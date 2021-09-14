By The Numbers: Derek Carr and Darren Waller found their groove vs. Baltimore

22

Monday night, Derek Carr completed his 22nd fourth quarter comeback victory. That is the second most among active quarterbacks behind Matthew Stafford. Out of all the Raiders records he's broken and his various accomplishments in the Silver and Black – Carr said postgame that his fourth quarter comeback record is his favorite stat.

"We started out rough and nothing in my heart, nothing in my mind changed," said Carr. "I just try to stay at that place all the time. That this play – this is the one that is going to make the difference. And when you have years after years of rep after rep of thinking that way, it becomes -- when you're in that situation. ... that's just the mindset."