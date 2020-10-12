By the Numbers: Raiders get big contributions on offense & defense in win over Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders dominated on Sunday.

Against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Silver and Black entered Arrowhead Stadium and defeated their AFC West rival 40-32 — the first time the Raiders have won in Kansas City since 2012.

On offense, the Raiders looked formidable all afternoon, generating yards through the air and on the ground; the defense was active in the trenches and the secondary held the Chiefs' receivers in check in the second half. It was the kind of performance that puts the league on notice and will give Head Coach Jon Gruden's squad plenty of confidence going forward.

Following the statement win, let's review the numbers from Week 5.

22 -The Raiders picked up more first downs than the Chiefs with 22, controlling the clock from start to finish on Sunday. The offense converted seven of their 14 third-down attempts, including a highlight-reel play from Renfrow on third-and-18. Not only did the Raiders pick up 22 first downs, but they converted on both of their fourth-down attempts.

490 -Through one quarter of the 2020 season, the Chiefs have been sound defensively, giving opposing teams fits with their pass rush and stellar secondary play; however, the Raiders gashed big gains against Steve Spagnuolo's unit. The Raiders totaled 490 yards of offense on Sunday and were firing on all cylinders.

144 -It's no secret the Raiders want to establish a running game and manage the clock, but even with that knowledge the Chiefs couldn't stop the ground attack. The Raiders rushed for a combined 144 yards, out-gaining their foe by 64 yards.

118 -It was only a matter of time until Henry Ruggs III exploded for a monstrous game, and he couldn't have picked a better week. The first-round pick led all receivers with 118 receiving yards, making the most of his two receptions. Ruggs biggest play came on a 72-yard pass from Carr, which resulted in his first NFL touchdown.

7 -Defending the Chiefs' receivers is one of the hardest challenges in the NFL, but the Raiders young secondary held up against one of the most talented units in the league. Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's unit totaled seven passes defensed, clogging passing lanes and making it hard on Mahomes' targets, especially in the second half.

3 -Gruden has said on numerous occasions that Mahomes is special because of his ability to get creative outside of the pocket, and I'm sure containing him was a point of emphasis for the defense's preparation this week. Nevin Lawson, Chris Smith, and Maxx Crosby all got home for a sack against the elusive Mahomes, which was a pleasant sight for the pass rush.

43 -Devontae Booker led all rushers with the longest run of the day, a 43-yard scamper up the right side, leaving multiple Chiefs defenders in the dust. Booker has been a good contributor for the Raiders when asked to give Jacobs a breather.

347 -Carr's 347 passing yards this week sets a season-high, surpassing the 300-yard mark in back-to-back weeks now. Carr's longest pass of the day came on his 72-yard touchdown pass to Ruggs.

1 -With Trent Brown back in the fold, the Raiders offensive line was operating at nearly full strength, minus Richie Incognito. The unit only allowed one sack on the day, keeping Carr upright for the majority of the contest.