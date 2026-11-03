Mike Washington Jr. nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week

Mike Washington Jr. has been nominated for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week for his showing against the New York Jets.

In Week 8, the rookie running back carried the ball 25 times for 83 rushing yards. His longest run in the game was for 15 yards, as his seven explosive runs (10+ yards) are the most on the team this season, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

"I think it just goes back to proving it in practice," said Klint Kubiak on Washington, "having solid practice days, being on point with his assignments. He's just continued to improve. ... [I]t's been a development process to get him to this point."