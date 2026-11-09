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Game Recap: Second half turnover frenzy costs Raiders, falling short to 49ers

Nov 08, 2026 at 06:24 PM
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Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Football is a game of inches, an idiom the Raiders cruelly learned in their first trip back to the Bay Area since leaving Oakland.

The final score of 38-17 doesn't adequately tell the story of how tightly the Raiders played the 49ers, blundering away several opportunities to close the gap and even potentially come from behind.

Yet, it was a disastrous and quite confusing second-half showing from a Raiders' offense that committed five turnovers after halftime. The timing of the turnovers was even more damning, with three of them coming in field-goal territory and one resulting directly in a touchdown.

"The game has to be balanced," Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said postgame. "You can be a running and throwing team [and] when you're throwing it every time, that's not easy."

Las Vegas had to rely heavily on its passing game after the running attack bogged down, gaining just 24 yards on 15 carries, and the defense was torched for 190 yards on the ground by San Francisco.

The 49ers ran the ball up the middle at will. Their first drive consisted of Christian McCaffrey, Kyle Juszczyk and Kaelon Black averaging 5.3 yards a carry. McCaffrey punched it in from the 1-yard line for the first score of the game.

On their second touchdown drive, Brock Purdy rushed for 18 yards on 3rd-and-14 and another 11 on 2nd-and-11. The 49ers quarterback then punched it in from the 1-yard line, giving San Francisco a 14-0 lead after its first two possessions.

Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins rallied the offense back as he completed four passes to four different players for 48 yards. With the help of tight end Michael Mayer pushing from behind, Cousins sneaked into the end zone from the 1-yard line, his second straight week with a rushing touchdown.

Yet the problems against the run started transferring over against the pass game for the Raiders, who dropped to 4-5 on the season. San Francisco's offense quickly stormed back down the field, with Purdy finding a wide-open McCaffrey while being blitzed for a 12-yard touchdown. A 50-yard field goal from Matt Gay brought Las Vegas to within 21-10 going into halftime.

"You got to be tied together," said defensive end Maxx Crosby. "At the back end and the linebackers as well, it's communication, it's leveraging the formation. Several things that tie into stopping the run. It's not just one player, it's got to be all 11. All hands on deck."

As the second half began, chaos ensued.

Between the two teams, there were four turnovers in the third quarter. Things got off to a rough start for Cousins, who bobbled the opening snap from scrimmage before picking the ball up and underthrowing a pass to Tre Tucker that was picked off by linebacker Jaden Dugger and returned 35 yards for a touchdown.

After Cousins rebounded with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers, the defense got its 14th takeaway this season with rookie safety Treydan Stukes baiting Purdy into an interception intended for tight end George Kittle.

With his second interception, Stukes and Hezekiah Masses (three) are the only rookie teammates with multiple interceptions in the NFL this season.

"It was good communication all around," Stukes said of his interception. "I got some pre-snap communication with the other players and that's what helped me to be able to be in front of the play and have a chance on that one. … We've got to find a way to do that more often, get our offense more chances so we can win these games."

Yet the Raiders couldn't capitalize, not once, but twice.

Bowers, who had seven catches for 111 receiving yards Sunday, fumbled on a screen pass after linebacker Fred Warner punched the ball out and teammate Dre Greenlaw recovered it.

After the 49ers turned the ball over on downs, Cousins connected on a laser over the middle to Mayer for a 24-yard gain. Yet at the 1-yard line, 49ers nickelback Upton Stout forced another fumble with Fred Warner recovering the ball in the end zone for a touchback.

"We've got to score," a dejected Mayer said. "That's our livelihood right there; we've got to get in the dang end zone. And I got to protect the football. That football is my entire life. So for me to fumble the football like that, that close to the end zone is totally unacceptable."

The two missed opportunities led to Purdy uncorking a 37-yard touchdown to Jordan Watkins with Masses being a step behind.

The Raiders continued to put up a fight, getting to the 1-yard line on a 33-yard pass to Bowers.

On the three ensuing plays, however, Cousins lost two yards and a touchdown catch by Mayer was nullified by offensive pass interference before linebacker Renardo Green picked off Cousins, who was rolling out looking for Tucker.

Cousins threw another interception to Malik Mustapha in the fourth quarter, finishing with three picks, his first game with that many interceptions since Week 13 of the 2024 season.

"When you're in position to throw the ball every down, starting in the second quarter, you're going to throw interceptions," Kubiak said bluntly. "So we have to find balance on our team, that's not a new topic."

This is also the sixth consecutive game the Raiders' defense has allowed at least 30 points. With many questions to be answered heading into a matchup against the defending champion Seattle Seahawks next weekend, adjustments will need to be made.

The Raiders must find a way to earn those extra inches, still in the playoff hunt at 4-5.

Gameday Photos: Week 9 vs. 49ers

View photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Folorunso Fatukasi (94) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97), safety Treydan Stukes (31) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97), safety Treydan Stukes (31) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) and center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and wide receiver Cody White (82) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) and fullback Connor Heyward (34) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) and running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and kicker Matt Gay (14) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65), wide receiver Tre Tucker (1), and guard Spencer Burford (70) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65), wide receiver Tre Tucker (1), and guard Spencer Burford (70) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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The Las Vegas Raiders offense during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9), tight end Brock Bowers (89) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2)during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9), tight end Brock Bowers (89) and running back Ashton Jeanty (2)during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) and tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
100 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. (25) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Segun Olubi (50) and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
107 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
108 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
109 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Caleb Rogers (76) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
113 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
114 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7) and defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7), defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Quay Walker (7), defensive tackle Tim Keenan III (91) and defensive tackle Tonka Hemingway (97) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
118 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and cornerback Taron Johnson (3) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
122 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
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Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
125 / 125

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the regular season game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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