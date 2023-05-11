Raiders to face Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 25

The Raiders are set to travel to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this December to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, the NFL announced.
The clash against the Super Bowl champions will kickoff Monday at 10 a.m PT on CBS and Nickelodeon.
Kansas City leads the all-time matchup record against the Raiders, 70-53-2.
There have been 27 Christmas Day games in NFL history, including playoffs in 1971. The Silver and Black have played on Christmas Day twice in franchise history – once against the Chiefs in 2004 and against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.
Coming soon: The entire NFL schedule will be released May 11 at 5 p.m. PT.
Raiders' 2023 opponents
Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers
Away: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins
