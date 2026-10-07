Raiders-Patriots Week 5 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Knee
|LP
|Spencer Burford
|G
|Knee
|LP
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|DT
|Shoulder
|LP
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|Ankle
|FP
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|Segun Olubi
|LB
|Wrist
|FP
|Jackson Powers-Johnson
|G
|Groin
|LP
|Dont'e Thornton Jr.*
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|Cody White
|WR
|Ankle
|LP
|Trey Zuhn III
|G
|Knee
|LP
*IR-returned to practice
New England Patriots:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Christian Barmore
|DT
|Shoulder
|LP
|Channing Canada
|CB
|Hamstring
|LP
|Carlton Davis
|CB
|Neck
|DNP
|Christian Elliss
|LB
|Chest
|LP
|Reggie Gilliam
|FB
|Ankle/Knee
|LP
|Christian Gonzalez
|CB
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Mack Hollins
|WR
|Calf
|DNP
|Dre'Mont Jones
|LB
|Shoulder
|LP
|Drake Maye
|QB
|Right Shoulder
|FP
|Morgan Moses
|T
|Foot
|LP
|Karon Prunty
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Brenden Schooler
|S
|Back
|FP
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|Knee
|LP
|Charles Woods
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|Craig Woodson
|S
|Shoulder
|LP
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed