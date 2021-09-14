Quick Snap: Josh Jacobs, Raiders defense holds it down for the victory

Sep 13, 2021 at 09:00 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

BALQuickSnap_thumb_091321

Cash Money Carlson

The Raiders kicker put some respect on his name tonight.

Daniel Carlson came up huge for the Raiders at the end of regulation in to extend the game to another period. With ice in his veins the kicker nailed a 55-yard field goal — a career-long — to send the game into overtime. The former Auburn Tiger knocked down big kicks the whole game, recording nine points on two field goals and three extra points.

The Raiders run attack strikes

While the Raiders run attack had their struggles against a stingy Ravens offense, that didn't stop Josh Jacobs from persevering.

The young running back came up big in the end zone for the Raiders offense through the second half of the game. On the day, he recorded 34 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Kenyan Drake was another productive player for the Raiders, coming through with 59 receiving yards and 11 rushing yards.

Quinton Jefferson brought the intensity

While Lamar Jackson was driving down the field, the Raiders were able to get first blood in the turnover margin.

The Raiders offseason free agent acquisition Quinton Jefferson punched the ball out from Jackson at the beginning of the fourth quarter. The fumble was recovered by Denzel Perryman, setting up the offense with good field position and a 15-yard touchdown run by Jacobs.

Learning curve up front

The young Raiders offensive line was definitely put to the test often throughout the game.

The young unit was hampered by a few injuries with Richie Incognito not suiting up and Denzelle Good getting hurt early on. While they did have some success, they took their lumps as well. The unit had multiple holding penalties, false starts and a delay of game. Derek Carr had to make a lot of throws out of the pocket and was sacked three times.

While the offensive line didn't look horrible, they will have a lot of game film to watch with Tom Cable in efforts of cleaning things up before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Gameday Photos: Week 1 vs. Ravens

View photos from the Raiders' Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Darius Philon (96) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), guard John Simpson (76), center Andre James (68), guard Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74), guard John Simpson (76), center Andre James (68), guard Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Alex Leatherwood (70) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 71

The Las Vegas Raiders offense huddles during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kick a PAT during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kick a PAT during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 34-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 34-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and guard John Simpson (76) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr. (27) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker K.J. Wright (34) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) is congratulated by teammates after rushing for a 15-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is congratulated by wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) is congratulated by wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up before kicking a 55-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) lines up before kicking a 55-yard field goal during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates with teammates after making a game winning 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 71

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (7) celebrates with teammates after making a game winning 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising