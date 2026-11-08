Keys to the Game: Raiders looking to control the middle ground against 49ers

Despite quarterback Brock Purdy's MVP credentials, the 49ers' offense is built on the run, with Christian McCaffrey as the centerpiece. The All-Pro running back remains one of the league's most dynamic multi-purpose playmakers, flashing big-play potential as both a runner and receiver in his 10th NFL season.

With CMC capable of taking over the game on off-tackle runs or on swings and screens, the Raiders must track his location and keep multiple defenders close at all times. If the Raiders can neutralize the running game and force the 49ers into a passing game, they will rely on an injury-riddled receiving corps that lacks outside firepower. Given how the injuries have limited their potency through the air, the Raiders can knock off one of the NFC's heavyweights by eliminating the run and forcing the 49ers into an aerial show.