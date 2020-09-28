By the Numbers: Individuals shine despite loss to the Patriots

It wasn't the result the Las Vegas Raiders hoped for Sunday, losing 36-20, but there were some positives against the New England Patriots.

For the first time this year, the Raiders defensive line applied frequent pressure, closing in on Cam Newton often, and the secondary did their part on the backend, keeping the former MVP limited through the air; however, the Patriots were highly effective on the ground. Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther's unit will review the run defense extensively this week, but some credit should be given to the cornerbacks.

Before the Silver and Black return home to face the red-hot 3-0 Buffalo Bills, let's review this week's edition of By the Numbers.

Seventy-five percent was Derek Carr's completion percentage on Sunday, operating efficiently from the pocket. Carr completed 24 of 32 passes for 261 yards and two touchdown passes, but the Raiders signal-caller had the football jarred from his hands for a pair of fumbles. Regardless of the turnovers, Carr continued his three-game streak of zero interceptions and continued to put the team in positions to succeed.

One hundred twenty-four yards. The Silver and Black were out-gained on the ground by 124 yards. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels got his group going on the ground early and finished the day with 250 rushing yards. It was the clear deciding factor in this game as they were able to control the pace and frequently gash big gains.

Eighty-four yards led all receivers, courtesy of second-year wideout Hunter Renfrow. The former Clemson Tiger made a pair of impressive plays in Week 3, both of which should've resulted in touchdowns, but he was short by six inches on a highlight-reel catch he made toward the end of the first half. Renfrow also led the Raiders in receptions (6) and targets (9).

Nine tackles were the most on the Raiders, led by former undrafted free agent Nicholas Morrow. The 25-year-old linebacker has been a solid playmaker on the Raiders for a few years now and he followed his assignments closely all afternoon.

One interception. Johnathan Abram hauled in the first interception of his career, reading Newton's eyes and pouncing in front of his target like a Tiger stalking his prey. With his old-school loose arm sleeves and donning the No. 24, Abram looked like Raiders legend Willie Brown Sunday.

Twenty-seven percent. While the Raiders defense struggled against the run, they only allowed the Patriots to convert three third downs out of 11 attempts.

Six penalties against the Raiders were the most they've had all year. Through three games the Silver and Black have been disciplined on both sides of the ball, but against the Patriots the team made some untimely mistakes.