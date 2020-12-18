By the Numbers: Raiders fall to Chargers, but improve run defense dramatically

The Las Vegas Raiders haven't been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet, but all hope of a postseason appearance dissipated following the team's Thursday-night loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Injuries have crippled the Silver and Black the last few weeks, and while it's no excuse, it certainly plays a role in the issues plaguing the offense and defense. Despite losing Derek Carr to a groin strain early in the first quarter, quarterback Marcus Mariota stepped in and played his tail off, putting the team in a position to succeed time and time again, but sadly it wasn't enough.

Let's review the numbers from the Raiders Week 15 demise.

4 - The Raiders started the year 6-3 and had control of their destiny, but the team has lost four of its last five games, essentially removing them from a spot in the postseason.

150 - On a positive note, Darren Waller continued his stellar season, totaling nine receptions, 150 yards, and added one touchdown, which came on a perfect 35-yard pass from Mariota.

173 - For the first time in weeks, the Raiders totaled more than 100 rushing yards, finishing the game with 173.

88 - Marcus Mariota led all rushers with 88 yards and added one rushing touchdown — a diving effort reminiscent of a play during his Heisman season in 2014.

27 - Both the Raiders and the Chargers finished the game with 27 first downs.

6 - Penalties killed the Raiders and kept big drives alive for Justin Herbert and the Chargers. The team's six penalties primarily came on the defensive side of the ball and hurt them in crucial situations.

10 - Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski led the Raiders in tackles with 10 and was a constant presence against the running game.

96 - After being gashed for more than 200 rushing yards in back-to-back weeks, interim defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli's group held the Chargers to just 96 yards on the ground.

226 - Marcus Mariota threw for 226 yards in his first game since October 13, 2019, and added a touchdown to his stat line.