By the Numbers: The tale of the Raiders' upcoming 2023 season

May 12, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Levi Edwards

The NFL schedule release is always a fun time to be a football fan.

There will be a lot of fun in store for Raider Nation this upcoming season, with nine home games and eight road games. The Silver and Black will be all over the country trying to make their presence felt following Josh McDaniels' first campaign in Las Vegas.

Now, as Raider Nation anxiously awaits the kickoff of 2023, take a closer look at a few numbers that tell the story of the Raiders' 2023 season following the schedule release.

150

The Raiders' 2023 opponents compiled 150 wins in the 2022 season. Their 14 opponents recorded a .524 in percentage in 2022, with six of the teams making the playoffs.

6

The Silver and Black will be facing six opponents they played last season. Along with the usual lineup of divisional rivals (Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs), they'll face the Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots once again.

2

The Raiders defense will face two former NFL MVPs. In Week 10, they'll have a showdown against four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers on his new team, the New York Jets, and two games against reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes in Weeks 12 and 16.

21,546

With eight away games this upcoming season, the Silver and Black will travel approximately 21,546 air miles and cross 34 different time zones, per Bill Speros of Bookies.com.

5

The Raiders are currently on deck to play five primetime games, their most since 2021. Their first primetime affair will be the home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, which is a pleasant surprise considering they didn't have any home primetime games last season.

3

This will mark the third time the Raiders have played on Christmas Day, with another holiday classic ensuing against the Kansas City Chiefs. The two teams have played on December 25th before in 2004, with the Chiefs winning by a narrow 31-30 score.

Photos: Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 Schedule

Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their opponents for this upcoming season.

Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - TBD Last meeting: January 1, 2023
Preseason Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers - TBD Last meeting: January 1, 2023

Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams - TBD Last meeting: December 8, 2022
Preseason Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams - TBD Last meeting: December 8, 2022

Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys - TBD Last meeting: November 25, 2021
Preseason Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys - TBD Last meeting: November 25, 2021

Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting in Denver: November 20, 2022
Week 1: Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Denver: November 20, 2022

Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills - Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Orchard Park: October 29, 2017
Week 2: Las Vegas Raiders at Buffalo Bills - Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Orchard Park: October 29, 2017

Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Steelers - Sunday, Sept. 24 at 5:20 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 9, 2018
Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Steelers - Sunday, Sept. 24 at 5:20 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 9, 2018

Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting in Inglewood: September 11, 2022
Week 4: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers - Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Inglewood: September 11, 2022

Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers - Monday, Oct. 9 at 5:15 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 20, 2015
Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers - Monday, Oct. 9 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 20, 2015

Week 6: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 18, 2022
Week 6: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots - Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 18, 2022

Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears - Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Chicago: October 4, 2015
Week 7: Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears - Sunday, Oct. 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Chicago: October 4, 2015

Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions - Monday, Oct. 30 at 5:15 p.m. PT Last meeting in Detroit: November 22, 2015
Week 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions - Monday, Oct. 30 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Last meeting in Detroit: November 22, 2015

Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants - Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 3, 2017
Week 9: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants - Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 3, 2017

Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets - Sunday, Nov. 12 at 5:20 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: September 17, 2017
Week 10: Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets - Sunday, Nov. 12 at 5:20 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: September 17, 2017

Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Nov. 19 at 10:00 am. PT Last meeting in Miami Gardens: September 23, 2018
Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Nov. 19 at 10:00 am. PT

Last meeting in Miami Gardens: September 23, 2018

Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Nov. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: January 7, 2023
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Nov. 26 at 1:25 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: January 7, 2023

Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings - Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1:05 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: November 15, 2015
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings - Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1:05 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: November 15, 2015

Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Thursday, Dec. 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT Last meeting at home: December 4, 2022
Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers - Thursday, Dec. 14 at 5:15 p.m. PT

Last meeting at home: December 4, 2022

Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Monday, Dec. 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Kansas City: October 10, 2022
Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs - Monday, Dec. 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Kansas City: October 10, 2022

Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Dec. 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT Last meeting in Indianapolis: January 2, 2022
Week 17: Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts - Sunday, Dec. 31 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Last meeting in Indianapolis: January 2, 2022

Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos - TBD Last meeting at home: October 2, 2022
Week 18: Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos - TBD

Last meeting at home: October 2, 2022

Advertising