pressure rate (27 percent).

"Knowing Coach [Macdonald] and knowing how well that defense is coached and how well they perform week in and week out, we know that that's going to be a heck of a challenge for us," said Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko, who served as Seattle's quarterbacks coach last season.

The strongest piece of advice Kubiak has given his team heading into this matchup with the Super Bowl champions: Be yourself.

"I think the most important thing, like every week, is that you spend a lot of time worrying about you," Kubiak said, "worrying about your technique, worrying about studying, worrying about watching tape.

"Yes, we've got to prepare them as coaches for what they're going to see on the practice field, but as a player, you've got to make sure you don't overlook yourself first."

Both Kubiak and Janocko said they have their Super Bowl rings tucked away in a safe deposit box. While proud of what they accomplished in Seattle, it's always on to the next one.

Stopping JSN

Previously mentioning Smith-Njigba's success under Kubiak, it looks like he's even more dangerous now.

His name is circled by every NFL defense that faces him each week, yet it doesn't seem to matter. His speed, route-running abilities and sure hands have made him arguably the best receiver in the league, as he leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,036), receiving yards per game (115.1) and receiving touchdowns (nine).

"He's unbelievable," Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard said of Smith-Njigba. "He's number one in the league across the category in all things. … You start with him on Day 1. We're still talking about him all the way, early down, third down, red zone. Not just coverage-wise, different things that we have to do."

It's even more of a challenge considering the youth in the Raiders secondary. While veteran Eric Stokes will have his fair share of reps against JSN, the defense is currently rotating between second-year player Darien Porter and rookies Hezekiah Masses and Jermod McCoy as the opposite cornerback.

The Raiders defense has allowed the most passing yards and passing touchdowns to opposing offenses this season, but could catch a break against a Seahawks team without starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who was ruled out by Macdonald earlier this week. Nevertheless, backup QB Drew Lock has completed 71.1 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and no interceptions this season.

And in Lock's two previous starts this season, JSN caught 16 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Seahawks

As the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 10 match up against the Seattle Seahawks, take a look back at their past matchups through the years.

Oakland Raiders defensive end Pat Toomay (67) and defensive tackle Dave Rowe (74) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.
1 / 87

Oakland Raiders defensive end Pat Toomay (67) and defensive tackle Dave Rowe (74) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 6, 1977, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tackle Lindsey Mason (71) and quarterback David Humm (11) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, October 22, 1978, in Seattle, Wash.
2 / 87

Oakland Raiders tackle Lindsey Mason (71) and quarterback David Humm (11) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, October 22, 1978, in Seattle, Wash.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Oakland Raiders during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, September 16, 1979, in Seattle, Wash.
3 / 87

The Oakland Raiders during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, September 16, 1979, in Seattle, Wash.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Dave Casper (87) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.
4 / 87

Oakland Raiders tight end Dave Casper (87) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 16, 1979, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland raiders defensive end Cedrick Hardman (86) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, Sunday, September 20, 1981, in Oakland, Calif.
5 / 87

Oakland raiders defensive end Cedrick Hardman (86) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, Sunday, September 20, 1981, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Rod Martin (53) and linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, November 29, 1981, in Seattle, Wash.
6 / 87

