By the Numbers: The tale of the Raiders' upcoming 2023 season

The NFL schedule release is always a fun time to be a football fan.
There will be a lot of fun in store for Raider Nation this upcoming season, with nine home games and eight road games. The Silver and Black will be all over the country trying to make their presence felt following Josh McDaniels' first campaign in Las Vegas.
Now, as Raider Nation anxiously awaits the kickoff of 2023, take a closer look at a few numbers that tell the story of the Raiders' 2023 season following the schedule release.
150
The Raiders' 2023 opponents compiled 150 wins in the 2022 season. Their 14 opponents recorded a .524 in percentage in 2022, with six of the teams making the playoffs.
6
The Silver and Black will be facing six opponents they played last season. Along with the usual lineup of divisional rivals (Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs), they'll face the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots once again.
2
The Raiders defense will face two former NFL MVPs. In Week 10, they'll have a showdown against four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers on his new team, the New York Jets, and two games against reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes in Weeks 12 and 16.
21,546
With eight away games this upcoming season, the Silver and Black will travel approximately 21,546 air miles and cross 34 different time zones, per Bill Speros of Bookies.com.
5
The Raiders are currently on deck to play five primetime games, their most since 2021. Their first primetime affair will be the home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, which is a pleasant surprise considering they didn't have any home primetime games last season.
3
This will mark the third time the Raiders have played on Christmas Day, with another holiday classic ensuing against the Kansas City Chiefs. The two teams have played on December 25th before in 2004, with the Chiefs winning by a narrow 31-30 score.
Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their opponents for this upcoming season.