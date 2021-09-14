Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank following their electrifying season-opener win?

Analysis: "[Alex] Leatherwood, the Raiders' surprise first-round pick at No. 17 overall, was conspicuous by his absence, which is a good thing for an offensive lineman, until he made a glaring mistake in overtime with a false start on second-and-goal from the Ravens' 1-yard line. It did not cost Las Vegas in the end, though, and the right tackle actually acquitted himself well over the course of his NFL debut, especially since the Raiders ended up winning."