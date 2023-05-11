Raiders to face Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 25

May 11, 2023 at 04:52 AM
Raiders.com Staff
The Raiders are set to travel to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this December to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, the NFL announced.

The clash against the Super Bowl champions will kickoff Monday at 10 a.m PT on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Kansas City leads the all-time matchup record against the Raiders, 70-53-2.

There have been 27 Christmas Day games in NFL history, including playoffs in 1971. The Silver and Black have played on Christmas Day twice in franchise history – once against the Chiefs in 2004 and against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

Coming soon: The entire NFL schedule will be released May 11 at 5 p.m. PT.

Raiders' 2023 opponents

Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers

Away: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins

Future Opponents: 2023

Preview the Raiders' 2023 home and away opponents with a look back at past matchups.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Last meeting at home: October 2, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last meeting at home: December 4, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Last meeting at home: January 7, 2023

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Giants

Last meeting at home: December 3, 2017

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets

Last meeting at home: September 17, 2017

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Green Bay Packers

Last meeting at home: December 20, 2017

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New England Patriots

Last meeting at home: December 18, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburg Steelers

Last meeting at home: December 9, 2018

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings

Last meeting at home: November 15, 2015

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears

Last meeting at Chicago: October 4, 2015

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills

Last meeting at Buffalo: October 29, 2017

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos

Last meeting at Denver: November 20, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Last meeting at Los Angeles: September 11, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Last meeting at Kansas City: October 10, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts

Last meeting at Indianapolis: January 2, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins

Last meeting at Miami: September 23, 2018

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions

Last meeting at Detroit: November 22, 2015

