The lore behind Dylan Laube's trademark tracksuits

Over time, Laube has become quite the tracksuit connoisseur. He's collected nearly two dozen luxurious custom made tracksuits, and that's not including the more casual ones he exercises in.

His favorite in his collection is a beige Louis Vuitton set worn before this year's season opener against the Miami Dolphins – one he says he puts on "for special occasions." Coincidence or not, he racked up 95 yards on two kickoff returns.

He's also gained inspiration from Colin Farrell's role of Coach in the 2019 movie, "The Gentlemen." Laube reached out to the costume designers to ask where he could find the tracksuits worn in the movie. It sent him down a trail to a company in Ukraine that hand-stitched them.

"I hit them up and I was like, 'There's no shot they're going to send me anything,'" Laube laughed. "And they actually sent me like three or four of them. And then I bought a couple after. And they're really good material too."

Just like at Westhampton Beach High, Laube's tracksuit collection has captivated the locker room. It's now to the point where his NFL teammates will rank his suits and give him suggestions on which ones he should wear for each game.

"I love them. The whole team loves them," said Tommy Eichenberg, who was drafted with Laube in 2024. "It definitely rallies the team. I love seeing which one he's going to wear each week."

"We rock with them for sure," said fellow running back Ashton Jeanty. "He has a different confidence and swag when he's wearing them. It's almost like that's what gives him his confidence."

Jeanty compared the tracksuits to a personalized Superman cape, and Laube didn't dismiss the notion. The lore of the tracksuits has provided the running back with an aura that even Maxx Crosby said "is one of one."