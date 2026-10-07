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Raiders WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. returns to practice

Oct 07, 2026 at 12:13 PM
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Raiders.com Staff
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Wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. returned to practice Wednesday, marking his first time on the field since training camp.

Thornton was placed on injured reserve on Aug. 31 due to a hamstring injury sustained during camp. The second-year receiver was selected by Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft and appeared in 15 games (eight starts) last season.

"I just want to go out there, play football, have fun and help my team be the best they can be," Thornton said before practice Wednesday. "So, whatever that calls for from this team, that's what I'm going to do."

The Silver and Black have a 21-day period to either activate Thornton to the active roster or place him back on injured reserve.

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