RB Dylan Laube named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Dylan Laube has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

The running back churned out a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the New York Jets, the first score on a kickoff in the NFL so far this season. Additionally, it was the first kickoff return for a touchdown for the Raiders since Jacoby Ford during the 2011 season.

Through eight games, he's averaging a league best 34.1 yards per kickoff return.

"Dylan is a stud player for us," said Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak. "He continues to make plays, and as you continue to make plays the expectations continue to rise and he's earned that."

Laube was also a key contributor on special teams as a gunner, securing a tackle on a kickoff in the fourth quarter against the Jets. He has four total tackles so far in 2026.

"My role is to kind of bring that juice every single time," said Dylan Laube, "and I try to make it with a tackle, with a return, with a block. So I try to do everything I can to make something happen because any big play on special teams just kind of fires up the crowd, the offense, the defense too. So it's a special kind of play."