By the Numbers: Reviewing the 2020 season in full

During the Las Vegas Raiders' inaugural season in the Entertainment Capital of the World, we witnessed several highlight-reel plays, big wins over division rivals, and a handful of stellar performances. At the end of each week, we evaluated the stats and reviewed the notable numbers from each matchup, both good and bad. One week removed from the conclusion of the 2020 season, we can now look back at what the Silver and Black were able to accomplish as a team, and individually. Without further ado, let's analyze the 2020 season by the numbers.

8 - Let's start by addressing the Raiders' win total from this season. After jumping out to a 6-3 start, Head Coach Jon Gruden's squad finished 8-8. There's no denying that COVID-19 and injuries played a crucial role in the team's demise, but the Raiders still had plenty of chances to improve their win total from a season ago and make the playoffs.

383.3 - This season, Coach Gruden's offense amassed 383.3 yards per game, which ranks eighth in the NFL. The unit ranked seventh in passing offense, 10th in points per game, sixth in third-down efficiency, and third in fourth-down efficiency.

389.1 - With so many new pieces defensively and an unconventional offseason, the defense struggled to gel in 2020, which ultimately led to Paul Guenther's termination as defensive coordinator. The unit ranked 25th overall, allowing 389.1 yards per game, and struggled heavily with points per game (29.9), third-down efficiency (48.8 percent), and fourth-down efficiency (82.4 percent), which they ranked last in the league in.

-11 - The Raiders ranked 30th in turnover ratio this year with a final result of -11. It's cliché, but it's tough to win football games when you're frequently on the losing end of the turnover battle.

6-2 - While the Raiders struggled in a few areas this year, one area the team didn't was on the road. Away from their new home in Las Vegas, the Raiders did their best work outside of Allegiant Stadium, winning in six of their eight road games.