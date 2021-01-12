By the Numbers: Reviewing the 2020 season in full

During the Las Vegas Raiders' inaugural season in the Entertainment Capital of the World, we witnessed several highlight-reel plays, big wins over division rivals, and a handful of stellar performances. At the end of each week, we evaluated the stats and reviewed the notable numbers from each matchup, both good and bad. One week removed from the conclusion of the 2020 season, we can now look back at what the Silver and Black were able to accomplish as a team, and individually. Without further ado, let's analyze the 2020 season by the numbers.
8 - Let's start by addressing the Raiders' win total from this season. After jumping out to a 6-3 start, Head Coach Jon Gruden's squad finished 8-8. There's no denying that COVID-19 and injuries played a crucial role in the team's demise, but the Raiders still had plenty of chances to improve their win total from a season ago and make the playoffs.
383.3 - This season, Coach Gruden's offense amassed 383.3 yards per game, which ranks eighth in the NFL. The unit ranked seventh in passing offense, 10th in points per game, sixth in third-down efficiency, and third in fourth-down efficiency.
389.1 - With so many new pieces defensively and an unconventional offseason, the defense struggled to gel in 2020, which ultimately led to Paul Guenther's termination as defensive coordinator. The unit ranked 25th overall, allowing 389.1 yards per game, and struggled heavily with points per game (29.9), third-down efficiency (48.8 percent), and fourth-down efficiency (82.4 percent), which they ranked last in the league in.
-11 - The Raiders ranked 30th in turnover ratio this year with a final result of -11. It's cliché, but it's tough to win football games when you're frequently on the losing end of the turnover battle.
6-2 - While the Raiders struggled in a few areas this year, one area the team didn't was on the road. Away from their new home in Las Vegas, the Raiders did their best work outside of Allegiant Stadium, winning in six of their eight road games.
4,103 - For the third year in a row, Derek Carr threw for more than 4,000 yards and in 2020 he set a new personal best with 4,103. Carr's rapport with Waller has led to a lot of success offensively, and it's made No. 4 feel comfortable taking more shots downfield.
107 - Darren Waller followed up his breakout campaign in 2019 by shattering both Todd Christensen's franchise record for most receptions by a Raiders tight end and Tim Brown's franchise record for most receptions in a single season with 107.
1,065 - Josh Jacobs surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the second consecutive year and improved his rushing touchdowns from seven last year to 12 in 2020. Both he and Waller had quality individual seasons that earned them their first Pro Bowl selections.
896 - Nelson Agholor was productive in Philadelphia, but after joining the Raiders, he silenced a lot of critics this past season. The former USC Trojan finished with a career-high in receiving yards with 896 and tied his career-high in touchdowns with eight. It's unclear whether he'll return to the team, but he's proven to be a reliable target and playmaker with Derek Carr.
3 - Veteran safety Jeff Heath only started in five games for the Raiders this year, but he ended the season with a team-high three interceptions. Heath played some valuable minutes for the team on defense and on special teams.
7 - In my opinion, both Josh Jacobs and Maxx Crosby were robbed of ROY honors a season ago, but at the very least, they caught the attention of the national media. In Crosby's second season, he fell short of his sack total from a season ago (10), totaling seven in his sophomore campaign. His seven sacks led all Raiders and even though his numbers were slightly down from a season ago, he's going to be a cornerstone piece of the defense for years to come.
144 - Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs weren't the only players to break records in 2020, as Daniel Carlson passed Raiders legend Sebastian Janikowski for the most points scored in a single season with 144. Carlson was automatic this season, missing just two of his field-goal attempts, and two extra-point attempts. Carlson knocked off one of the Raiders' longest-tenured players and etched his name in the history books.
Take a look at part two of the Las Vegas Raiders' photo department's favorite images of 2020.