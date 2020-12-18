By the Numbers: Raiders fall to Chargers, but improve run defense dramatically

Dec 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders haven't been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet, but all hope of a postseason appearance dissipated following the team's Thursday-night loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Injuries have crippled the Silver and Black the last few weeks, and while it's no excuse, it certainly plays a role in the issues plaguing the offense and defense. Despite losing Derek Carr to a groin strain early in the first quarter, quarterback Marcus Mariota stepped in and played his tail off, putting the team in a position to succeed time and time again, but sadly it wasn't enough.

Let's review the numbers from the Raiders Week 15 demise.

4 - The Raiders started the year 6-3 and had control of their destiny, but the team has lost four of its last five games, essentially removing them from a spot in the postseason.

150 - On a positive note, Darren Waller continued his stellar season, totaling nine receptions, 150 yards, and added one touchdown, which came on a perfect 35-yard pass from Mariota.

173 - For the first time in weeks, the Raiders totaled more than 100 rushing yards, finishing the game with 173.

88 - Marcus Mariota led all rushers with 88 yards and added one rushing touchdown — a diving effort reminiscent of a play during his Heisman season in 2014.

27 - Both the Raiders and the Chargers finished the game with 27 first downs.

6 - Penalties killed the Raiders and kept big drives alive for Justin Herbert and the Chargers. The team's six penalties primarily came on the defensive side of the ball and hurt them in crucial situations.

10 - Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski led the Raiders in tackles with 10 and was a constant presence against the running game.

96 - After being gashed for more than 200 rushing yards in back-to-back weeks, interim defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli's group held the Chargers to just 96 yards on the ground.

226 - Marcus Mariota threw for 226 yards in his first game since October 13, 2019, and added a touchdown to his stat line.

1 - The Chargers' star wide receiver, Keenan Allen, finished the game with only one reception. He spent most of the game on the sideline nursing a hamstring injury, but when he was on the field, he was rendered a non-factor.

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Chargers - Week 15

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 15 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Tom Cable arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) arrives to the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders football before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) and defensive end Chris Smith (92) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Daryl Worley (36) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders wait to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Kyle Wilber (58) before the coin toss during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 23-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) hands the ball off to running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) hands the ball off to running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates with quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jeff Bottari/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and safety Dallin Leavitt (32) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Daryl Worley (36) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73), defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) make a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) punts during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines during the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) blocks as quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) hands the ball off to running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) line up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with fullback Alec Ingold (45) after rushing for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) rushes the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Ric Tapia/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) sacks the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Ryan Kang/NFL
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (91) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) celebrates after quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) rushes for a first down during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) lines up before the snap during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

