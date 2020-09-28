By the Numbers: Individuals shine despite loss to the Patriots

Sep 28, 2020 at 09:30 AM
Kyle Martin

It wasn't the result the Las Vegas Raiders hoped for Sunday, losing 36-20, but there were some positives against the New England Patriots.

For the first time this year, the Raiders defensive line applied frequent pressure, closing in on Cam Newton often, and the secondary did their part on the backend, keeping the former MVP limited through the air; however, the Patriots were highly effective on the ground. Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's unit will review the run defense extensively this week, but some credit should be given to the cornerbacks.

Before the Silver and Black return home to face the red-hot 3-0 Buffalo Bills, let's review this week's edition of By the Numbers.

Seventy-five percent was Derek Carr's completion percentage on Sunday, operating efficiently from the pocket. Carr completed 24 of 32 passes for 261 yards and two touchdown passes, but the Raiders signal-caller had the football jarred from his hands for a pair of fumbles. Regardless of the turnovers, Carr continued his three-game streak of zero interceptions and continued to put the team in positions to succeed.

One hundred twenty-four yards. The Silver and Black were out-gained on the ground by 124 yards. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels got his group going on the ground early and finished the day with 250 rushing yards. It was the clear deciding factor in this game as they were able to control the pace and frequently gash big gains.

Eighty-four yards led all receivers, courtesy of second-year wideout Hunter Renfrow. The former Clemson Tiger made a pair of impressive plays in Week 3, both of which should've resulted in touchdowns, but he was short by six inches on a highlight-reel catch he made toward the end of the first half. Renfrow also led the Raiders in receptions (6) and targets (9).

Nine tackles were the most on the Raiders, led by former undrafted free agent Nicholas Morrow. The 25-year-old linebacker has been a solid playmaker on the Raiders for a few years now and he followed his assignments closely all afternoon.

One interception. Johnathan Abram hauled in the first interception of his career, reading Newton's eyes and pouncing in front of his target like a Tiger stalking his prey. With his old-school loose arm sleeves and donning the No. 24, Abram looked like Raiders legend Willie Brown Sunday.

Twenty-seven percent. While the Raiders defense struggled against the run, they only allowed the Patriots to convert three third downs out of 11 attempts.

Six penalties against the Raiders were the most they've had all year. Through three games the Silver and Black have been disciplined on both sides of the ball, but against the Patriots the team made some untimely mistakes.

With a full week of preparation before the Bills come to Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders will fine-tune the details and look to rebound against a challenging AFC foe.

Table inside Article
Player Position Offense Defense Special Teams
J Simpson G 59 - 100% 5 - 16%
K Miller T 59 - 100% 5 - 16%
D Good G 59 - 100% 5 - 16%
G Jackson G 59 - 100% 5 - 16%
D Carr QB 59 - 100%
R Hudson C 59 - 100%
D Waller TE 56 - 95%
N Agholor WR 50 - 85%
H Renfrow WR 39 - 66% 3 - 10%
J Jacobs RB 35 - 59%
Z Jones WR 27 - 46%
B Edwards WR 24 - 41%
J Richard RB 20 - 34% 7 - 23%
F Moreau TE 15 - 25% 11 - 35%
J Witten TE 15 - 25% 5 - 16%
A Ingold FB 9 - 15% 19 - 61%
D Booker RB 4 - 7% 8 - 26%
D Carrier TE 1 - 2% 24 - 77%
C Littleton LB 69 - 100% 10 - 32%
N Morrow LB 69 - 100% 10 - 32%
J Abram SS 60 - 87% 5 - 16%
E Harris FS 59 - 86% 15 - 48%
T Mullen CB 55 - 80% 11 - 35%
D Arnette CB 52 - 75%
C Ferrell DE 46 - 67% 3 - 10%
L Joyner CB 45 - 65%
J Hankins DT 43 - 62% 4 - 13%
M Crosby DE 42 - 61% 10 - 32%
M Collins DT 40 - 58% 4 - 13%
N Lawson CB 36 - 52% 17 - 55%
M Hurst DT 30 - 43% 4 - 13%
A Key DE 27 - 39% 4 - 13%
C Nassib DE 27 - 39% 1 - 3%
D Ross DT 21 - 30% 2 - 6%
J Heath SS 19 - 28% 26 - 84%
R McMillan LB 19 - 28% 8 - 26%
K Wilber LB 26 - 84%
K Nixon CB 19 - 61%
K Emanuel LB 14 - 45%
I Johnson CB 10 - 32%
D Carlson K 10 - 32%
T Sieg LS 8 - 26%
A Cole P 8 - 26%
R Gafford WR 5 - 16%
A James C 5 - 16%

Gameday Photos: Week 3 vs. Patriots

View photos from the Raiders' Week 3 matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
1 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Charles Krupa/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
2 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
3 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
4 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
5 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
6 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
7 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
8 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
9 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
10 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
11 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
12 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Charles Krupa/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
13 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
14 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
15 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
16 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
17 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
18 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
19 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
20 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Steven Senne/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
21 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
22 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
23 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66), quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
24 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
25 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
26 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
27 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
28 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
29 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
30 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Charles Krupa/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
31 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
32 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
33 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
34 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
35 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
36 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
37 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
38 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
39 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42), defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
40 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42), defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
41 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
42 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Steven Senne/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
43 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
44 / 50

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
45 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
46 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
47 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
48 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
49 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76), tackle Kolton Miller (74), center Rodney Hudson (61), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
50 / 50

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76), tackle Kolton Miller (74), center Rodney Hudson (61), wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

