By the Numbers: Raiders own the time of possession against the Browns

The Las Vegas Raiders are back in the win column and boy does it feel good.

Head Coach Jon Gruden's team was engaged in a slugfest on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, battling weather conditions and pounding the rock in true old-school fashion. Able to control the clock, force a turnover, and contain Baker Mayfield, the Raiders were successful in all three phases of the game in Week 8. The final result was a 16-6 win in favor of the Silver and Black and the team is now above .500 once again.

Before the Raiders begin their preparation for next week's game against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers, let's break down the Week 8 edition of By the Numbers.

128 - It was long overdue, but for the first time this season, Josh Jacobs rushed for more than 100 yards. The talented running back rushed 31 times and averaged 4.1 yards per carry, looking like the stud we all know he is.

41 - While Jacobs was the best rusher on the field Sunday, Derek Carr got in the mix too, adding six carries of his own for 41 yards. The former Fresno State Bulldog has made it a point to use his feet more and showcase his very underrated athleticism.

208 - In a cold-weather game, running the football was going to be imperative and the Raiders did so with ease, rushing for a total of 208 yards and controlling the tempo for much of the game.

1 - Nick Kwiatkoski was a man on a mission against the Browns and forced the lone turnover of the game with an athletic strip-tackle. Fellow linebacker Nicholas Morrow was there to scoop the loose ball and give the Raiders a much-needed turnover.

5 - Nevin Lawson, Cory Littleton, and Nick Kwiatkoski were tied for the most sacks in Sunday's game

5 - On a day that didn't feature much of an aerial attack, Darren Waller secured five receptions for a team-high 28 yards. It's not much, but those five receptions came at crucial points in the game.

37:43 - The Raiders owned the time of possession, holding the ball for 37 minutes and 43 seconds — 15 minutes longer than the Browns!

24 - The Raiders also kept the chains moving, picking up 24 first downs compared to the Browns 14.

5 - Head Coach Jon Gruden probably isn't pleased with the five penalties, but overall the Raiders won the penalty battle. The Browns had seven and it cost them 59 yards, compared to the Raiders 25.