Gutierrez: The Raiders proved they belong, even in defeat

They spoke in hushed tones in their locker room in the minutes after the Raiders fell to an ancient rival in a game that was as white-knuckle as it was heart-breaking.

Look, this was a new feeling for this particular band of Raiders in that the 30-27 loss to the visiting Chiefs was their first defeat after starting out 3-0. So with every game in an NFL season a season unto itself, there was a lot of self-introspection going on.

But no finger-pointing. And no no–big-deal-we-lost-to-a-modern-day-dynasty vibes, either.

I've been in a Raiders postgame locker room when they've been blown out in San Diego. And, with the frivolity, loud music and ne'er-do-well attitudes that permeated that scene enough to annoy the likes of Nnamdi Asomugha - it was the All-Pro cornerback who pointed it out to the gaggle of media at his locker, essentially saying that was part of the problem then - this was anything but that now.

Not when the Raiders, who had already matched their season total for wins from last season, went blow-to-blow with the Chiefs and did not blink after a self-imposed disaster struck in the fourth quarter.

Not when rookie coach Klint Kubiak proclaimed in a halftime interview with CBS the Raiders would win the game.

And not when he took three points off the board in the third quarter, went for it on 4th-and-2, failed to get the first down and ended up losing by - you guessed it - three points.