Gutierrez: The Raiders proved they belong, even in defeat

They spoke in hushed tones in their locker room in the minutes after the Raiders fell to an ancient rival in a game that was as white-knuckle as it was heart-breaking.
Look, this was a new feeling for this particular band of Raiders in that the 30-27 loss to the visiting Chiefs was their first defeat after starting out 3-0. So with every game in an NFL season a season unto itself, there was a lot of self-introspection going on.
But no finger-pointing. And no no–big-deal-we-lost-to-a-modern-day-dynasty vibes, either.
I've been in a Raiders postgame locker room when they've been blown out in San Diego. And, with the frivolity, loud music and ne'er-do-well attitudes that permeated that scene enough to annoy the likes of Nnamdi Asomugha - it was the All-Pro cornerback who pointed it out to the gaggle of media at his locker, essentially saying that was part of the problem then - this was anything but that now.
Not when the Raiders, who had already matched their season total for wins from last season, went blow-to-blow with the Chiefs and did not blink after a self-imposed disaster struck in the fourth quarter.
Not when rookie coach Klint Kubiak proclaimed in a halftime interview with CBS the Raiders would win the game.
And not when he took three points off the board in the third quarter, went for it on 4th-and-2, failed to get the first down and ended up losing by - you guessed it - three points.
If anything, Kubiak's choices in trust only endeared him to his players that much more…in the first quarter of his first season as a head coach at any level.
All with the Raiders gaining more than a modicum of respect by not only hanging with the big dogs, but by going the distance. Because remember, very few, if any, had the Raiders starting the season 3-0 (I did have them 2-1, for what it's worth).
And while there are no such things as "moral victories" in a pro football locker room, and frustration abounded, this definitely felt different, right?
"I mean, yeah, we know what we're capable of," said edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who had five QB hits, three tackles and shared a sack with defensive tackle Adam Butler.
"I feel like we're figuring out, more and more, how good we can be. But that's a tough loss. We have to bounce back. We have to figure out how to get better, how to improve from it."
See, a different mindset entirely.
Even safety Jeremy Chinn eschewed the "MV" words.
"I mean, there's no moral victories," Chinn said softly. "I feel pissed off. I feel like we should have won that game."
Touché.
Then, what did Chinn learn about his team in this loss?
"I'm proud of the way we fought, all the way through to the end," he said. "Even when it looked like things were really ugly and out of hand, we competed all the way until the last snap, really."
A recap, then, that would have seen the Silver and Black wheels come all the way off in recent memory.
The second half began with the Raiders, already leading 13-10, driving to the Kansas City 23-yard line, where Matt Gay drilled a 41-yard field goal. But because the Chiefs were flagged for an illegal formation, it set up that fateful 4th-and-2 and Kubiak gambled and took the points off the board.
You're not going to beat the Chiefs trading field goals for touchdowns, right? So the Raiders went for it and Kirk Cousins misfired on a pass to Ashton Jeanty.
Ouch.
A dizzying series of fourth-quarter events had Allegiant Stadium swaying.
With the Raiders leading, 19-17, with 3:35 to play and the Chiefs facing 3rd-and-5 from their own 40, Patrick Mahomes' bomb to Tyquan Thornton was true and got the Chiefs to the Raiders 5-yard line. Unnecessary roughness on Quay Walker for his hit on Mahomes moved the Chiefs to the 2-yard line and an untouched Kenneth Walker scored.
The Raiders held on the two-point conversion attempt and things were looking up as they still had two timeouts and the 2-minute warning remaining while trailing, 23-19.
Alas…Dareke Young fumbled on the ensuing kickoff, the Chiefs recovered and scored one play later and suddenly the Chiefs led by 11 with just over 3 minutes to play.
"We're going to play until the clock hits zero," said running back Ashton Jeanty, who rushed for 58 yards on 15 carries.
Indeed, Cousins hit Brock Bowers for a 20-yard TD pass with 1:46 to play and the successful two-point conversion pulled the Raiders back to within…three points.
In fact, the Raiders had the ball at midfield when time essentially ran out on them, Cousins picked off when his throw wobbled out on a hit.
"We're going to fight and find a way to try to win," Jeanty insisted. "We fell short today but we're going to watch the film, re-gather everything and come back to attack next week."
The Raiders have no choice. Besides, they now know no other way.
"We believe 100 million percent in Klint making those decisions, and I think it goes both ways," Crosby said. "You start to build a winning culture and a winning team when you are all on the same page chasing one thing.
"It doesn't matter what the outside world and all the other [stuff] that's going on around us, predicting what we're going to be and if we're contenders. We're truly focused on the everyday process and getting better and that starts with the coaches and it trickles down through the whole team and our leadership. We've got work to do."
And that's a good thing. Whether in hushed tones or shouted from the top row of Allegiant Stadium.
View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.