By The Numbers: Derek Carr and Darren Waller found their groove vs. Baltimore

Sep 14, 2021 at 12:37 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Raiders offense put on a show Monday night for Allegiant Stadium. The fans got their money's worth and then some in the Raiders' 33-27 come-from-behind victory in overtime. The charge of the offense was lead by two of the their offensive captains in Derek Carr and Darren Waller.

Take a look at a few numbers that defined their success against the Baltimore Ravens.

Derek Carr

22

Once again, Carr proved that you can't keep a good man down for too long.

Monday night, Derek Carr completed his 22nd fourth quarter comeback victory. That is the second most among active quarterbacks behind Matthew Stafford. Out of all the Raiders records he's broken and his various accomplishments in the Silver and Black – Carr said postgame that his fourth quarter comeback record is his favorite stat.

"We started out rough and nothing in my heart, nothing in my mind changed," said Carr. "I just try to stay at that place all the time. That this play – this is the one that is going to make the difference. And when you have years after years of rep after rep of thinking that way, it becomes -- when you're in that situation. ... that's just the mindset."

5

Carr seems to always find a way to put on a show on Monday nights.

With the victory over the Ravens, Carr's Monday Night Football record improves to 5-2, with four consecutive wins in the primetime game.

3

This number represents another career game for Carr, as his 435 passing yards are the third-most he's thrown for in a game, and most ever in a Raiders' opener.

The last time Carr threw for over 400 yards in a game was in 2018 against the Cleveland Browns with 437 yards. That game resulted in an overtime victory for DC4 as well.

Darren Waller

29

Mr. Waller celebrated his birthday in great fashion.

To go along with a victory and another 100-plus yard game, it was Darren Waller's birthday Monday. The Pro Bowl tight end turned 29.

"It's been a great birthday. It's been a great birthday since I woke up this morning," said Waller. "Just woke up grateful, I got my family in town. Just to be a part of the team and have a game like this team-wise, to weather the rollercoaster that was at the end of the game and come out victorious – that was amazing."

19

Carr looked for Waller the whole game and didn't let up.

Waller had 19 targets to start the season and the duo was able to connect on 10 on those passes. Waller's 19 targets were the most of any receiver from Week 1.

"If you threw it 60 times, you would probably target [Waller] 29 times," Head Coach Jon Gruden said after the game. "I thought that he mishandled the ball a time or two uncharacteristically, a penalty called back on a big catch and run. He is the best player that I have ever coached, so I am going to continue to look for him. He is a hell of a player, and he deserves some good looks."

1

Waller is arguably the best tight end in the NFL right now, and he statistically proved that Monday.

With his 105 receiving yards and 10 receptions, he lead all tight ends in both categories in Week 1. This game from Waller should surprise no one, as he's coming off a 107 reception season.

