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Raiders-Patriots Week 5 Injury Report

Oct 07, 2026 at 02:44 PM
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Raiders.com Staff

Las Vegas Raiders:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Brock BowersTEKneeLP
Spencer BurfordGKneeLP
Folorunso FatukasiDTShoulderLP
Ashton JeantyRBAnkleFP
Jalen NailorWRConcussionDNP
Segun OlubiLBWristFP
Jackson Powers-JohnsonGGroinLP
Dont'e Thornton Jr.*WRHamstringFP
Cody WhiteWRAnkleLP
Trey Zuhn IIIGKneeLP

*IR-returned to practice

New England Patriots:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Christian BarmoreDTShoulderLP
Channing CanadaCBHamstringLP
Carlton DavisCBNeckDNP
Christian EllissLBChestLP
Reggie GilliamFBAnkle/KneeLP
Christian GonzalezCBShoulderDNP
Mack HollinsWRCalfDNP
Dre'Mont JonesLBShoulderLP
Drake MayeQBRight ShoulderFP
Morgan MosesTFootLP
Karon PruntyCBHamstringDNP
Brenden SchoolerSBackFP
Rhamondre StevensonRBKneeLP
Charles WoodsCBShoulderLP
Craig WoodsonSShoulderLP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

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