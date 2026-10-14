Raiders-Bills Week 6 Injury Report

Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|Knee
|LP
|Spencer Burford
|G
|Knee
|FP
|Folorunso Fatukasi
|DT
|Shoulder
|LP
|Tonka Hemingway
|DT
|Concussion
|DNP
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|Foot
|FP
|Patrick Johnson
|DE
|Oblique/Shoulder
|FP
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Concussion
|DNP
|Segun Olubi
|LB
|Wrist
|FP
|Carter Runyon*
|TE
|Foot
|LP
|Dont'e Thornton Jr.*
|WR
|Hamstring
|FP
|Dareke Young
|WR
|Shoulder
|FP
|Trey Zuhn III
|G
|Knee
|LP
*IR-returned to practice
Buffalo Bills:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|Dee Alford
|CB
|Ankle
|LP
|Christian Benford
|CB
|Toe
|FP
|Terrel Bernard
|LB
|Knee
|FP
|Spencer Brown
|T
|Back
|LP
|Bradley Chubb
|OLB
|Thumb
|FP
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|Landon Jackson
|DL
|Knee
|FP
|C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|S
|Ankle/Knee
|FP
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|Hamstring
|LP
|DJ Moore
|WR
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Ed Oliver
|DL
|Knee
|DNP
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|Shoulder
|LP
|TJ Parker
|OLB
|Rib
|FP
|Ar'maj Reed-Adams
|G
|Elbow
|FP
|T.J. Sanders
|DL
|Shoulder
|LP
*The Bills held a walk-through practice on Wednesday.
Practice Status
- DNP - Did not participate in practice
- LP - Limited participation in practice
- FP - Full participation
- (-) - Not listed
- NIR - Not injury related
Game Status
- Out - Player will not play
- Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
- Questionable - Player is not certain to play
- (-) - Not listed