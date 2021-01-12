By the Numbers: Reviewing the 2020 season in full

Jan 12, 2021 at 12:30 PM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Lead Digital Content Producer

During the Las Vegas Raiders' inaugural season in the Entertainment Capital of the World, we witnessed several highlight-reel plays, big wins over division rivals, and a handful of stellar performances. At the end of each week, we evaluated the stats and reviewed the notable numbers from each matchup, both good and bad. One week removed from the conclusion of the 2020 season, we can now look back at what the Silver and Black were able to accomplish as a team, and individually. Without further ado, let's analyze the 2020 season by the numbers.

8 - Let's start by addressing the Raiders' win total from this season. After jumping out to a 6-3 start, Head Coach Jon Gruden's squad finished 8-8. There's no denying that COVID-19 and injuries played a crucial role in the team's demise, but the Raiders still had plenty of chances to improve their win total from a season ago and make the playoffs.

383.3 - This season, Coach Gruden's offense amassed 383.3 yards per game, which ranks eighth in the NFL. The unit ranked seventh in passing offense, 10th in points per game, sixth in third-down efficiency, and third in fourth-down efficiency.

389.1 - With so many new pieces defensively and an unconventional offseason, the defense struggled to gel in 2020, which ultimately led to Paul Guenther's termination as defensive coordinator. The unit ranked 25th overall, allowing 389.1 yards per game, and struggled heavily with points per game (29.9), third-down efficiency (48.8 percent), and fourth-down efficiency (82.4 percent), which they ranked last in the league in.

-11 - The Raiders ranked 30th in turnover ratio this year with a final result of -11. It's cliché, but it's tough to win football games when you're frequently on the losing end of the turnover battle.

6-2 - While the Raiders struggled in a few areas this year, one area the team didn't was on the road. Away from their new home in Las Vegas, the Raiders did their best work outside of Allegiant Stadium, winning in six of their eight road games.

4,103 - For the third year in a row, Derek Carr threw for more than 4,000 yards and in 2020 he set a new personal best with 4,103. Carr's rapport with Waller has led to a lot of success offensively, and it's made No. 4 feel comfortable taking more shots downfield.

107 - Darren Waller followed up his breakout campaign in 2019 by shattering both Todd Christensen's franchise record for most receptions by a Raiders tight end and Tim Brown's franchise record for most receptions in a single season with 107.

1,065 - Josh Jacobs surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the second consecutive year and improved his rushing touchdowns from seven last year to 12 in 2020. Both he and Waller had quality individual seasons that earned them their first Pro Bowl selections.

896 - Nelson Agholor was productive in Philadelphia, but after joining the Raiders, he silenced a lot of critics this past season. The former USC Trojan finished with a career-high in receiving yards with 896 and tied his career-high in touchdowns with eight. It's unclear whether he'll return to the team, but he's proven to be a reliable target and playmaker with Derek Carr.

3 - Veteran safety Jeff Heath only started in five games for the Raiders this year, but he ended the season with a team-high three interceptions. Heath played some valuable minutes for the team on defense and on special teams.

7 - In my opinion, both Josh Jacobs and Maxx Crosby were robbed of ROY honors a season ago, but at the very least, they caught the attention of the national media. In Crosby's second season, he fell short of his sack total from a season ago (10), totaling seven in his sophomore campaign. His seven sacks led all Raiders and even though his numbers were slightly down from a season ago, he's going to be a cornerstone piece of the defense for years to come.

144 - Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs weren't the only players to break records in 2020, as Daniel Carlson passed Raiders legend Sebastian Janikowski for the most points scored in a single season with 144. Carlson was automatic this season, missing just two of his field-goal attempts, and two extra-point attempts. Carlson knocked off one of the Raiders' longest-tenured players and etched his name in the history books.

Top Shots: Best of 2020 - Part II

Take a look at part two of the Las Vegas Raiders' photo department's favorite images of 2020.

An exterior view of the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
1 / 100

An exterior view of the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Construction workers prepare to move in the field tray at Allegiant Stadium by testing the motors and rails that transport the field in and out of the stadium.
2 / 100

Construction workers prepare to move in the field tray at Allegiant Stadium by testing the motors and rails that transport the field in and out of the stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Construction workers roll the field tray into Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 100

Construction workers roll the field tray into Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 100

Progress pictures for the construction of Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby poses for a photo at the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.
5 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby poses for a photo at the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders Media Day.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
6 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.
7 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) on the field for a walk through at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
8 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
A Las Vegas Raiders player on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
9 / 100