Oakland Raiders linebacker Rod Martin (53) and linebacker Ted Hendricks (83) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, November 29, 1981, in Seattle, Wash.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 5, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.
7 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 5, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders center/guard Dave Dalby (50) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 5, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.
8 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders center/guard Dave Dalby (50) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 5, 1982, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, October 16, 1983, in Seattle, Wash.
9 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, October 16, 1983, in Seattle, Wash.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the postseason AFC Championship home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 8, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
10 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the postseason AFC Championship home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 8, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) during the postseason AFC Championship home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 8, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
11 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett (16) during the postseason AFC Championship home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 8, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders center Dave Dalby (50) and quarterback Marc Wilson (6) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 7, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
12 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders center Dave Dalby (50) and quarterback Marc Wilson (6) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 7, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Monday, November 12, 1984, in Seattle, Wash.
13 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Monday, November 12, 1984, in Seattle, Wash.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the postseason away AFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Saturday, December 22, 1984, in Seattle, Wash.
14 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the postseason away AFC Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Saturday, December 22, 1984, in Seattle, Wash.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Dokie Williams (85) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 15, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.
15 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Dokie Williams (85) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 15, 1985, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Napoleon McCallum (34) and guard Mickey Marvin (65) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 1986, in Los Angeles, Calif.
16 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders running back Napoleon McCallum (34) and guard Mickey Marvin (65) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 12, 1986, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders center Don Mosebar (72) and quarterback Rusty Hilger (12) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 25, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.
17 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders center Don Mosebar (72) and quarterback Rusty Hilger (12) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 25, 1987, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the postseason AFC Championship home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 8, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.
18 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the postseason AFC Championship home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, January 8, 1984, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Monday, November 28, 1988, in Seattle, Wash.
19 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Monday, November 28, 1988, in Seattle, Wash.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jay Schroeder (13) and center Bill Lewis (51) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders quarterback Jay Schroeder (13) and center Bill Lewis (51) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 18, 1988, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders placekicker Jeff Jaeger (18) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
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Los Angeles Raiders placekicker Jeff Jaeger (18) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Los Angeles Raiders during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.
22 / 87

The Los Angeles Raiders during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, October 1, 1989, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders tight end Trey Junkin (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, December 17, 1989, in Seattle, Wash.
23 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders tight end Trey Junkin (87) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, December 17, 1989, in Seattle, Wash.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, September 16, 1990, in Seattle, Wash.
24 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, September 16, 1990, in Seattle, Wash.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Nick Bell (38) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, October 13, 1991, in Seattle, Wash.
25 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders running back Nick Bell (38) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, October 13, 1991, in Seattle, Wash.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders guard Steve Wisniewski (76) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 17, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.
26 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders guard Steve Wisniewski (76) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 17, 1991, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Anthony Smith (94) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, October 18, 1992, in Seattle, Wash.
27 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Anthony Smith (94) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, October 18, 1992, in Seattle, Wash.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Aaron Wallace (51) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 1992, in Los Angeles, Calif.
28 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Aaron Wallace (51) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 1992, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders running back Nick Bell (38) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 12, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.
29 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders running back Nick Bell (38) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, December 12, 1993, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert (54) and defensive tackle Jerry Ball (93) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 11, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.
30 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert (54) and defensive tackle Jerry Ball (93) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Sunday, September 11, 1994, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Alberto White (96) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, December 18, 1994, in Seattle, Wash.
31 / 87

Los Angeles Raiders defensive end Alberto White (96) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, December 18, 1994, in Seattle, Wash.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 8, 1995, in Oakland, Calif.
32 / 87

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tim Brown (81) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 8, 1995, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Pat Swilling (56) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, December 17, 1995, in Seattle, Wash.
33 / 87

Oakland Raiders linebacker Pat Swilling (56) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, December 17, 1995, in Seattle, Wash.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert (54) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, November 24, 1996, in Seattle, Wash.
34 / 87

Oakland Raiders linebacker Greg Biekert (54) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, November 24, 1996, in Seattle, Wash.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Lorenzo Lynch (43) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 22, 1996, in Oakland, Calif.
35 / 87

Oakland Raiders cornerback Lorenzo Lynch (43) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 22, 1996, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tight end Andrew Glover (87) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 22, 1996, in Oakland, Calif.
36 / 87

Oakland Raiders tight end Andrew Glover (87) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 22, 1996, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Tim Hall (45) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, October 26, 1997, in Seattle, Wash.
37 / 87

Oakland Raiders running back Tim Hall (45) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, October 26, 1997, in Seattle, Wash.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Darrell Russell (96) and defensive end Aundray Bruce (99) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 14, 1997, in Oakland, Calif.
38 / 87

Oakland Raiders defensive end Darrell Russell (96) and defensive end Aundray Bruce (99) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, December 14, 1997, in Oakland, Calif.

Frank Denevi/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Donald Hollas (12) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, November 1, 1998, in Seattle, Wash.
39 / 87

Oakland Raiders quarterback Donald Hollas (12) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome, Sunday, November 1, 1998, in Seattle, Wash.

