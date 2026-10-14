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Raiders-Bills Week 6 Injury Report

Oct 14, 2026 at 04:38 PM
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Raiders.com Staff

Las Vegas Raiders:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Brock BowersTEKneeLP
Spencer BurfordGKneeFP
Folorunso FatukasiDTShoulderLP
Tonka HemingwayDTConcussionDNP
Ashton JeantyRBFootFP
Patrick JohnsonDEOblique/ShoulderFP
Jalen NailorWRConcussionDNP
Segun OlubiLBWristFP
Carter Runyon*TEFootLP
Dont'e Thornton Jr.*WRHamstringFP
Dareke YoungWRShoulderFP
Trey Zuhn IIIGKneeLP

*IR-returned to practice

Buffalo Bills:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Dee AlfordCBAnkleLP
Christian BenfordCBToeFP
Terrel BernardLBKneeFP
Spencer BrownTBackLP
Bradley ChubbOLBThumbFP
Keon ColemanWRAnkleFP
Landon JacksonDLKneeFP
C.J. Gardner-JohnsonSAnkle/KneeFP
Ty JohnsonRBHamstringLP
DJ MooreWRShoulderDNP
Ed OliverDLKneeDNP
Joshua PalmerWRShoulderLP
TJ ParkerOLBRibFP
Ar'maj Reed-AdamsGElbowFP
T.J. SandersDLShoulderLP

*The Bills held a walk-through practice on Wednesday.

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed
  • NIR - Not injury related

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

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