The lore behind Dylan Laube's trademark tracksuits

Dylan Laube has been steady mobbin' since his days at Westhampton Beach High School in New York.
There, he started a gameday tradition that remains three years into his NFL career.
The running back accomplished the rare feat of making his varsity football team as a freshman. Ahead of each game, a rotation of seniors hosted a team dinner, and with no dress code in place, Laube had some flexibility on his threads.
Before the first group gathering, he grabbed a matching tracksuit out of his closet. To this day, he isn't sure what inspired the choice. But on a brisk fall day by the water in New York, something warm and comfortable felt like the right call.
The thoughtless fashion choice of a 14-year-old Laube would become a trademark staple.
"The team loved it," Laube recalled. "I did that my whole high school career."
As soon as Laube was handed the team-issued tracksuit at New Hampshire, it became his next outfit of choice. He wore it before every collegiate contest as he piled up 7,197 all-purpose yards and 47 total touchdowns with the UNH Wildcats.
The 2024 sixth-round pick felt there wasn't a need to switch up going to the desert. Even in 100+ degree weather, he strolls from the parking lot down the tunnel of Allegiant Stadium looking more like Tony Soprano than a NFL running back.
"I came here and I was like, 'You know what, everybody's got a pregame fit'," Laube said. "So I was like, 'My pregame fit is a tracksuit.' It comes from that old style, like an Italian mobster type of thing."
Over time, Laube has become quite the tracksuit connoisseur. He's collected nearly two dozen luxurious custom made tracksuits, and that's not including the more casual ones he exercises in.
His favorite in his collection is a beige Louis Vuitton set worn before this year's season opener against the Miami Dolphins – one he says he puts on "for special occasions." Coincidence or not, he racked up 95 yards on two kickoff returns.
He's also gained inspiration from Colin Farrell's role of Coach in the 2019 movie, "The Gentlemen." Laube reached out to the costume designers to ask where he could find the tracksuits worn in the movie. It sent him down a trail to a company in Ukraine that hand-stitched them.
"I hit them up and I was like, 'There's no shot they're going to send me anything,'" Laube laughed. "And they actually sent me like three or four of them. And then I bought a couple after. And they're really good material too."
Just like at Westhampton Beach High, Laube's tracksuit collection has captivated the locker room. It's now to the point where his NFL teammates will rank his suits and give him suggestions on which ones he should wear for each game.
"I love them. The whole team loves them," said Tommy Eichenberg, who was drafted with Laube in 2024. "It definitely rallies the team. I love seeing which one he's going to wear each week."
"We rock with them for sure," said fellow running back Ashton Jeanty. "He has a different confidence and swag when he's wearing them. It's almost like that's what gives him his confidence."
Jeanty compared the tracksuits to a personalized Superman cape, and Laube didn't dismiss the notion. The lore of the tracksuits has provided the running back with an aura that even Maxx Crosby said "is one of one."
"It's fun," Laube said. "It's just that confidence, that swagger of that gangster to it. Like we're coming in to beat someone's ass."
Check out photos of running back Dylan Laube's different arrival outfits over the years.