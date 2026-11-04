 Skip to main content
raiders.com homepage
Advertising

RB Dylan Laube named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Nov 04, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

26_ST_Player Of The Week_Dylan Laube_2560x1440

Dylan Laube has been named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

The running back churned out a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the New York Jets, the first score on a kickoff in the NFL so far this season. Additionally, it was the first kickoff return for a touchdown for the Raiders since Jacoby Ford during the 2011 season.

Through eight games, he's averaging a league best 34.1 yards per kickoff return.

"Dylan is a stud player for us," said Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak. "He continues to make plays, and as you continue to make plays the expectations continue to rise and he's earned that."

Laube was also a key contributor on special teams as a gunner, securing a tackle on a kickoff in the fourth quarter against the Jets. He has four total tackles so far in 2026.

"My role is to kind of bring that juice every single time," said Dylan Laube, "and I try to make it with a tackle, with a return, with a block. So I try to do everything I can to make something happen because any big play on special teams just kind of fires up the crowd, the offense, the defense too. So it's a special kind of play."

Laube is the first Raider to win AFC Special Teams Player of the Week since Daniel Carlson in Week 18 of the 2021 season.

Related Content

news

Mike Washington Jr. nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week

The rookie running back rushed for 83 yards on 25 carries in the Raiders' Week 8 win over the Jets.

news

1976 Unsung Hero: Dave Rowe

Rowe, at 6 feet 7 and a few biscuits short of 300 pounds, was the fulcrum in the middle of the Raiders' defensive line in 1976.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after Week 8 comeback win?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media.

news

By the Numbers: Big plays by all units add up to return Raiders to .500

A look at a few numbers that made the difference on offense, defense and special teams in the Raiders' 38-33 victory over the Jets.

Latest Content

news

RB Dylan Laube named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Nov 04, 2026

The Raiders' running back receives the honor following his 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against the New York Jets in Week 8.

video

Tim Brown relives the moments that shaped him into Mr. Raider

Nov 03, 2026

Raiders host Baron Davis sits down with Tim Brown on this episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.

news

Mike Washington Jr. nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week

Nov 03, 2026

The rookie running back rushed for 83 yards on 25 carries in the Raiders' Week 8 win over the Jets.

gallery

Silver and Black and White: Week 8 vs. Jets

Nov 03, 2026

View senior director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 8 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

video

Klint Kubiak: 'Third quarter improvement was heavily on our mind'

Nov 03, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak discusses Kirk Cousins' Week 8 performance, Dylan Laube's 95-yard kick return touchdown and slowing down the 49ers offense led by Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey.

news

1976 Unsung Hero: Dave Rowe

Nov 03, 2026

Rowe, at 6 feet 7 and a few biscuits short of 300 pounds, was the fulcrum in the middle of the Raiders' defensive line in 1976.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank after Week 8 comeback win?

Nov 03, 2026

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media.

video

No Jet Lag! Relive the Raiders' Week 8 win over the Jets

Nov 02, 2026

Watch the best moments from the Raiders' Week 8 win over the New York Jets.

news

By the Numbers: Big plays by all units add up to return Raiders to .500

Nov 02, 2026

A look at a few numbers that made the difference on offense, defense and special teams in the Raiders' 38-33 victory over the Jets.

gallery

Football Showcase: Bishop Gorman High School vs. Mater East Academy

Nov 02, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with Intermountain Health to visit Bishop Gorman High School as they hosted Mater East Academy.

video

Klint Kubiak recaps Week 8: 'We found a way to win'

Nov 02, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak recaps the Raiders' Week 8 win against the Jets, discusses running back Mike Washington Jr.'s performance and kicker Matt Gay's clutch fourth-quarter field goal.

gallery

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Jets | Week 8

Nov 02, 2026

View the best photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 8 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

View All
Advertising