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Raiders activate WR Jack Bech from the Reserve/Injured list

Oct 31, 2026 at 12:09 PM
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Raiders.com Staff
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The Las Vegas Raiders announced Saturday that wide receiver Jack Bech is activated from the Reserve/Injured List heading into their Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets.

Bech was placed on injured reserve Sept. 29 after suffering a broken forearm in the Week 3 matchup against the  New Orleans Saints. He was designated to return to practice October 26. He has five receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown in his three games played in 2026.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders place defensive end Patrick Johnson on the Reserve/Injured list.

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