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Keys to the Game: Raiders looking to control the middle ground against 49ers

Nov 08, 2026 at 09:05 AM
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Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Gotta handle the 49ers' new and improved defensive front

The return of DeForest Buckner to the 49ers reunites the two-time All-Pro with a front line featuring Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. The throwback front sets the tone for a defense that already ranks among the elite units in football. With Buckner giving the 49ers an imposing interior defender to pair with Bosa, the Raiders must have a plan to handle the games and stunts from two veterans who know how to complement each other.

Additionally, Buckner's imposing interior presence could create more run-through opportunities for Warner and Greenlaw on running plays, since Buckner draws extra attention at the point of attack. With defensive coordinator Raheem Morris coming off a bye week in which he tested scheme tweaks designed to create more disruption at the line, the Raiders must be prepared to face the 49ers' upgraded talent and tactics in the former Battle of the Bay matchup.

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Work the middle

Kirk Cousins has re-emerged as a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback with the Silver and Black by feeding the tight ends and running back on quicks and check-downs inside the numbers. The highly efficient and effective strategy should continue against the 49ers, with Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer and Ashton Jeanty reaping the benefits of being featured playmakers. Bowers and Mayer are a tough duo to handle in "12" and "13" personnel packages that test the 49ers' defensive coverage and force Morris to make difficult matchup decisions when determining which personnel groupings should play against the Raiders' multi-tight end sets.

Jeanty has taken on a reduced role as a runner, but his pass-catching skills could create problems for the 49ers on underneath routes, including options and angle routes. With the versatile back also capable of producing explosive plays on screens, the Raiders can wear out the 49ers with an inside-out passing game that runs through No. 89, No. 87 and No. 2 between the hashes.

Contain CMC and the running game

Despite quarterback Brock Purdy's MVP credentials, the 49ers' offense is built on the run, with Christian McCaffrey as the centerpiece. The All-Pro running back remains one of the league's most dynamic multi-purpose playmakers, flashing big-play potential as both a runner and receiver in his 10th NFL season.

With CMC capable of taking over the game on off-tackle runs or on swings and screens, the Raiders must track his location and keep multiple defenders close at all times. If the Raiders can neutralize the running game and force the 49ers into a passing game, they will rely on an injury-riddled receiving corps that lacks outside firepower. Given how the injuries have limited their potency through the air, the Raiders can knock off one of the NFC's heavyweights by eliminating the run and forcing the 49ers into an aerial show.

Photos: Raiders depart for Week 9 against the San Francisco 49ers

Head down to the tarmac and view exclusive photos of the Raiders as they depart for their Week 9 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Klint Kubiak departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator Joe Decamillis departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Conner McQueen departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Conner McQueen departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (5) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver coach Zach Azzanni departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Torrey Gill departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders offensive quality control coach Torrey Gill departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and safety Dalton Johnson (43) depart for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) and safety Dalton Johnson (43) depart for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders vice president of player personnel Brandon Hunt departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders vice president of player personnel Brandon Hunt departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kwity Paye (95) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cody Lindenberg (55) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel depart for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and offensive run game coordinator Mario Jeberaeel depart for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Matt Robinson departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders safeties coach Matt Robinson departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard/center Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Taron Johnson (3) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dareke Young (81) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Tristin McCollum (27) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders guard Spencer Burford (70) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle DJ Glaze (71) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jalen Nailor (9) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.
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Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) departs for the regular season away game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
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