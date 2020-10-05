By the Numbers: Carr sets a franchise record in loss to the Bills

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their second-consecutive loss of the 2020 season, falling to the undefeated Buffalo Bills 30-23.

The Silver and Black fought hard all afternoon, but turnovers were the difference-maker in this game and proved to be too much for Head Coach Jon Gruden's squad to overcome. Unlike last week, the Raiders got out to a quick start offensively; however, so did the Bills. Josh Allen was surgical in the pocket from the start and the Raiders' young secondary knew it would be a tough task to defend his receivers this week.

Next week, the Raiders will try to get back in the win column, but they'll have another difficult challenge as they travel to Kansas City and face the Chiefs. Before the team begins their preparation for their next opponent, let's look back at some notable numbers from Week 4.

151 - Derek Carr will be the first one to tell you all he cares about is winning, but Sunday afternoon he accomplished an individual accolade that deserves some praise. The former Fresno State quarterback passed Raiders legend Ken Stabler for the most passing touchdowns in franchise history with 151. At only 29 years old, Carr is well on his way to breaking several other records.

1 - Maxx Crosby registered the only sack of the afternoon for the Raiders. Through the first four weeks, the Silver and Black have a total of four sacks, and Crosby is responsible for three of them. Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli's group has struggled to get going through the first quarter of the season, and applying pressure is something they'll have to improve on going forward.

48 - Josh Jacobs is averaging 84 rushing yards per game this season, but against a stout Bills front seven, the former first-round pick totaled 48 yards on the ground. The Raiders offensive line is noticeably banged up — tackle Trent Brown's status is still up in the air — but I'm sure Gruden will implore his offensive line to get better leverage going forward.

9 - Last week, the Patriots schemed to stop tight end Darren Waller, hauling in two receptions for nine yards in Week 3, but the talented playmaker found his rhythm once again against the Bills. Waller led all Raiders with nine receptions for 88 yards, which was a pleasant sight to see. The Silver and Black are at their best when the Carr-Waller connection is strong.

3 - Derek Carr has yet to throw an interception this season, but the Raiders fumbled the ball three times on Sunday, which played a big role in the outcome of the game. They only lost two of those fumbles, but ball security is something Gruden will harp on all week.

13,000 - Jason Witten has accomplished a lot during his illustrious career, but reaching 13,000 receiving yards was still on his to-do list. Against the Bills, Carr found the veteran tight end in the back of the end zone for a touchdown, giving him exactly 13,000 total receiving yards. It was a monumental achievement for the future Hall of Famer.

9 - Erik Harris is one of the most underrated players in the NFL and on Sunday he led the Raiders in tackles with nine. The first-year captain was flying all over the field making plays and continues to be a reliable member of defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's unit.