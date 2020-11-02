By the Numbers: Raiders own the time of possession against the Browns

Nov 02, 2020 at 10:00 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders are back in the win column and boy does it feel good.

Head Coach Jon Gruden's team was engaged in a slugfest on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, battling weather conditions and pounding the rock in true old-school fashion. Able to control the clock, force a turnover, and contain Baker Mayfield, the Raiders were successful in all three phases of the game in Week 8. The final result was a 16-6 win in favor of the Silver and Black and the team is now above .500 once again.

Before the Raiders begin their preparation for next week's game against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers, let's break down the Week 8 edition of By the Numbers.

128 - It was long overdue, but for the first time this season, Josh Jacobs rushed for more than 100 yards. The talented running back rushed 31 times and averaged 4.1 yards per carry, looking like the stud we all know he is.

41 - While Jacobs was the best rusher on the field Sunday, Derek Carr got in the mix too, adding six carries of his own for 41 yards. The former Fresno State Bulldog has made it a point to use his feet more and showcase his very underrated athleticism.

208 - In a cold-weather game, running the football was going to be imperative and the Raiders did so with ease, rushing for a total of 208 yards and controlling the tempo for much of the game.

1 - Nick Kwiatkoski was a man on a mission against the Browns and forced the lone turnover of the game with an athletic strip-tackle. Fellow linebacker Nicholas Morrow was there to scoop the loose ball and give the Raiders a much-needed turnover.

5 - Nevin Lawson, Cory Littleton, and Nick Kwiatkoski were tied for the most sacks in Sunday's game

5 - On a day that didn't feature much of an aerial attack, Darren Waller secured five receptions for a team-high 28 yards. It's not much, but those five receptions came at crucial points in the game.

37:43 - The Raiders owned the time of possession, holding the ball for 37 minutes and 43 seconds — 15 minutes longer than the Browns!

24 - The Raiders also kept the chains moving, picking up 24 first downs compared to the Browns 14.

5 - Head Coach Jon Gruden probably isn't pleased with the five penalties, but overall the Raiders won the penalty battle. The Browns had seven and it cost them 59 yards, compared to the Raiders 25.

The Silver and Black had to grind out an old-school game against a talented Cleveland Browns squad. It was just what they needed to regain their confidence and help them head into Week 9 with some extra motivation. The Raiders will hit the road again next week for an away matchup with the Chargers.

Table inside Article
Position Player Offense Defense Special Teams
G Jackson G 72 - 100% 5 - 28%
D Good G 72 - 100% 5 - 28%
K Miller T 72 - 100% 5 - 28%
D Carr QB 72 - 100%
R Hudson C 72 - 100%
D Waller TE 57 - 79%
N Agholor WR 56 - 78%
H Ruggs III WR 54 - 75%
B Parker T 49 - 68% 5 - 28%
J Jacobs RB 48 - 67%
J Witten TE 38 - 53%
F Moreau TE 31 - 43% 10 - 56%
A Ingold FB 26 - 36% 9 - 50%
S Young T 23 - 32%
H Renfrow WR 15 - 21% 2 - 11%
J Richard RB 14 - 19% 3 - 17%
D Booker RB 10 - 14% 3 - 17%
Z Jones WR 10 - 14%
D Carrier TE 1 - 1% 14 - 78%
E Harris S 49 - 100% 10 - 56%
T Mullen CB 49 - 100% 8 - 44%
C Littleton LB 49 - 100% 5 - 28%
N Lawson CB 49 - 100% 4 - 22%
N Kwiatkoski LB 48 - 98% 4 - 22%
J Abram S 47 - 96% 6 - 33%
M Crosby DE 41 - 84% 4 - 22%
C Ferrell DE 36 - 73% 4 - 22%
C Nassib DE 31 - 63% 1 - 6%
M Collins DT 31 - 63% 1 - 6%
J Hankins DT 29 - 59% 3 - 17%
L Joyner CB 28 - 57%
N Morrow LB 23 - 47% 5 - 28%
C Smith DE 11 - 22%
K Vickers DT 9 - 18% 3 - 17%
M Hurst DT 6 - 12%
A Robertson CB 2 - 4% 4 - 22%
J Heath S 1 - 2% 4 - 22%
K Wilber LB 13 - 72%
D Carlson K 9 - 50%
R McMillan LB 9 - 50%
I Johnson CB 9 - 50%
K Nixon CB 9 - 50%
A Cole P 6 - 33%
T Sieg LS 6 - 33%
J Simpson G 5 - 28%
A James C 5 - 28%

Gameday Photos: Week 8 vs. Browns

View photos from the Raiders' Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
1 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
2 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
3 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

David Richard/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
4 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
5 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30), center Rodney Hudson (61), tackle Denzelle Good (71) and tackle Kolton Miller (74) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
6 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) and guard Gabe Jackson (66) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
7 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
8 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) forces a fumble during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
9 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) forces a fumble during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
10 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
11 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
12 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
13 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
14 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
15 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
16 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
17 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
18 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
19 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) and running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
20 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (23) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
21 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
22 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
23 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
24 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
25 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
26 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
27 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
28 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
29 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
30 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
31 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
32 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
33 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
34 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
35 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
36 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
37 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
38 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90), safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
39 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) and safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
40 / 40

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during the regular season game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Bucs defense, red zone conversions lead to Raiders defeat

It wasn't the outcome the Raiders were hoping for, but Head Coach Jon Gruden said postgame he hopes the loss motivates the team.
news

By the Numbers: Raiders get big contributions on offense & defense in win over Chiefs

Against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Silver and Black entered Arrowhead Stadium and defeated their AFC West rival 40-32 — the first time the Raiders have won in Kansas City since 2012.
news

By the Numbers: Carr sets a franchise record in loss to the Bills

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their second-consecutive loss of the 2020 season, falling to the undefeated Buffalo Bills 30-23. 
news

By the Numbers: Individuals shine despite loss to the Patriots

It wasn't the result the Las Vegas Raiders hoped for Sunday, losing 36-20, but there were some positives against the New England Patriots.
news

By the Numbers: Discipline and time of possession played an important role in the Raiders' win

What the Las Vegas Raiders did on Monday Night Football was nothing short of impressive, handing a talented New Orleans Saints squad their first loss of the season, defeating Drew Brees and Co., 34-24.
news

By the Numbers: Contributing factors that led to the Raiders' 34-30 win

The Silver and Black walked away from their Week 1 matchup with the Carolina Panthers with a 34-30 win, notching the first 'W' in Las Vegas Raiders' history.

Advertising