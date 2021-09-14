Quick Snap: Josh Jacobs, Raiders defense holds it down for the victory

Cash Money Carlson
The Raiders kicker put some respect on his name tonight.
Daniel Carlson came up huge for the Raiders at the end of regulation in to extend the game to another period. With ice in his veins the kicker nailed a 55-yard field goal — a career-long — to send the game into overtime. The former Auburn Tiger knocked down big kicks the whole game, recording nine points on two field goals and three extra points.
The Raiders run attack strikes
While the Raiders run attack had their struggles against a stingy Ravens offense, that didn't stop Josh Jacobs from persevering.
The young running back came up big in the end zone for the Raiders offense through the second half of the game. On the day, he recorded 34 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Kenyan Drake was another productive player for the Raiders, coming through with 59 receiving yards and 11 rushing yards.
Quinton Jefferson brought the intensity
While Lamar Jackson was driving down the field, the Raiders were able to get first blood in the turnover margin.
The Raiders offseason free agent acquisition Quinton Jefferson punched the ball out from Jackson at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The fumble was recovered by Denzel Perryman, setting up the offense with good field position and a 15-yard touchdown run by Jacobs.
Learning curve up front
The young Raiders offensive line was definitely put to the test often throughout the game.
The young unit was hampered by a few injuries with Richie Incognito not suiting up and Denzelle Good getting hurt early on. While they did have some success, they took their lumps as well. The unit had multiple holding penalties, false starts and a delay of game. Derek Carr had to make a lot of throws out of the pocket and was sacked three times.
While the offensive line didn't look horrible, they will have a lot of game film to watch with Tom Cable in efforts of cleaning things up before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
