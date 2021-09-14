Power Rankings: Where do the Raiders rank following their electrifying season-opener win?

Sep 14, 2021 at 10:55 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
PowerRankingsW1_thumb_091421

Take a look at the latest power rankings following the Radiers' Week 1 win:

NFL.com

Current ranking: 18

Previous ranking: 23

Analysis: "I have no idea what to take from that game, or whether this changes my feelings about the Raiders (or the Ravens), but it's nice to know the inherent madness of Jon Gruden football is alive and well."

ESPN

Current ranking: 19

Previous ranking: 21

Analysis: "[Alex] Leatherwood, the Raiders' surprise first-round pick at No. 17 overall, was conspicuous by his absence, which is a good thing for an offensive lineman, until he made a glaring mistake in overtime with a false start on second-and-goal from the Ravens' 1-yard line. It did not cost Las Vegas in the end, though, and the right tackle actually acquitted himself well over the course of his NFL debut, especially since the Raiders ended up winning."

Bleacher Report

Current ranking: 23

Previous ranking: 23

Analysis: "Quarterback Derek Carr was phenomenal, throwing for 435 yards and leading a game-tying drive at the end of regulation to tie the score, the Las Vegas defense made a number of big plays, sacking Lamar Jackson three times and forcing a pair of fumbles—including one that set up the game-winning touchdown."

CBS Sports

Current ranking: 16

Previous ranking: 25

Analysis: "It wasn't always pretty, but they found a way to win a tough one Monday night against the Ravens. The offense is going to be fun to watch, but it was the defense that made big plays late to really win it."

Yahoo Sports

Current ranking: 17

Previous ranking: 22

Analysis: "Hosting Las Vegas fans for the first time at Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders won one of the wackiest games you'll ever see, with Derek Carr eventually floating up a game-winning touchdown to Zay Jones in overtime."

