Game Recap: Second half turnover frenzy costs Raiders, falling short to 49ers

Bowers, who had seven catches for 111 receiving yards Sunday, fumbled on a screen pass after linebacker Fred Warner punched the ball out and teammate Dre Greenlaw recovered it.

After the 49ers turned the ball over on downs, Cousins connected on a laser over the middle to Mayer for a 24-yard gain. Yet at the 1-yard line, 49ers nickelback Upton Stout forced another fumble with Fred Warner recovering the ball in the end zone for a touchback.

"We've got to score," a dejected Mayer said. "That's our livelihood right there; we've got to get in the dang end zone. And I got to protect the football. That football is my entire life. So for me to fumble the football like that, that close to the end zone is totally unacceptable."

The two missed opportunities led to Purdy uncorking a 37-yard touchdown to Jordan Watkins with Masses being a step behind.

The Raiders continued to put up a fight, getting to the 1-yard line on a 33-yard pass to Bowers.

On the three ensuing plays, however, Cousins lost two yards and a touchdown catch by Mayer was nullified by offensive pass interference before linebacker Renardo Green picked off Cousins, who was rolling out looking for Tucker.

Cousins threw another interception to Malik Mustapha in the fourth quarter, finishing with three picks, his first game with that many interceptions since Week 13 of the 2024 season.

"When you're in position to throw the ball every down, starting in the second quarter, you're going to throw interceptions," Kubiak said bluntly. "So we have to find balance on our team, that's not a new topic."

This is also the sixth consecutive game the Raiders' defense has allowed at least 30 points. With many questions to be answered heading into a matchup against the defending champion Seattle Seahawks next weekend, adjustments will need to be made.