Las Vegas Raiders
The Oakland Raiders during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 1998, in Oakland, Calif.
40 / 87

The Oakland Raiders during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, November 15, 1998, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker K.D. Williams (59) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome , Sunday, October 3, 1999, in Seattle, Wash.
41 / 87

Oakland Raiders linebacker K.D. Williams (59) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome , Sunday, October 3, 1999, in Seattle, Wash.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Sam Sword (56) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, December 5, 1999, in Oakland, Calif.
42 / 87

Oakland Raiders linebacker Sam Sword (56) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, December 5, 1999, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tackle Lincoln Kennedy (72) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, October 22, 2000, in Oakland, Calif.
43 / 87

Oakland Raiders tackle Lincoln Kennedy (72) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, October 22, 2000, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Tony Bryant (94) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Husky Stadium, Saturday, December 16, 2000, in Seattle, Wash.
44 / 87

Oakland Raiders defensive end Tony Bryant (94) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Husky Stadium, Saturday, December 16, 2000, in Seattle, Wash.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson (24) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 2001, in Oakland, Calif.
45 / 87

Oakland Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson (24) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 30, 2001, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Grady Jackson (90) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Husky Stadium, Sunday, November 11, 2001, in Seattle, Wash.
46 / 87

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Grady Jackson (90) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Husky Stadium, Sunday, November 11, 2001, in Seattle, Wash.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Charlie Garner (25) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 8, 2002, in Oakland, Calif.
47 / 87

Oakland Raiders running back Charlie Garner (25) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, September 8, 2002, in Oakland, Calif.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Marques Tuiasosopo (8) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field, Thursday, August 31, 2006, in Seattle, Wash.
48 / 87

Oakland Raiders quarterback Marques Tuiasosopo (8) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field, Thursday, August 31, 2006, in Seattle, Wash.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) and linebacker Sam Williams (54) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field, Monday, November 6, 2006, in Seattle, Wash.
49 / 87

Oakland Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison (52) and linebacker Sam Williams (54) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field, Monday, November 6, 2006, in Seattle, Wash.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnnie Lee Higgins (15) returns a punt for a 90-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field, Thursday, August 30, 2007, in Seattle, Wash.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver Johnnie Lee Higgins (15) returns a punt for a 90-yard touchdown during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field, Thursday, August 30, 2007, in Seattle, Wash.

Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Carlos Francis (82) and cornerback Marquice Cole (18) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field, Thursday, August 30, 2007, in Seattle, Wash.
51 / 87

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Carlos Francis (82) and cornerback Marquice Cole (18) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field, Thursday, August 30, 2007, in Seattle, Wash.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders fullback Luke Lawton (44), linebacker Jon Alston (47), defensive back Adam Archuleta (42) and tight end Chris Wagner (43) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field, Friday, August 29, 2008, in Seattle, Wash.
52 / 87

Oakland Raiders fullback Luke Lawton (44), linebacker Jon Alston (47), defensive back Adam Archuleta (42) and tight end Chris Wagner (43) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Qwest Field, Friday, August 29, 2008, in Seattle, Wash.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Chris Cooper (78) during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, September 2, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
53 / 87

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Chris Cooper (78) during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, September 2, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Michael Bennett (32) during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, September 2, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
54 / 87

Oakland Raiders running back Michael Bennett (32) during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, September 2, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 31, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
55 / 87

Oakland Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 31, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders guard Robert Gallery (76) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 31, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.
56 / 87

Oakland Raiders guard Robert Gallery (76) during the regular season home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, October 31, 2010, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Derrick Hill (98) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Friday, September 2, 2011, in Seattle, Wash.
57 / 87

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Derrick Hill (98) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Friday, September 2, 2011, in Seattle, Wash.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Mike Goodson (25) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Thursday, August 30, 2012, in Seattle, Wash.
58 / 87

Oakland Raiders running back Mike Goodson (25) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Thursday, August 30, 2012, in Seattle, Wash.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Nathan Stupar (54) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Thursday, August 30, 2012, in Seattle, Wash.
59 / 87

