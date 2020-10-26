By the Numbers: Bucs defense, red zone conversions lead to Raiders defeat

Oct 26, 2020 at 09:55 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Two weeks removed from their impressive win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Las Vegas Raiders welcomed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Allegiant Stadium, eager to get back to work after the bye week. Without Trent Brown and Johnathan Abram, the Silver and Black stayed within striking distance for most of the game; however, Tom Brady and the Bucs took off late in the fourth quarter, widening the gap and making any sort of comeback too difficult to overcome.

Eventually falling 45-20, it wasn't the outcome the Raiders were hoping for, but Head Coach Jon Gruden said postgame he hopes the loss motivates the team. Gruden's unit will have a lot to clean up prior to next Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, but there were still a handful of positives from the Week 7 action.

Let's review the numbers.

107 -A couple of weeks ago, I suggested people pick up Nelson Agholor in their fantasy leagues, and if you listened you may have reaped the rewards on Sunday. Agholor led all Raiders with 107 receiving yards and added a touchdown for good measure.

97.5 -Derek Carr finished the game with a rating of 97.5. He was efficient for most of the game, completing 24 of his 36 pass attempts, but threw an interception and was sacked three times. Carr did all he could to keep the score close.

9 -Trayvon Mullen has developed into a reliable cornerback for the Raiders and on Sunday he led all Raiders with nine tackles. He also added two passes defensed.

1 -Against the Bucs, the Raiders were unable to get to the quarterback, registering one hit against Brady with zero sacks. Brady was able to operate in the pocket comfortably and you can't allow that if you want any chance at winning.

76 -Entering the game, everyone knew the Bucs boasted one of the best run defenses in the NFL and they lived up to their reputation. The Raiders finished with a combined 76 rushing yards. Jalen Richard led the way with 24 rushing yards.

31:04 -The Raiders won the time-of-possession battle by two minutes, able to control the pace of the game. Unfortunately, the Bucs made the most of their opportunities and struck fast with the ball in their hands.

1 -Carr, who's very responsible with the football, had the only turnover all game, but it wasn't the reason the team fell. Carr only has two interceptions on the year and he'll be back on track next week.

83% -The Bucs converted 83 percent of their red zone trips, finding the end zone five out of six times.

Next week, Derek Carr and Co. will travel to Cleveland to face the Browns, who are riding high following Baker Mayfield's five-touchdown performance. The preparation starts now and they'll be ready to go come Sunday.

Here are the playtime percentages from Week 7:

Table inside Article
Player Position Offense Defense Special Teams
D Good G 65 - 100% 4 - 13%
K Miller T 65 - 100% 4 - 13%
R Hudson C 65 - 100%
D Carr QB 65 - 100%
D Waller TE 59 - 91%
N Agholor WR 51 - 78%
H Ruggs III WR 49 - 75%
G Jackson G 44 - 68% 2 - 6%
B Parker T 42 - 65% 2 - 6%
H Renfrow WR 35 - 54% 3 - 10%
J Jacobs RB 32 - 49%
S Young T 23 - 35% 2 - 6%
J Witten TE 21 - 32% 4 - 13%
J Simpson G 21 - 32% 4 - 13%
J Richard RB 19 - 29% 8 - 26%
D Booker RB 15 - 23% 8 - 26%
A Ingold FB 13 - 20% 20 - 65%
F Moreau TE 11 - 17% 15 - 48%
R Gafford WR 10 - 15% 6 - 19%
Z Jones WR 10 - 15%
J Heath S 72 - 100% 19 - 61%
E Harris S 72 - 100% 15 - 48%
N Lawson CB 72 - 100% 13 - 42%
T Mullen CB 72 - 100% 12 - 39%
C Littleton LB 72 - 100% 10 - 32%
N Kwiatkoski LB 54 - 75% 7 - 23%
L Joyner CB 53 - 74%
M Crosby DE 51 - 71% 7 - 23%
M Collins DT 44 - 61% 6 - 19%
J Hankins DT 39 - 54% 9 - 29%
C Nassib DE 39 - 54%
C Ferrell DE 38 - 53% 7 - 23%
N Morrow LB 37 - 51% 12 - 39%
M Hurst DT 31 - 43%
A Key DE 28 - 39%
K Vickers DT 16 - 22% 1 - 3%
I Johnson CB 2 - 3% 15 - 48%
K Wilber LB 27 - 87%
D Carrier TE 24 - 77%
D Leavitt S 19 - 61%
R McMillan LB 17 - 55%
D Carlson K 9 - 29%
T Sieg LS 8 - 26%
D Mabin CB 8 - 26%
A Cole P 8 - 26%
A James C 4 - 13%
A Robertson CB 2 - 6%

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Raiders get big contributions on offense & defense in win over Chiefs

Against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Silver and Black entered Arrowhead Stadium and defeated their AFC West rival 40-32 — the first time the Raiders have won in Kansas City since 2012.
news

By the Numbers: Carr sets a franchise record in loss to the Bills

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their second-consecutive loss of the 2020 season, falling to the undefeated Buffalo Bills 30-23. 
news

By the Numbers: Individuals shine despite loss to the Patriots

It wasn't the result the Las Vegas Raiders hoped for Sunday, losing 36-20, but there were some positives against the New England Patriots.
news

By the Numbers: Discipline and time of possession played an important role in the Raiders' win

What the Las Vegas Raiders did on Monday Night Football was nothing short of impressive, handing a talented New Orleans Saints squad their first loss of the season, defeating Drew Brees and Co., 34-24.
news

By the Numbers: Contributing factors that led to the Raiders' 34-30 win

The Silver and Black walked away from their Week 1 matchup with the Carolina Panthers with a 34-30 win, notching the first 'W' in Las Vegas Raiders' history.

Advertising