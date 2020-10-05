By the Numbers: Carr sets a franchise record in loss to the Bills

Oct 05, 2020 at 09:45 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their second-consecutive loss of the 2020 season, falling to the undefeated Buffalo Bills 30-23. 

The Silver and Black fought hard all afternoon, but turnovers were the difference-maker in this game and proved to be too much for Head Coach Jon Gruden's squad to overcome. Unlike last week, the Raiders got out to a quick start offensively; however, so did the Bills. Josh Allen was surgical in the pocket from the start and the Raiders' young secondary knew it would be a tough task to defend his receivers this week.

Next week, the Raiders will try to get back in the win column, but they'll have another difficult challenge as they travel to Kansas City and face the Chiefs. Before the team begins their preparation for their next opponent, let's look back at some notable numbers from Week 4.

151 - Derek Carr will be the first one to tell you all he cares about is winning, but Sunday afternoon he accomplished an individual accolade that deserves some praise. The former Fresno State quarterback passed Raiders legend Ken Stabler for the most passing touchdowns in franchise history with 151. At only 29 years old, Carr is well on his way to breaking several other records.

1 - Maxx Crosby registered the only sack of the afternoon for the Raiders. Through the first four weeks, the Silver and Black have a total of four sacks, and Crosby is responsible for three of them. Defensive line coach Rod Marinelli's group has struggled to get going through the first quarter of the season, and applying pressure is something they'll have to improve on going forward.

48 - Josh Jacobs is averaging 84 rushing yards per game this season, but against a stout Bills front seven, the former first-round pick totaled 48 yards on the ground. The Raiders offensive line is noticeably banged up — tackle Trent Brown's status is still up in the air — but I'm sure Gruden will implore his offensive line to get better leverage going forward.

9 - Last week, the Patriots schemed to stop tight end Darren Waller, hauling in two receptions for nine yards in Week 3, but the talented playmaker found his rhythm once again against the Bills. Waller led all Raiders with nine receptions for 88 yards, which was a pleasant sight to see. The Silver and Black are at their best when the Carr-Waller connection is strong.

3 - Derek Carr has yet to throw an interception this season, but the Raiders fumbled the ball three times on Sunday, which played a big role in the outcome of the game. They only lost two of those fumbles, but ball security is something Gruden will harp on all week.

13,000 - Jason Witten has accomplished a lot during his illustrious career, but reaching 13,000 receiving yards was still on his to-do list. Against the Bills, Carr found the veteran tight end in the back of the end zone for a touchdown, giving him exactly 13,000 total receiving yards. It was a monumental achievement for the future Hall of Famer.

9 - Erik Harris is one of the most underrated players in the NFL and on Sunday he led the Raiders in tackles with nine. The first-year captain was flying all over the field making plays and continues to be a reliable member of defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's unit.

Starting tomorrow, Gruden's team will get back to work and begin their preparation for the reigning Super Bowl champions next week.

Table inside Article
Player Position Offense Defense Special Teams
G Jackson G 74 - 100% 5 - 19%
D Good G 74 - 100% 5 - 19%
K Miller T 74 - 100% 5 - 19%
D Carr QB 74 - 100%
R Hudson C 74 - 100%
D Waller TE 70 - 95%
N Agholor WR 67 - 91%
S Young T 66 - 89%
Z Jones WR 66 - 89%
H Renfrow WR 50 - 68% 3 - 12%
J Jacobs RB 50 - 68%
J Witten TE 19 - 26% 5 - 19%
J Richard RB 14 - 19% 6 - 23%
F Moreau TE 10 - 14% 7 - 27%
A Ingold FB 8 - 11% 15 - 58%
B Parker T 8 - 11% 5 - 19%
T Riddick RB 7 - 9%
D Booker RB 6 - 8% 6 - 23%
K Doss WR 3 - 4%
E Harris FS 60 - 98% 15 - 58%
T Mullen CB 60 - 98% 9 - 35%
C Littleton LB 60 - 98% 8 - 31%
N Lawson CB 57 - 93% 12 - 46%
J Abram SS 57 - 93% 6 - 23%
N Kwiatkoski LB 53 - 87% 7 - 27%
L Joyner CB 49 - 80%
M Crosby DE 47 - 77% 7 - 27%
J Hankins DT 41 - 67% 5 - 19%
C Ferrell DE 35 - 57% 4 - 15%
M Hurst DT 35 - 57% 4 - 15%
A Key DE 26 - 43% 3 - 12%
M Collins DT 25 - 41% 2 - 8%
C Nassib DE 19 - 31%
K Vickers DT 15 - 25% 1 - 4%
N Morrow LB 11 - 18% 7 - 27%
A Robertson CB 9 - 15% 5 - 19%
K Nixon CB 5 - 8% 15 - 58%
J Heath SS 3 - 5% 20 - 77%
I Johnson CB 2 - 3% 9 - 35%
K Wilber LB 1 - 2% 21 - 81%
R McMillan LB 1 - 2% 11 - 42%
D Carrier TE 20 - 77%
D Carlson K 11 - 42%
T Sieg LS 6 - 23%
A Cole P 6 - 23%
J Simpson G 5 - 19%
A James C 5 - 19%

Gameday Photos: Week 4 vs. Bills

View photos from the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 68

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), tackle Denzelle Good (71), center Rodney Hudson (61), quarterback Derek Carr (4), guard Gabe Jackson (66) and tackle Sam Young (70) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), tackle Denzelle Good (71), center Rodney Hudson (61), quarterback Derek Carr (4), guard Gabe Jackson (66) and tackle Sam Young (70) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Ryan Kang/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 68

The Las Vegas Raiders defense huddles during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddle during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 68

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit huddle during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Ryan Kang/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), wide receiver Zay Jones (12) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), wide receiver Zay Jones (12) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Ryan Kang/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), running back Devontae Booker (23), tight end Jason Witten (82), tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4), running back Devontae Booker (23), tight end Jason Witten (82), tackle Sam Young (70), guard Gabe Jackson (66), center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 68

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 68

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams unit during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 68

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Individuals shine despite loss to the Patriots

It wasn't the result the Las Vegas Raiders hoped for Sunday, losing 36-20, but there were some positives against the New England Patriots.
news

By the Numbers: Discipline and time of possession played an important role in the Raiders' win

What the Las Vegas Raiders did on Monday Night Football was nothing short of impressive, handing a talented New Orleans Saints squad their first loss of the season, defeating Drew Brees and Co., 34-24.
news

By the Numbers: Contributing factors that led to the Raiders' 34-30 win

The Silver and Black walked away from their Week 1 matchup with the Carolina Panthers with a 34-30 win, notching the first 'W' in Las Vegas Raiders' history.

Advertising