Oakland Raiders linebacker Nathan Stupar (54) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Thursday, August 30, 2012, in Seattle, Wash.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Thursday, August 29, 2013, in Seattle, Wash.
60 / 87

Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Thursday, August 29, 2013, in Seattle, Wash.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Rashad Jennings (27) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Thursday, August 29, 2013, in Seattle, Wash.
61 / 87

Oakland Raiders running back Rashad Jennings (27) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Thursday, August 29, 2013, in Seattle, Wash.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders guard Kevin Boothe (67) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, August 28, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
62 / 87

Oakland Raiders guard Kevin Boothe (67) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, August 28, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Stacy McGee (92) during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, August 28, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.
63 / 87

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Stacy McGee (92) during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at O.co Coliseum, Thursday, August 28, 2014, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Oakland Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Century Link Field, Sunday, November 2, 2014, in Seattle, Wash.
64 / 87

The Oakland Raiders line up before the snap during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Century Link Field, Sunday, November 2, 2014, in Seattle, Wash.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Brice Butler (12) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Century Link Field, Sunday, November 2, 2014, in Seattle, Wash.
65 / 87

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Brice Butler (12) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Century Link Field, Sunday, November 2, 2014, in Seattle, Wash.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Denico Autry (96) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Century Link Field, Thursday, September 3, 2015, in Seattle, Wash.
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Oakland Raiders defensive end Denico Autry (96) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Century Link Field, Thursday, September 3, 2015, in Seattle, Wash.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Rod Streater (80) goes to make a 28-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Century Link Field, Thursday, September 3, 2015, in Seattle, Wash.
67 / 87

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Rod Streater (80) goes to make a 28-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Century Link Field, Thursday, September 3, 2015, in Seattle, Wash.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders defensive end Shelby Harris (75) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Century Link Field, Thursday, September 3, 2015, in Seattle, Wash.
68 / 87

Oakland Raiders defensive end Shelby Harris (75) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Century Link Field, Thursday, September 3, 2015, in Seattle, Wash.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders tackle Darius Latham (75) and defensive end Jihad Ward (95) during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, September 1, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
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Oakland Raiders tackle Darius Latham (75) and defensive end Jihad Ward (95) during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, September 1, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Oakland Raiders line up before the snap during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, September 1, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
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The Oakland Raiders line up before the snap during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, September 1, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Shilique Calhoun (91) during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, September 1, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.
71 / 87

Oakland Raiders linebacker Shilique Calhoun (91) during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday, September 1, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field, Thursday, August 30, 2018, in Seattle, Wash.
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Oakland Raiders wide receiver Keon Hatcher (14) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field, Thursday, August 30, 2018, in Seattle, Wash.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, October 14, 2018, in London, Eng.
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Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, October 14, 2018, in London, Eng.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, October 14, 2018, in London, Eng.
74 / 87

Oakland Raiders linebacker Marquel Lee (55) during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Wembley Stadium, Sunday, October 14, 2018, in London, Eng.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the Oakland Raiders preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field, Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Seattle, Wash.
75 / 87

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the Oakland Raiders preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field, Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Seattle, Wash.

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Las Vegas Raiders
Oakland Raiders linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during the Oakland Raiders preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field, Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Seattle, Wash.
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Oakland Raiders linebacker Jason Cabinda (53) during the Oakland Raiders preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field, Thursday, August 29, 2019, in Seattle, Wash.

Tony Gonzales Oakland Raiders/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Matt Bushman (84) during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Tyge O'Donnell/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) ad defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) ad defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the preseason home game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium, Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Seattle, Wash.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) makes an 18-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Seattle, Wash.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Seattle, Wash.
80 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) rushes during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Seattle, Wash.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
81 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a game winning 86-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
82 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) makes a tackle during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
83 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Justin Shorter (88) makes a catch during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
84 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Justin Shorter (88) makes a catch during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) runs after making a 41-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
85 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Shedrick Jackson (4) runs after making a 41-yard touchdown catch during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
86 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (41) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
87 / 87

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Greedy Vance (41) during the preseason away game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
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