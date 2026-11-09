Game Recap: Second half turnover frenzy costs Raiders, falling short to 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Football is a game of inches, an idiom the Raiders cruelly learned in their first trip back to the Bay Area since leaving Oakland.
The final score of 38-17 doesn't adequately tell the story of how tightly the Raiders played the 49ers, blundering away several opportunities to close the gap and even potentially come from behind.
Yet, it was a disastrous and quite confusing second-half showing from a Raiders' offense that committed five turnovers after halftime. The timing of the turnovers was even more damning, with three of them coming in field-goal territory and one resulting directly in a touchdown.
"The game has to be balanced," Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said postgame. "You can be a running and throwing team [and] when you're throwing it every time, that's not easy."
Las Vegas had to rely heavily on its passing game after the running attack bogged down, gaining just 24 yards on 15 carries, and the defense was torched for 190 yards on the ground by San Francisco.
The 49ers ran the ball up the middle at will. Their first drive consisted of Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk and Kaelon Black averaging 5.3 yards a carry. McCaffrey punched it in from the 1-yard line for the first score of the game.
On their second touchdown drive, Brock Purdy rushed for 18 yards on 3rd-and-14 and another 11 on 2nd-and-11. The 49ers quarterback then punched it in from the 1-yard line, giving San Francisco a 14-0 lead after its first two possessions.
Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins rallied the offense back as he completed four passes to four different players for 48 yards. With the help of tight end Michael Mayer pushing from behind, Cousins sneaked into the end zone from the 1-yard line, his second straight week with a rushing touchdown.
Yet the problems against the run started transferring over against the pass game for the Raiders, who dropped to 4-5 on the season. San Francisco's offense quickly stormed back down the field, with Purdy finding a wide-open McCaffrey while being blitzed for a 12-yard touchdown. A 50-yard field goal from Matt Gay brought Las Vegas to within 21-10 going into halftime.
"You got to be tied together," said defensive end Maxx Crosby. "At the back end and the linebackers as well, it's communication, it's leveraging the formation. Several things that tie into stopping the run. It's not just one player, it's got to be all 11. All hands on deck."
As the second half began, chaos ensued.
Between the two teams, there were four turnovers in the third quarter. Things got off to a rough start for Cousins, who bobbled the opening snap from scrimmage before picking the ball up and underthrowing a pass to Tre Tucker that was picked off by linebacker Jaden Dugger and returned 35 yards for a touchdown.
After Cousins rebounded with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers, the defense got its 14th takeaway this season with rookie safety Treydan Stukes baiting Purdy into an interception intended for tight end George Kittle.
With his second interception, Stukes and Hezekiah Masses (three) are the only rookie teammates with multiple interceptions in the NFL this season.
"It was good communication all around," Stukes said of his interception. "I got some pre-snap communication with the other players and that's what helped me to be able to be in front of the play and have a chance on that one. … We've got to find a way to do that more often, get our offense more chances so we can win these games."
Yet the Raiders couldn't capitalize, not once, but twice.
Bowers, who had seven catches for 111 receiving yards Sunday, fumbled on a screen pass after linebacker Fred Warner punched the ball out and teammate Dre Greenlaw recovered it.
After the 49ers turned the ball over on downs, Cousins connected on a laser over the middle to Mayer for a 24-yard gain. Yet at the 1-yard line, 49ers nickelback Upton Stout forced another fumble with Fred Warner recovering the ball in the end zone for a touchback.
"We've got to score," a dejected Mayer said. "That's our livelihood right there; we've got to get in the dang end zone. And I got to protect the football. That football is my entire life. So for me to fumble the football like that, that close to the end zone is totally unacceptable."
The two missed opportunities led to Purdy uncorking a 37-yard touchdown to Jordan Watkins with Masses being a step behind.
The Raiders continued to put up a fight, getting to the 1-yard line on a 33-yard pass to Bowers.
On the three ensuing plays, however, Cousins lost two yards and a touchdown catch by Mayer was nullified by offensive pass interference before linebacker Renardo Green picked off Cousins, who was rolling out looking for Tucker.
Cousins threw another interception to Malik Mustapha in the fourth quarter, finishing with three picks, his first game with that many interceptions since Week 13 of the 2024 season.
"When you're in position to throw the ball every down, starting in the second quarter, you're going to throw interceptions," Kubiak said bluntly. "So we have to find balance on our team, that's not a new topic."
This is also the sixth consecutive game the Raiders' defense has allowed at least 30 points. With many questions to be answered heading into a matchup against the defending champion Seattle Seahawks next weekend, adjustments will need to be made.
The Raiders must find a way to earn those extra inches, still in the playoff hunt at 4-5.
View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.