A Las Vegas Raiders player on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles the team on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
10 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles the team on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
11 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
12 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
13 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
14 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles the team on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
15 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden huddles the team on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
16 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
17 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
18 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) are introduced onto the field before a practice at 2020 Training Camp.
19 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) are introduced onto the field before a practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.
20 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders players on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during practice.
21 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.
22 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
23 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) warming up before the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.
24 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) dives into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice.
25 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
26 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.
27 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
28 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) goes for a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
29 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) goes for a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
30 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
31 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
32 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
33 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) warming up before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
34 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks down the tunnel before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
35 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2), long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) before the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.
36 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the New England Patriots.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders and coaches on the field for a walkthrough.
37 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders and coaches on the field for a walkthrough.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walkthrough.
38 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the field for a walkthrough.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.
39 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) knock down the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.
40 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) knock down the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.
41 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season home game against the Buffalo Bills.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.
42 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
43 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chris Smith (92) celebrates after sacking the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
44 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
45 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
46 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates after rushing for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
47 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
48 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
49 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a catch during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) is congratulated by wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
50 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) is congratulated by wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
51 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warming up before the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.
52 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during the regular season away game against the Cleveland Browns.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.
53 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
54 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
55 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) warming up before the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) breaks up a pass in the end zone during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
56 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) breaks up a pass in the end zone during the regular season away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
57 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
58 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders special teams returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
59 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) warming up before the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with teammates after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
60 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) celebrates with teammates after rushing for an 11-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) defend during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
61 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) defend during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) is congratulated by teammates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
62 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) is congratulated by teammates during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
63 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) pressures the quarterback during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
64 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
65 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
66 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.
67 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) breaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Denver Broncos.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
A football on the field during practice.
68 / 100

A football on the field during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
69 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Isaiah Johnson (31) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
70 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
71 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
72 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 2-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
73 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 17-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
74 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
75 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) makes a 3-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
76 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) makes a 1-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.
77 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden departs for the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
78 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden departs for the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
79 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Vic Beasley (51) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
80 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) warming up before the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.
81 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season away game against the New York Jets.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.
82 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
83 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15), wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) and wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) after making a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
84 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates with wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11), running back Josh Jacobs (28) and fullback Alec Ingold (45) after making a 47-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
85 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) makes a 21-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
86 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
87 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) passes during the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
88 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
89 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown (77) warming up before the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
90 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a 35-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
91 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) passes during the regular season home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.
92 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during practice.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
93 / 100

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
94 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42), fullback Alec Ingold (45), tight end Derek Carrier (85) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
95 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42), fullback Alec Ingold (45), tight end Derek Carrier (85) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
96 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
97 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
98 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes for an 85-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.
99 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes for an 85-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.
100 / 100

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

By the Numbers: Raiders falter in waning seconds at Allegiant as Dolphins defy the odds 

If you laughed, cried, were left speechless, or all of the above, no one could blame you. Let's review the numbers from the Raiders' incomprehensible Week 16 loss.
news

By the Numbers: Raiders fall to Chargers, but improve run defense dramatically

The Raiders haven't been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs yet, but all hope of a postseason appearance dissipated following the team's Thursday-night loss to the Chargers.
news

By the Numbers: Raiders struggle against the run in loss to the Colts

The Raiders needed a win against the Colts to increase their hopes of a spot in the postseason, but the team's hopes of a trip to the playoffs are still alive.
news

By the Numbers: Derek Carr channels the Mamba Mentality with a buzzer-beating touchdown

The Raiders were 20 seconds away from a catastrophic loss to the winless Jets, but Derek Carr threw up a prayer for Henry Ruggs III and saved the day with a game-winning catch.
news

By the Numbers: Raiders' loss to the Falcons will be one to forget

Marred by numerous turnovers and penalties, the Raiders played a sloppy game and Head Coach Jon Gruden is going to have a lot of tape to review before Week 13.
news

By the Numbers: Offensive outpouring leads to a Sunday Night Football classic

The outcome of the game will appear in the wins and losses column, but it shouldn't reflect poorly on the effort put forth by the Raiders.
news

By the Numbers: Raiders dominate in all three phases of the game on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders handled business on Sunday, forcing five turnovers against the Denver Broncos, leading to a 37-12 win over their division rival.
news

By the Numbers: Three Raiders finish with double-digit tackles in 31-26 victory

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't make it easy on themselves, but they managed to pull out a close game against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers, defeating them on the road 31-26.
news

By the Numbers: Raiders own the time of possession against the Browns

The Silver and Black controlled the tempo against the Cleveland Browns and rushed for a total of 208 yards.
news

By the Numbers: Bucs defense, red zone conversions lead to Raiders defeat

It wasn't the outcome the Raiders were hoping for, but Head Coach Jon Gruden said postgame he hopes the loss motivates the team.
news

By the Numbers: Raiders get big contributions on offense & defense in win over Chiefs

Against the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Silver and Black entered Arrowhead Stadium and defeated their AFC West rival 40-32 — the first time the Raiders have won in Kansas City since 2012.

Advertising