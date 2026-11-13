Key Matchups: Balanced Seahawks team poses challenge to Raiders on both sides of ball

Heading into a Week 10 showdown against the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, here's a matchup on the offensive and defensive side of the ball for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Klint Kubiak vs. Mike Macdonald
It will be a game of chess Sunday between two head coaches that have reached the pinnacle of success with each other.
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald hired Klint Kubiak to be his offensive coordinator in 2025, taking their operation to new heights. With Kubiak scheming Seattle's offense, it improved from 14th in total yardage to eighth and 18th in points scored to third. He helped unlock All-Pro receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year and set a franchise single-season record with 1,793 receiving yards.
The Seahawks averaged 33.6 points a game throughout the playoffs, capping off the season with a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.
"I think it's just organizationally, just an all-football building," Kubiak said of Seattle, "and from [general manager] John Schneider to Coach Macdonald, just extremely intelligent people that treat people the right way and get the most out of their people because they're genuinely good people."
In similar vain to what he accomplished in Seattle, Kubiak has transformed the Raiders offense in his first season as head coach. A unit that finished last in points scored and total yardage in 2025 now ranks in the top 10 in those categories heading into this Week 10 matchup.
"I really loved working with Klint," Macdonald said this week. "He was a great team player. I think that mentality is an underrated part of being a head coach like being able to see everything in a 360-degree viewpoint. Unselfishly, he was able to remove himself from a lot of situations and do things for the benefit of the team consistently, which coming from my perspective, you definitely appreciate. He has a way about him where he can tell you the truth … without sugarcoating it but also keeping the personal emotions out of it as well, which gathered respect from the rest of our coaches and our team. He's got a lot of great characteristics."
Even with the strides Kubiak has been able to make with the Raiders, he has a tall task ahead against his former team. The Seahawks defense is currently first in the league in fewest yards allowed (2,198) while also ranking in the top five in fewest yards allowed per play (4.1), points allowed per game (18), takeaways (13), passing yards (1,396) and quarterback pressure rate (27 percent).
"Knowing Coach [Macdonald] and knowing how well that defense is coached and how well they perform week in and week out, we know that that's going to be a heck of a challenge for us," said Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko, who served as Seattle's quarterbacks coach last season.
The strongest piece of advice Kubiak has given his team heading into this matchup with the Super Bowl champions: Be yourself.
"I think the most important thing, like every week, is that you spend a lot of time worrying about you," Kubiak said, "worrying about your technique, worrying about studying, worrying about watching tape.
"Yes, we've got to prepare them as coaches for what they're going to see on the practice field, but as a player, you've got to make sure you don't overlook yourself first."
Both Kubiak and Janocko said they have their Super Bowl rings tucked away in a safe deposit box. While proud of what they accomplished in Seattle, it's always on to the next one.
Stopping JSN
Previously mentioning Smith-Njigba's success under Kubiak, it looks like he's even more dangerous now.
His name is circled by every NFL defense that faces him each week, yet it doesn't seem to matter. His speed, route-running abilities and sure hands have made him arguably the best receiver in the league, as he leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,036), receiving yards per game (115.1) and receiving touchdowns (nine).
"He's unbelievable," Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard said of Smith-Njigba. "He's number one in the league across the category in all things. … You start with him on Day 1. We're still talking about him all the way, early down, third down, red zone. Not just coverage-wise, different things that we have to do."
It's even more of a challenge considering the youth in the Raiders secondary. While veteran Eric Stokes will have his fair share of reps against JSN, the defense is currently rotating between second-year player Darien Porter and rookies Hezekiah Masses and Jermod McCoy as the opposite cornerback.
The Raiders defense has allowed the most passing yards and passing touchdowns to opposing offenses this season, but could catch a break against a Seahawks team without starting quarterback Sam Darnold, who was ruled out by Macdonald earlier this week. Nevertheless, backup QB Drew Lock has completed 71.1 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and no interceptions this season.
And in Lock's two previous starts this season, JSN caught 16 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns.
As the Silver and Black prepare for their Week 10 match up against the Seattle Seahawks, take a look back at their past matchups through the years.