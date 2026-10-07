 Skip to main content
raiders.com homepage
Advertising

Raiders' unofficial depth chart for Week 5 vs. New England Patriots

Oct 06, 2026 at 07:06 PM
Author Image
Raiders.com Staff
26_Depth Chart_2560x1440

The Las Vegas Raiders released their updated unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Sunday's game kicks off at 10 a.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.

Depth charts are required to be released ahead of preseason matchups, and it's important to remember this is unofficial and changes are fluid. That said, take a look at the full chart below (as of Oct. 6).

Offense

Position
WRJalen NailorMalik Benson
LTKolton MillerCharles Grant
LGSpencer BurfordBryce Cabeldue
CTyler Linderbaum
RGJackson Powers-JohnsonCaleb Rogers
RTDJ GlazeTrey Zuhn III
TEBrock BowersMichael MayerIan Thomas
WRTre TuckerDareke YoungCody White
QBKirk CousinsFernando MendozaAidan O'Connell
RBAshton JeantyMike Washington Jr.Dylan Laube
FBConnor Heyward

Defense

Position
DEMaxx CrosbyMalcolm Koonce
DTTonka HemingwayJonah LauluJJ Pegues
DTAdam ButlerFolorunso FatukasiThomas Booker IV
EDGEKwity PayePatrick Johnson
LBNakobe DeanTommy EichenbergSegun Olubi
LBQuay WalkerCody Lindenberg
CBEric StokesJermod McCoyDarrell Luter Jr.
CBDarien PorterHezekiah Masses
CBTaron Johnson
FSTreydan StukesIsaiah Pola-MaoTristin McCollum
SSJeremy ChinnDalton Johnson

Special Teams

Position
PAJ Cole
KMatt Gay
HAJ Cole
LSAlex Ward
KRDylan LaubeDareke Young
PRMalik BensonDylan Laube

Related Content

news

A look around the AFC West at the quarter mark of the season

Rounding up where each AFC West team stands four games into the 2026 season.

news

Raider Nation Origin Stories: Meet Salvador Santana and Andy Vargas, lead keyboardist and vocalist for rock band Santana

These two members of the Grammy Award-winning band have intertwined their love for music with the Silver and Black.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders stand after Week 4?

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media.

news

1976 Unsung Hero: Skip Thomas

Thomas was part of the Raiders' legendary "Soul Patrol," a cultural phenomenon of the 1970s that was equal parts skilled, feared and respected and remains one of the greatest defensive backfields ever assembled.

Latest Content

news

Raiders' unofficial depth chart for Week 5 vs. New England Patriots

Oct 06, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders released their updated unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Patriots.

video

Richie Incognito's ties with the Raiders remain strong

Oct 06, 2026

Raiders host Baron Davis sits down with Richie Incognito on this episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.

news

A look around the AFC West at the quarter mark of the season

Oct 06, 2026

Rounding up where each AFC West team stands four games into the 2026 season.

video

'There's no moral victories': Klint Kubiak previews Week 5 matchup vs. Patriots

Oct 06, 2026

Head Coach Klint Kubiak recaps the loss to the Chiefs and discusses the Raiders' upcoming Week 5 matchup against the reigning AFC champion New England Patriots in Week 5.

news

Raider Nation Origin Stories: Meet Salvador Santana and Andy Vargas, lead keyboardist and vocalist for rock band Santana

Oct 06, 2026

These two members of the Grammy Award-winning band have intertwined their love for music with the Silver and Black.

video

Raiders' Week 4 matchup vs. Kansas City Chiefs | Sounds of the Game

Oct 06, 2026

Watch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

gallery

177 Feet Up: The 30 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Chiefs

Oct 06, 2026

View senior team photographer Matt Aguirre's top 30 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' regular season Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

gallery

Silver and Black and White: Week 4 vs. Chiefs

Oct 06, 2026

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' regular season Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium.

news

Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders stand after Week 4?

Oct 06, 2026

Take a look at the latest power rankings from around the media.

news

1976 Unsung Hero: Skip Thomas

Oct 06, 2026

Thomas was part of the Raiders' legendary "Soul Patrol," a cultural phenomenon of the 1970s that was equal parts skilled, feared and respected and remains one of the greatest defensive backfields ever assembled.

audio

'The chance to start 4-0 comes up just short': How the Raiders will build off competitive loss to KC

Oct 05, 2026

Jason Horowitz and Kirk Morrison discuss the Raiders' fight to the end against Kansas City, utilizing all three tight ends in the receiving game and Kirk Cousins' play through the first four weeks of the season.

news

By the Numbers: What the Raiders can take from their first loss

Oct 05, 2026

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot to delve into following their 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

View All
Advertising