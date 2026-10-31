Raiders activate WR Jack Bech from the Reserve/Injured list

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Saturday that wide receiver Jack Bech is activated from the Reserve/Injured List heading into their Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets.

Bech was placed on injured reserve Sept. 29 after suffering a broken forearm in the Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. He was designated to return to practice October 26. He has five receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown in his three games played in 2026.