Raiders' new-look defensive line helps seal the deal in Monday night opener

Sep 13, 2021 at 10:48 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Raiders defense that has been beaten down and battered for the past few seasons won them the game Monday night. With all eyes on them against one the league's most electrifying quarterbacks, Gus Bradley and the defense delivered.

In Allegiant Stadium's first regular season game with fans in attendance, the defense was able to string together a cohesive pass rush and a few turnovers to get a victory over the Baltimore Ravens. A defense that had the fewest number of sacks of any team in the past few seasons had three tonight. The Silver and Black pressured Lamar Jackson on 54.5 percent of his dropbacks. That's the highest pressure rate the Raiders defense has had on a quarterback since 2016, according to Next Gen Stats.

Related Links

The intensity of the pass rush was lead in part by Maxx Crosby﻿. The defensive lineman finished the game with six tackles, five quarterback hits and two sacks. In his first game as a Raiders team captain, he used the support of Raider Nation and his teammates to turn in one of his best performances to date.

"I love this team and I love this organization," said Crosby. "So for me having a fanbase going crazy – I've always taken it seriously, but being a team captain, I never want to let my teammates down. They look to me for an example of someone who works hard and shows up and makes plays and does everything they have to do to win games. So that's what I'm going to do every single day and I've been doing that and I'm going to continue to just keep going."

Crosby got a lot of help from his teammates on the line next to him, with Quinton Jefferson recording five tackles and a forced fumble, Yannick Ngakoue with four tackles, a QB hit and a pass deflection, and great effort from﻿Darius Philon and Johnathan Hankins to stop the run.

One defensive player alongside Crosby who really stepped up with a huge momentum play was Carl Nassib﻿. The defensive end got a strip sack on Lamar Jackson in overtime that set up the game-winning touchdown drive. Nassib's big-time play couldn't come at a bigger time in a bigger game for him – as he became the first actively gay athlete to play in a regular season game.

"The ball is everything. getting turnovers is the 'make or break' of a good defense," said Nassib. "We have a takeaway circuit every day, and it was definitely important. I'm glad I could get the ball out in a clutch situation."

The pass rush was very evident with Jackson's two fumbles while holding the Ravens to less than 100 rushing yards. While this is just the first game of the season, this should give Raider Nation a lot to be hopeful for concerning this Gus Bradley-charged defense.

Gameday Photos: Week 1 vs. Ravens

View photos from the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), guard John Simpson (76), center Andre James (68), guard Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), guard John Simpson (76), center Andre James (68), guard Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 71

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kick a PAT during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kick a PAT during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 34-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 34-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is congratulated by wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is congratulated by wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up before kicking a 55-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up before kicking a 55-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates with teammates after making a game winning 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates with teammates after making a game winning 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Quick Snap: Josh Jacobs, Raiders defense holds it down for the victory

The Raiders clinch a Week 1 overtime win 33-27 against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Maxx Crosby is putting on a show

The defensive end is excelling against the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener, as the Raiders trail 14-10.
news

Time for the Raiders to make some critical decisions after preseason loss to 49ers

Head Coach Jon Gruden has a lot to evaluate from his roster after a 34-10 loss to their former cross-bay rival.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Second-year cornerbacks excelling in preseason finale

Despite the Raiders being down 20-3, Damon Arnette and Amik Robertson are making plays against the 49ers.
news

Quick Hits: The best quotes from Coach Gruden, Nate Hobbs and more after LA win

Catch up on highlights from the media sessions that followed Saturday's victory over the Rams.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders survive preseason thriller in Los Angeles

The Silver and Black leave Los Angeles with 17-16 victory over the Rams.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Nate Hobbs playing pivotal role for Raiders defense

Notable observations from the first half of the Silver and Black's second preseason game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
news

The Raiders offense shines bright for Allegiant Stadium in preseason win

Quarterback Nathan Peterman, receiver Zay Jones and the rushing duo of Trey Ragas and B.J. Emmons made a big impact in the 20-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

Quick Snap: Nathan Peterman has good showing in Raiders' preseason win

The Las Vegas Raiders picked up their first win of the preseason, 20-7 over the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Trey Ragas running over Seahawks defense in his NFL debut

Notable observations from the first half of the Raiders' first preseason game of 2021.
news

Darren Waller's redemption story leads him to the Raiders history books

The Las Vegas Raiders tight end caught the game-winning two-point conversation and broke Tim Brown's season receptions record in the Silver and Black's finale against the Broncos.
Advertising